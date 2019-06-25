Photo courtesy of Wayne Bank Wayne Bank presented a donation of $5,000 to the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation through the Educational Improvement Organization Program. The gift will benefit Lacawac Sanctuary’s Youth Engaging Science (YES) program by providing opportunities for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade to participate in hand-on environmental programs both in and out of school. The YES program allows students to explore collegiate pathways and careers in environmental education, including ecology and environmental fields, by offering first-hand experiences and connections with professionals. It also supports opportunities for students to participate in environmental education projects and experiences. Much of Lacawac’s YES program focuses on low and moderate income, rural, and other populations that are traditionally underserved or underrepresented. The program serves youth throughout a multi-county region of Northeastern Pennsylvania and, in 2017, supported over 2,500 local students. From left: Lewis J. Critelli, president and chief executive officer, Wayne Bank; Craig Lukatch-Setser, president, Lacawac Sanctuary; and Bonnie E. Rutledge, assistant trust officer, Wayne Bank.