submitted photo James Gorman, right, senior vice president, business services officer for Branch Banking and Trust Company (BB&T) visited King’s College campus to present Rev. John Ryan, Kings College president, a check for $8,000 in support of the college’s Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Program. BB&T donated to King’s as part of the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.