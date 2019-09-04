Article Tools Font size – + Share This



GCSM receives accreditation

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine received notification from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education that the medical school has been granted continuing full accreditation for the maximum cycle possible, eight years. LCME is the U.S. Department of Education-recognized accrediting body for programs leading to the MD degree in the United States.

GCSM was also notified by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that its accreditation is reaffirmed, also for the maximum possible cycle of eight years. MSCHE is recognized by the U.S. secretary of education to accredit institutions of higher education in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hospital earns distinction

The Association for the Health Care Environment announced recently that the Environmental Services Department at Geisinger Community Medical Center has been honored as Environmental Services Department of the Year among U.S. teams operating in facilities of similar size.

The national recognition is presented for significant contributions to overall patient experience and achieving a health care organization’s mission. It denotes outstanding achievements of forward-looking EVS departments in maintaining high performance levels in cleaning, disinfecting, infection prevention, environmental sustainability and stewardship, technology use, patient satisfaction, education, and training in critical areas.

Utility company tops survey

UGI Utilities Inc. was among 32 utility companies nationwide that received the “Most Trusted Brand” status in the recent 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential report from Escalent, a leading human behavior and analytics firm.

This is the second consecutive year UGI has earned the “Most Trusted Brand” status. UGI received the highest score in the East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance among natural gas utility companies.

According to Escalent, the “Most Trusted Brand” utilities have earned trust as customers increasingly rely on utilities to provide energy innovation. Moreover, the study shows that as public trust grows, utilities become the most credible source to lead industry innovation and progress.

Hospital earns designation

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center has been designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The designation represents the highest level of stroke center certification awarded and recognizes the quality of care GWV provides to patients with the most severe and complicated types of stroke.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley is the first facility in the area to achieve this designation. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger’s AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are also Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

Dealership donates to college program

MotorWorld Toyota recently presented a $5,000 donation to Johnson College in Scranton to benefit students enrolled in its Transportation Degree Program.

Johnson College provides real-world, hands-on learning in a caring environment and prepares graduates to enter into or advance in their careers.

Henry Cancer Center expands

A name synonymous with excellence in oncology now has a home on two Geisinger hospital campuses in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Since 1992, the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Twp. has provided high-quality care to patients. The center has grown to offer advanced, comprehensive and state-of-the-art services, and Geisinger leadership announced recently the Henry Cancer Center name has been shared with the cancer clinic at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Frank M. and Dorothea Henry made a philanthropic gift 27 years ago to open the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. This donation, an extension of their involvement with the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, continued their family commitment to cancer research and treatment.

Pediatric practice joins health center

After more than 40 years as a privately owned practice, Pediatric Practices of Northeast Pennsylvania became part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, a burgeoning multispecialty network of physician offices with sites throughout Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties, on Aug. 1.

Casino makes record donations

Mount Airy Casino Resort recently hosted a celebration honoring Monroe County area nonprofits awarded 2019 funding to support local community initiatives. Over the past three years, the casino resort’s charitable arm, the Mount Airy Foundation, has awarded nearly $400,000 to area nonprofits that support Monroe County residents’ quality of life.

The luncheon at the resort’s new event center honored the awardees’ commitment to nonprofit service and included a check presentation ceremony.

College partners with Knoebels

Lackawanna College has announced a partnership with Knoebels Amusement Resort for a scholarship program that will offer tuition assistance to its employees. The program will benefit full- and part-time students enrolled at Lackawanna’s main campus in Scranton, its five satellite centers and students who are pursuing an online degree.

Employees who qualify for the Knoebels College Tuition Reimbursement program are eligible to receive the Lackawanna College Business Partner Scholarship. Eligible students must be enrolled in an associate or bachelor’s degree program at Lackawanna College’s main campus in Scranton, online or at any of the college’s five satellite centers in Hawley, Hazleton, New Milford, Sunbury or Towanda.

Office offers mammograms

General Electric’s Senographe Pristina is now available at the Pike County Medical Center, a Wayne Memorial outpatient site in Lords Valley. It offers the most precise imaging of the breast to date and the lowest dose of radiation of any Digital Breast Tomosynthesis system approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Pristina, which can reconstruct a three-dimensional image from a single scan, has armrests and rounded edges instead of hard-to-reach handgrips and sharp corners. The breast is compressed as in traditional mammography, but relaxed muscles help simplify positioning and pressure and ultimately improve image quality.

