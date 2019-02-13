Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Phil Yacuboski

Drinking your favorite craft brew is about to get more expensive.

On July 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will begin collecting a 6 percent sales tax on every dollar of brews sold in Pennsylvania’s brewery taprooms.

“We definitely don’t look at it in a positive way,” said Rich Schrader, general manager of the Rusty Rail Brewery in Mifflinburg. “One of the big concerns is if it’s valid – if it’s for the right reasons and ... has it been looked at carefully enough. We don’t want to have to impact an industry that’s becoming one of the biggest craft brewery states in the country.”

Breweries already pay a $2.48 cents per barrel excise tax on barrels they produce. The new tax would not apply to beer that wholesaled to bars and restaurants.

The tax was supposed to begin in January, but was pushed back until July.

The changes affect places like the Rusty Rail that have an on-site taproom where breweries sell pints, flights and other sizes directly to their customers.

“It feels like a way to generate revenue and income off of a blooming industry,” said Schrader. “Where does it stop?”

Schrader questioned why it’s only going to affect taprooms and not bars and restaurants or those who hold a different type of liquor license. The state department of revenue said the tax isn’t ‘new,’ rather a clarification in an old set of laws already on the books.

The National Brewers Association says Pennsylvania breweries contribute more than $6 billion toward the state’s economy.

The Rusty Rail produces 5,000 barrels annually and their beer portfolio features a number of beers; it’s sold in six states including Connecticut, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

“We’re going to fight this and likely appeal to Governor Tom Wolf, who has publicly supported the manufacturing jobs and the industry,” said Ted Zellers, an attorney who represents the Brewers of Pennsylvania. “Unfortunately, many feel that his words were kind of hollow given that the department of revenue is hitting us with this tax.”

Zellers said a court challenge could happen, but he wouldn’t commit to that; however he said with the tax being set up, he thinks it’s a ‘double tax.’

“In places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, there’s an additional county tax of one percent and elsewhere that’s the case,” he said. “There’s also a drink tax on top of that.”

Schrader said he thinks they are being double-taxed because they are already paying an excise tax on the barrels of beer they produce and they will have to pay an additional six-percent on top of what they sell in their Union County taproom.

“We are going to have to end up passing it along at the taproom, which we don’t want to do,” Schrader said. “It could amount to thousands of dollars a year. We can’t afford to eat it.”

Schrader said the business, which opened in January of 2015, is growing and began with a large capital investment.

“It’s a competitive business,” he said. “Is it healthy to do this to an industry that’s growing?”