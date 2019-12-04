Submitted photo Peoples Security Bank & Trust recently contributed $12,000 to Johnson College through its EITC administrator, Commonwealth Charitable Management. This donation will benefit the Dual Enrollment Program for Tunkhannock and Abington Heights High Schools. Two students from Abington Heights will be fully funded through its Industry Fast Track program, which allows students to graduate from high school with half of their Johnson College Associate Degree completed. Two students from Tunkhannock who also receive dual enrollment credits will benefit from this contribution as well. From left, first row: Michael Mahon, superintendent, Abington Heights School District; Pat Dietz, commercial lending officer, Peoples Security Bank; Dr. Katie Leonard, president and CEO, Johnson College; and Todd Bosscher, principal, Tunkhannock High School. Second row: Tracey Pratt, manager of development, Johnson College; Megan Mould, associate vice president of college advancement, Johnson College; and Kellyn Williams, chief academic officer, Johnson College.