Hospitals earn accreditation

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center are among four Geisinger hospitals to receive accreditation by the American Heart Association as Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Centers.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill also received the accreditation, which distinguishes centers that meet or exceed quality of care measures for people experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, ST-elevation myocardial infarction, during which blood flow is completely blocked to a portion of the heart.

For Geisinger Wyoming Valley, GCMC and Geisinger Medical Center, the accreditation is renewed, while it is a first-time accomplishment for Geisinger Holy Spirit.

Health system distributes kits

Through engagement in the national Stop the Bleed program, Geisinger trauma services has trained more than 10,000 people on how to battle blood loss. Now, the University of Scranton is the most recent recipient in Geisinger’s initiative to provide more than 2,300 bleeding-control kits to first responders and residents in northeast and central Pennsylvania. 10 Stop the Bleed kits to the university campus.

Containing plastic gloves, gauze, tourniquets and easy-to-follow instructions, the bleeding-control kits are designed to be used by anyone to help control bleeding during a traumatic incident. According to the National Trauma Institute, 35 percent of fatalities occur due to blood loss before victims arrive at a hospital.

Primary practice opens in Kingston

The Wright Center for Community Health has opened a practice at 2 Sharpe St., Kingston. A grand opening event featuring an open house, ribbon cutting, lunch giveaway and backpack distribution was held recently. This practice, previously recognized as the Wilkes-Barre Family Medicine Residency/Wilkes-Bar­re Academic Medicine and operated by Commonwealth Health System, is a full-service family medicine practice in the First Hospital building, Kingston. The Wright Center for Community Health assumed operations of this practice in July in alignment with its plan to expand clinical service offerings into Luzerne County. New patients of all ages are welcome.

Marywood program celebrates 20 years

Marywood University’s Communication Sciences and Disorders department recently celebrated 20 years of success and service for the Master of Science program in speech — language pathology during the University’s Alumni Weekend.

The Alumni Association also celebrated its 100th anniversary during the Alumni Weekend with special events and tributes to honor the association and its members.

Hazleton contractor makes purchases

Gottstein Corp. purchased waterjet, CNC pipe and tube plasma cutter and a high-production saw to maximize custom-fabricating capabilities.

The Hazleton company began 35 years ago in a small 1,000-square-foot warehouse. Today the company is one of the top mechanical contractors in the country for the food and beverage industry, with five locations across North America and more than 100 employees. Despite the many changes that come with consistent growth, it has remained faithful to its core business: high-quality service and commitment to clients, the company said.

Local law firm expands name

The official name of McAndrews Law Offices PC has been expanded to McAndrews, Mehalick, Connolly, Hulse, Ryan and Marone PC to recognize the shareholders’ contributions to the firm.

The Pennsylvania Department of State has provided official recognition of the new expanded name. For the sake of simplicity and continuity, the historic logo and name of “McAndrews Law Offices” will continue to be used in limited contexts.

VIA radio makes programming change

Effective Aug. 1, VIA Public Media radio is now broadcasting on 90.5 WVBU-FM.

The programming change brings to WVBU award-winning NPR programs. The transition is the first step in a new collaboration between VIA Public Media and Bucknell University as they create the “VIA Studio at Bucknell University.”

The collaboration transitions the previous campus radio station to a streaming-only platform and assigns the FCC license for WVBU-FM to VIA Public Media.

Senior community earns rating

Belle Reve Senior Living has received an overall five-star rating in skilled nursing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Less than 25% of skilled nursing communities in Pennsylvania received a five-star rating.

The goal of the Five-Star Quality Rating System, created by CMS and featured on the Nursing Home Compare website, is to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare skilled care communities more easily and to help identify areas about which you may want to ask questions.

Cancer patients receive blankets

Patients receiving cancer care at two Geisinger hospitals recently were given gifts designed to make their day a little warmer, brighter and more comfortable.

In partnership with Geisinger and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, representatives from Minooka Subaru brought the gifts to the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Community Medical Center and representatives from Subaru of Wyoming Valley distributed the donations at the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley as part of the Subaru Loves to Care campaign, which aims to spread hope, love and warmth to people fighting cancer through small displays of compassion.

Dental company announces alliance

Vivos Therapeutics, a company focused on addressing the root causes of mild to moderate sleep apnea, has signed a cooperative agreement with Benco Dental to help broaden the Vivos System’s reach and ensure all dentists in the United States are aware of their patented system for treating obstructive sleep apnea.

The Vivos System is a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multidisciplinary treatment modality for mild to moderate OSA that does not require lifetime care for most patients.

