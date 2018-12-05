Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Brian D. Stanchak works hard and uses creativity daily in his work, having established a niche and forming his company – The BDS Agency, which advises, markets and represents college basketball coaches, specializing in women’s basketball coaches. In doing so, he puts an emphasis on building well-rounded relationships with his clients that go beyond the court.

“I believe in investing in clients on both a professional and personal level, while being detail-oriented and organized in the process,” he said.

The founder and president of The BDS Agency, Brian oversees and manages all aspects of the Mountain Top agency that assists clients in the areas of career counseling, professional development, marketing, job placement support, interview preparation and contract negotiations. He also organizes and coordinates all aspects of Head Coach Training Center, a conference designed to teach basketball coaches strategies to obtain a first-time or new collegiate head coach position and to be successful in that role.

Growing up and throughout college, Stanchak always dreamed of becoming a college basketball coach. After graduating from Seton Hall University in 2004, he went on to work at the University of Pennsylvania as the coordinator of Men’s and Women’s Basketball Operations. Following his that season, Stanchak became an assistant women’s basketball coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University-Teaneck for two seasons and Seton Hall University for three seasons.

In 2011, Stanchak transitioned from coaching to administration and became the director of athletics at Penn State University-Wilkes-Barre.

“It was during this time, I started advising several of my college basketball coach friends on their contracts, interview preparation and handling situations with their administration,” he said. “I realized that my experience having been both a collegiate coach and athletic director would provide real value to coaches, while making women’s basketball coaches a priority. I left my AD role in February of 2015 to focus full-time on my agency and have not looked back once since.”

Stanchak started his company in 2013, and more than 30 of his clients have obtained a first-time or new Division I head coach position in the agency’s five short years.

Stanchak lives by the philosophy of having no regrets in the life he leads, which means giving it his all in everything he does. A New Jersey native, he is the son of David and Deborah Stanchak, who have supported him throughout his life in the decisions that make him the success he is today. He and his wife, Kristen, are the proud parents of Mason, 4, and Harper, 1.

Stanchak is the only agent to have been invited and participated in the Women’s Sports Foundation Sports Advocacy meeting in New York, participating in each meeting since its formation in 2016. He has spoken at numerous conferences, events and universities throughout the country on various topics, including entrepreneurship and networking.

He is also a member of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council and the Wyoming Valley Montessori School board of trustees.