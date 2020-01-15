Article Tools Font size – + Share This

U of S ranked among top colleges

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education ranked the University of Scranton No. 232 among the 801 “Top U.S. Colleges” included in its 2020 listing. Scranton’s highest scores were in the area of student engagement, where it placed at No. 104 in the nation. Scranton also ranked at No. 195 for student outcomes, scoring well for salaries of graduates, adjusted for student, location and other characteristics, and graduation rates. The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education ranking is based on an analysis of 15 performance metrics in the categories of resources, student engagement, outcomes and campus environment.

Store opens beer and wine eatery

Giant Food Stores announced the opening of its 104th Beer & Wine Eatery in Pennsylvania at its Dickson City store at 1550 Main St. The store celebrated the grand opening with beer and wine tastings on Oct. 4.

Dickson City customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection in the Beer & Wine Eatery. Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option, where they can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers can also choose from eat-in and take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads.

Johnson College receives grant

Johnson College received a $4,500 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support the Solar USB Charger Workshop program. Faculty and staff will learn how to create a solar USB charger. Participants will then recreate the workshop for Lackawanna County middle and high school students, so they can share the lesson with their students. The solar power USB charger will also be incorporated into Johnson College’s STEM outreach work with middle and high school students.

The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.

Marywood earns national ranking

The university’s Early Childhood Education Program ranks among the best in the country in a recent listing of Study.com’s Best Early Childhood Education Schools. Sitting at No. 26 from the hundreds of schools evaluated, Marywood ranked among the 50 schools that offered exceptional early childhood education programs selected. The schools on the list all have early education programs that prepare students for state certification and outperform the competition in terms of field hours, student organizations, classes, financial aid and more.

Pharmacy school receives award

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy was awarded the 2019 Public Relations and Awareness Award from the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association. The students were recognized at the organization’s annual conference held at Seven Springs Resort on Sept. 21 in Champion, Pennsylvania. Cody Morcom, Scott Twp., and Nicole Hughes, Olyphant, were part of the student team to receive the 2019 Public Relations and Awareness Award.

University receives national ranking

The University of Scranton ranked among the nation’s “Best Colleges” in an online 2020 listing by College Factual of colleges and universities that meet high standards and provide quality outcomes to students. The university ranked No. 177 in the national ranking of 1,727 schools. In a listing of 123 “Best Colleges” in Pennsylvania, Scranton ranked No. 19. College Factual also listed the university at No. 22 in the nation in its ranking of “Best Religiously Affiliated,” which listed just 182 schools in the country. In addition, several University of Scranton programs ranked in the top 15% in the nation, including accounting, biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology, business administration, criminal justice, international business, marketing, nursing, and philosophy and religious studies.

Restaurant opens dealership shop

Zuppa! Del Giorno Café opened a new location in the Toyota of Scranton showroom. The restaurant, with an existing location on Ash Street in Scranton, is popular for its gourmet breakfast items, sandwiches, soups and salads.

Poconos chamber announces awards

The Chamber of the Northern Poconos hosted its annual Community Awards Banquet on Oct. 10 at the Inn at Woodloch Pines.

This year, the chamber honored Al and Robin Beck of Beck, Gogolski, Poska & Co. Inc., as Business Person of the Year. Also honored was Paul Edwards, Wayne County Community Foundation, with the Community Achievement Award. The ninth annual Green Business of the Year was presented to Dave Edwards and Barbara Winsko of the Car Wash on Route 6.

Tobyhanna earns accolade

A partnership designed to train and employ students earned Tobyhanna Army Depot recognition by the National Technical Institute for the Deaf last week. The 2019 “Center on Employment Outstanding Employer Partner Award” recognizes employers who have a sustained record of hiring NTID deaf or hard of hearing co-op students/graduates.

NTID is one of nine colleges on the Rochester Institute of Technology campus and more than 1,200 students enroll in their programs each year. Tobyhanna’s partnership with NTID dates back to 2012. To date, Tobyhanna has hired five NTID graduates as full-time employees.

Law firm honored

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC has been named to the 2020 US News and World Report and Best Lawyers Best Law Firms. Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn received an Allentown Tier 1 designation: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability — Plaintiffs, and Workers’ Compensation — Claimants; and an Allentown Tier 2 designation, Employment Law — Management. Metropolitan Tier 1 and 2 include Northeastern Pennsylvania and Allentown Lehigh Valley. Firms included in the 2020 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Geisinger facilities recognized

Geisinger’s health care equality and inclusion efforts are recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation with nine Geisinger hospitals earning top honors for care surrounding the LGBTQ community. For 2019, eight Geisinger hospitals received the highest designation possible, the “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation, and one hospital earned a “Top Performer” designation.

According to this year’s report, seven of Geisinger’s Pennsylvania hospitals earned Leader designations, the most Leader designations of any health care system in the commonwealth.

Locally, they include Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, each of which earned Leader designations. Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center received the Top Performer designation.

Hospitals earning the Leader designation scored 100, the highest score possible, on responses to questions about LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. Question topics included nondiscrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.

