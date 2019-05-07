Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA) presented Ron’s Service Station LLC with a $90,000 loan. From left: Colleen Eagen Gerrity, Congressman Matt Cartwright’s Office; Kristin Sassi, Wilkes University SBDC; Ron May Jr., Ron’s Service Station LLC; Dave Nat, NEPA Alliance; Brenda May, Ron’s Service Station LLC; Jeffrey Box, NEPA Alliance; Tom McGrath, First Keystone Community Bank; Dorothy Lane, Wilkes University SBDC; Ken Doolittle, NEPA Alliance, and Eryn Harvey, Senator John Yudichak’s Office.

Scranton Area Community Foundation launches

Executive In Residence Program

Scranton Area Community Foundation, through its Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, launched an Executive in Residence Program which gives nonprofit organizations in the region the opportunity to apply for one-on-one support from one of its skilled, contracted executives in residence free of charge, through the support of the Moses Taylor Foundation and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The one-on-one direct support offered by professionals and experts in specific fields and disciplines is intended to assist regional nonprofit organizations with specific issue areas, upcoming projects, or areas where the organization may wish to grow its capacity. The executives may provide hands-on assistance, expertise, coaching and/or knowledge to help accomplish a particular organizational goal and to help build the organization’s capacity for the future. Nonprofit organizations accepted to the program will be authorized for a particular number of hours with an executive with the expertise that would best meet their needs. Examples of topics include, but are not limited to, financial management, strategic planning, team building, leadership development and fundraising planning. The Executive in Residence Program will run through June 2019.

All support provided will be held in strict confidence. The Scranton Area Community Foundation will only track information relevant to running the program, such as time worked by the executive and the establishment and success of meeting targeted goals. The Foundation will not be made aware of specific items discussed, and will not need to be made aware of the goals created between the executive and the organization. Additionally, an organization’s application to the program will be held in strict confidentiality.

Nonprofit organizations can submit applications online at bit.ly/2SCJXfG.

For more information, contact Brittany Pagnotti, communications manager of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, at 570-347-6203.

Keystone Community Resources celebrates 55th

Anniversary in March

Keystone Community Resources, (KCR) celebrated its 55th year anniversary, reaching a major milestone and emerald year in March.

KCR opened in downtown Scranton on March 24, 1964 as KCR Training and Rehabilitation Residence. Prior to that, isolated state institutions were the setting of choice for people with autism and developmental disabilities. Founded by Ignatz Deutsch, KCR provided residential services to such individuals, thus giving them access to social, cultural, educational and vocational activities. Having a convenient and safe location in an urban setting with diverse opportunities would allow them to grow to their fullest capabilities and lead fulfilling lives. It was a simple idea that made KCR a pioneer.

KCR today operates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, serving 1,300 people with autism and developmental disabilities every day in residential, day and vocational, supports coordination and community-based services.

NEPA Alliance presents loan funds to Ron’s Service Station LLC

Ron’s Service Station received a $90,000 loan through the NEPA Alliance Tri-District loan fund as part of a total project costing $200,000 for the purchase of land & building. Other project funds consisted of a $90,000 loan from First Keystone Community Bank and a $20,000 equity injection from the borrower. This project was brought to NEPA Alliance through the organization’s partnership with the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the PREP network.

Ron’s Service Station is owned by Ron May Jr. and his wife, Brenda. With the help of NEPA’s funds, Ron Jr. and Brenda were able to purchase the business from Ron’s father, Ron May Sr., who had run the business as “Ronnie’s Service Station” since 1968. The business is a full-service auto and truck repair facility that offers complete car care in one location. The service station offers oil changes, tire rotations, brake and suspension repair, heating and air conditioning repair, exhaust repair, Pennsylvania state safety inspections and computerized diagnostic repair. Ron’s Service station has 6,400 square feet of space equipped with all the machinery the technicians need to properly service vehicles.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern

Pennsylvania creates, retains 5,968 Jobs in 2018

The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania (BFTP/NEP) reported 5,968 Northeast Pennsylvania jobs were created or retained as a result of its work in 2018, for a cumulative total of 55,864 job creations or retentions since the program’s inception in 1983. Client companies raised an additional $62.9 million in follow-on funding from angel investors, venture capitalists, and other investors in 2018, for a total of $1.5597 billion in follow-on investment received since 2007. These results were accomplished in BFTP/NEP’s 21-county service area, including Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Client companies submit impacts to BFTP/NEP. Ben Franklin reports its results to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which funds the statewide Ben Franklin program.

The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania links clients with universities, funding and other resources to help them prosper through innovation. BFTP/NEP’s strategy encompasses three key areas:

1. Developing and growing early-stage technology-oriented companies.

2. Supporting established manufacturers as they creatively apply new technology to help them succeed globally by producing better, cheaper and faster.

3. Promoting an innovative community-wide infrastructure that supports Pennsylvania’s business technology ecosystem.

The northeastern center is part of a four-center, state-funded economic development initiative. BFTP/NEP is headquartered in, owns, and manages Ben Franklin TechVentures, an award-winning technology business incubator/post-incubator facility on Lehigh University’s Mountaintop Campus in Bethlehem. BFTP/NEP also owns and manages the Bloomsburg Regional Technology Center. Both incubators are members of the BFTP/NEP-led, 13-member Ben Franklin Business Incubator Network. This network is among the largest in the United States.

The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania reported the following 2018 results:

■ Created 480 new jobs

■ Retained 5,488 existing jobs

■ Started nine new companies

■ Developed 202 new products and processes

BFTP/NEP was established in 1983 and has achieved the following cumulative results:

■ Created 18,536 new jobs

■ Retained 37,328 existing jobs

■ Started 520 new companies

■ Developed 1,935 new products and processes

In 2018, BFTP/NEP assisted 304 companies. Since 2007, the organization has assisted 3,411 client firms.