Article Tools
submitted photo James Gorman, right, senior vice president, business services officer for Branch Banking and Trust Company (BB&T) visited King’s College campus to present Rev. John Ryan, Kings College president, a check for $8,000 in support of the college’s Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Program. BB&T donated to King’s as part of the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
James Gorman, right, senior vice president, business services officer for Branch Banking and Trust Company (BB&T) visited King’s College campus to present Rev. John Ryan, Kings College president, a check for $8,000 in support of the college’s Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Program. BB&T donated to King’s as part of the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.