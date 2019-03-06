Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Barbara A. Sciandra believes in hard work. She also possesses a positive attitude and the determination to never give up.

And it shows.

The full-time wife and mother is president and co-founder of Paint Pittston Pink, supervising pharmacist of Justice Grown and staff pharmacist at Albert’s Pharmacy.

The woman of many hats organizes more than a week’s worth of activities in September and October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to raise money for immunotherapy vaccine cancer research.

At Justice Grown, Sciandra was the first pharmacist hired at Luzerne County’s first medical marijuana dispensary. She serves as a liaison between Justice Grown and physician offices and is responsible for community presentations and patient care at both pharmacies.

Sciandra is a member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network; the Holy Rosary School Parent-Teacher Organization, marketing committee and secretary; Leadership Wilkes-Barre where she is a program graduate and served as a member of “Team Free Clinic” which worked to improve, promote, and serve the Wilkes-Barre Free Clinic through collaboration, commitment, enthusiasm and volunteerism; St. Maria Goretti Church - Laflin, also on the scholarship selection committee; lector and advertising chairperson, Festival Planning committee.

She has also been a member of the Laflin Recreation board, Liam’s Lighthouse Foundation; Happy Hour Fundraiser chairperson; and a member of the Indoor Intramural Over 30 Soccer League.

She has been a guest lecturer at Misericordia University, Erwine Home Health and Hospice, Wilkes University, Medical Oncology Associates, Luzerene County Community College, Gesinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, the Commonwealth Medical College, Wyoming Sminary, Michele’s Ladies in Pink and Relay for Life.

She is a graduate of Pittston Area Senior High School and the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia – Philadelphia College of Pharmacy.

Sciandra was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer three months after the birth of her third child. After undergoing the standard breast cancer treatment at the age of 34, she became passionate about researching alternative forms of medicine.

“I was very fortunate to qualify for an immunotherapy vaccine clinical trial at the University of Pennsylvania to prevent a breast cancer recurrence,” she said. “I believe that this treatment which, unfortunately, is not yet main-stream or approved by the FDA, saved my life.”

For these reasons, she was inspired to start her own non-profit organization, Paint Pittston Pink.

Her mentors have been her friend and Paint Pittston co-founder, Qiana Lehman; her mother, Elaine Fisher, who is the epitome of strength; and her late father, James Patrick Fisher, who taught her to be humble, kind and instilled a strong work ethic.

Her husband of 15 years, Sal Sciandra, and her three children – Jameson, 12; Chase, 10, and Cameron, 6, are some of her most fierce supporters, in addition to parents; sister, Ann Fisher; many extended family, friends who are like family, and the Pittston Area community.

She has received the Greater Pittston YMCA Spirit of Community Award, the Greater Pittston Person of the Year and the Rene Mock Award.

She is a member of the American Society of Cannabis Pharmacists (ASCPh), the Pennsylvania Society of Health-System Pharmacists (PSHP), the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) and the American Pharmaceutical Association (APhA).