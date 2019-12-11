Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Schools sign agreements

Keystone College and Salus University signed articulation agreements enabling Keystone students to pursue professional degrees in Salus’ doctor of optometry program and its physician assistant studies master of science program.

The OD program, referred to as the “three plus four” program, is composed of two phases: the pre-optometry curriculum at Keystone and the doctor of optometry degree program at Salus. Students who successfully complete a minimum of 90 credit hours in the pre-optometry program at Keystone and meet all additional requirements may apply for admission into Salus’ Pennsylvania College of Optometry’s doctor of optometry program.

Geisinger hospital receives honors

Geisinger Community Medical Center earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement, Total Shoulder Replacement and Hip Fracture Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The certifications recognize health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care. The certifications evaluate how the hospital uses clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Scranton/W-B makes sports list

Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal tabbed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a Top-10 minor league sports market in its latest rankings. The RailRiders and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Northeast Pa. community is eighth out of 211 markets across the United States, with a composite score of 81.40 out of 100.

Local campus receives grant

Penn State Scranton’s music program recently received a financial boost from the Schwartz Mack Foundation.

The foundation awarded a $7,500 grant to the program. The funds can be used for programming and other needs over the next year, and a portion has already been used for the music program’s spring concert, held April 27 at the Theater at North in Scranton. More than 600 people attended the concert. The Schwartz Mack Foundation gift was made in memory of David J. Nicoteri, the late son of David and Michelle Nicoteri. Michelle Nicoteri is administrative support assistant for student programs and services on campus.

Hospital staff earns accreditation

Wayne Memorial Hospital’s imaging department received the American College of Radiology’s full three-year accreditation in computed tomography, or CT. The CT team underwent a rigorous review to meet criteria in clinical image quality, phantom image quality and radiation dose limits for children and adults. In addition to image quality, the criteria included personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

Health center recognized

The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley was recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance with a Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration.

Based on the Patient-Centered Medical Home care model, practices that follow medical evidence to deliver high-quality, coordinated care and are committed to continuous improvement over time are eligible for a variety of NCQA distinctions.

Dealership donates to fire department

MotorWorld Toyota donated $1,580 to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department for electronic vehicle classroom training. Plus, firefighters visited the MotorWorld campus to learn about electronic vehicles from MotorWorld’s manufacturer-trained technicians.

Dental companies to collaborate

Dental Intelligence, a leader in helping dental practices use actionable data to improve patient care, team collaboration and practice profitability, aligns with Benco Dental, the nation’s largest independent dental distributor, based in Jenkins Twp. Their shared goal: helping all dentists in the United States grow in ways that are important to them and their patients. The Pleasant Grove, Utah-based company connects to a doctor’s practice management software, then analyzes instantly, automates, finds opportunities and communicates. Dental Intelligence smart tools work to make sure nothing falls through the cracks, while saving time, helping more patients and increasing production.

Tire dealer earns top award

John McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service Co. Inc., is the recipient of Modern Tire Dealer magazine’s 2019 Tire Dealer of the Year award. It is the top award presented to any tire dealer in the country. There are more than 29,000 independent tire dealers in the United States eligible for the honor. McCarthy is a third-generation tire dealer, and since 1997 he’s served as president of the company his grandfather started in 1926 in Wilkes-Barre.

University receives $88,000 grant

The Moses Taylor Foundation awarded an $88,000 grant to The University of Scranton’s Nursing Department for the purchase new simulator equipment for its laboratory.

Through the support, the university acquired Newborn Tory S2210, an advanced newborn patient simulator; Pediatric Hal S3005, a 5-year-old pediatric simulator; and a Simcart Rx, a simulation medication dispensing system. “Tory” looks and feels like a real infant, with supple skin, lifelike vitals and realistic sounds. “Hal” can track students’ actions in response to life-threatening situations and even speaks, thanks to an extensive library of voice responses.

Geisinger earns spot on list

The health system was recognized for its commitment to U.S. military veterans and their families by being named to VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers. Further strengthening this commitment, Geisinger also announced a new, two-week paid leave benefit for employees serving in the Reserves or the National Guard, effective Sept. 15. Under the new leave policy, service members employed by Geisinger will be paid for time at annual trainings, encampments and drills. Both part- and full-time personnel employed by Geisinger for at least six months are eligible for the benefit.

Chamber donates $1,000 to library

The Back Mountain Chamber honored the Back Mountain Memorial Library and made a $1,000 donation to its board of directors. The chamber’s Cultural Event Committee held a Back to Woodstock dance at the Irem Country Club Pavilion on Aug. 30, where the library was recognized for its longtime dedication to the community through access to information, ideas and knowledge in the form of books, programs and other resources. A plaque and the $1,000 donation were recently presented at the Library’s board of directors’ meeting.

Cancer institute honors firefighter

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute and the Board of Ambassadors and Associate Board announce the 2019 Tribute to Courage Honoree, firefighter Ryan Robeson. Robeson is the son of the late Scranton Fire Capt. James and Linda Robeson. Upon the passing of his father, Ryan Robeson began traveling the country, successfully participating in physically demanding races and competitions, which is where he found true solace. This year at the sixth annual Scranton Half Marathon, he attempted to set a Guinness world record for running 13.1 miles in approximately 50 pounds of full firefighter gear, all while breathing from a self-contained breathing apparatus.

Robeson was honored at the eighth annual Spirit of Hope Celebration on Nov. 8 at Mohegan Sun Pocono in the Keystone Grand Ballroom.

Hospital launches new department

The accredited Geriatric Emergency Department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital is one of three accreditation emergency departments in Pennsylvania — and the only one in northeast Pennsylvania — to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program promotes the goals of quality care for older adult patients: enhanced staffing and education, geriatric-focused policies and protocols including transitions of care, quality improvement and outcomes and preparation of the physical environment.

