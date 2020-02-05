Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted Photo Community Bank presented the Diocesan Scholarship Foundation with a $50,000 gift through the EITC program and a $15,000 gift through the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program. The donation was made in support of need-based tuition assistance for students attending a Diocesan Catholic school. From left: Barbara Maculloch, PA president of Community Bank N.A.; JasonMorrison, Diocesan secretary of catholic education/chief executive officer; Kristen Donohue, superintendent of schools; and Richard Kazmerick, VP commercial banking team leader.

Community Bank presented the Diocesan Scholarship Foundation with a $50,000 gift through the EITC program and a $15,000 gift through the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program. The donation was made in support of need-based tuition assistance for students attending a Diocesan Catholic school. From left: Barbara Maculloch, PA president of Community Bank N.A.; Jason

Morrison, Diocesan secretary of catholic education/chief executive officer; Kristen Donohue, superintendent of schools; and Richard Kazmerick, VP commercial banking team leader.