submitted photo Landmark Community Bank recently donated $6,000 to Misericordia University through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (PA EITC) to support programming in the Department of Speech Language Pathology that helps treat children with speech and language disorders. Participating in the ceremonial check presentation, from left: Molly E. Lorenzen, manager of corporate relations, Misericordia University; Rick J. Ercolani, vice president/branch manager, Landmark Community Bank; Thomas J. Botzman, president, Misericordia University; and Bobbie Gurnari, vice president/branch manager, Landmark Community Bank.