Funeral home receives honor

Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. has been honored by the National Funeral Directors Association with the 2019 Pursuit of Excellence Award. Only 160 firms from around the world and five in Pennsylvania have received the prestigious recognition, placing the funeral home among an elite group of funeral service providers. Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.

The funeral home started serving local families in 1959.

Foundation opens 2 recovery centers

The Clear Brook Foundation celebrated the official grand opening of two new Recovery Connect Centers located in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by colleagues, providers, educators, judges, law enforcement and government officials from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Recovery Connect provides individuals and families experiencing the devastating effects of drug and alcohol addiction with guidance, confidential assessments and referrals to the appropriate level of care. Funded through the 2018 sale of Clearbrook Manor and a grant from the AllOne Foundation, all services provided to the community through Recovery Connect are free.

Surveying company to relocate office

JHA Companies announces the relocation of its Delhi, New York, office around the corner to the late Ronald Mullenix Land Surveying office in downtown Delhi. With the purchase of the building, JHA also acquired the surveying records and plans of Ronald Mullenix Land Surveying, enabling a smooth transition for Mullenix’s previous clients.

JHA Companies is a full-service civil engineering and land surveying firm with local offices in Moosic, Montrose and Honesdale. JHA has a highly qualified team of engineers, surveyors, environmental scientists, GIS technicians and support staff with many years of experience.

Cancer institute receives award

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women and Adagio Health as a 2019 Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Partner Recognition Award winner. The award commended the Cancer Institute’s continued commitment to improving access to breast cancer screening, treatment and care. Cancer Institute staff accepted the award at the second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Breakfast in October at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

U of S recognized for sustainability

The Princeton Review recognized the University of Scranton and 412 other colleges worldwide for expressing “strong commitments to green practices and programs” by inclusion in the 2019 edition of The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges. Most of the schools selected for the guide, which was published online in October, are in the U.S., with 16 schools from Canada, one from Egypt and one from Greece also listed.

This is the third consecutive year the University of Scranton has made this list.

The Princeton Review analyzed more than 25 data points to determine the final selection of colleges for the guide based on information from surveys of nearly 700 schools.

Women’s club opens membership

Business and Professional Women’s Foundation celebrated National Business Women’s Week during the third week of October. This year’s National Business Women’s Week provided an excellent opportunity for the Scranton Business and Professional Women’s Club to open its membership to young professional women and seasoned professionals to join free of dues for 2020 and 2021. The club’s December Holiday Social Hour will be held Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Lackawanna Station for a meet-and-greet opportunity with appetizers, along with a designer handbag raffle basket. The opportunity to join for two years with free membership will be presented by the club’s president, Lindsey Reinheimer Loss, at the celebration; contact Sharon Thauer, 570-344-5947, for an open invitation to join.

Health system holds Mammothon

Commonwealth Health conducted its eighth annual Mammothon on Oct. 24 at three locations. Ninety-five volunteers from Commonwealth Health’s hospitals and clinics made telephone calls to women who are past due for their annual mammograms, offering to schedule the critical screenings or to give a gentle reminder about the importance of yearly mammograms. The volunteers convened from Berwick Hospital Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Commonwealth Health Physician Network.

This year, more than 3,000 telephone calls were made from TPS Pavilion, Kingston; Berwick Hospital Center, Berwick, and Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. During the three-hour Mammothon, the volunteers scheduled over 4,000 mammograms and provided vital information regarding annual screenings.

Mead Crafters competition held

As one of the fastest-growing categories in the alcohol industry, mead has distinguished itself as an alternative beverage enjoyed by millennials and baby boomers alike. To celebrate the rising popularity of the beverage, the National Honey Board hosted its first Mead Crafters Competition recognizing the top professional mead makers in the United States. Response to the competition was overwhelming, with more than 340 meads submitted to be judged in 25 categories ranging from dry metheglins to sweet traditional meads. After judging was finished, Pennsylvania-based Space Time Mead & Cider Works took home the gold in the Specialty Semi-Sweet category for its Peach Melomel, made in collaboration with Honey Hole Winery.

Teacher’s skills aid businesses

Ryan McCloskey, a former Philadelphia-area Spanish teacher with a special aptitude in technology, used his bilingual and tech skills to launch Power Move Payment Solutions to enable businesses and organizations throughout Northeast Pennsylvania to accept electronic payments anywhere at any time.

Mountain Top-based company Power Move Payment Solutions offers Point of Sale hardware and software integration for businesses and institutions with a focus on in-person customer service for English- and Spanish-speaking customers. The independently operated POS provider services customers in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Carbon counties.

Power Move Payment Solutions provides POS, terminal and mobile payment processing devices in addition to software integration with merchants’ websites or existing software, including QuickBooks for easy accounting.

The company is also able to offer avenues to business and personal insurance, 401(k) and benefit plans, buy/sell agreements, staffing services and digital marketing.

Tunkhannock clinic restores hours

Just in time for flu and cold season, Geisinger Careworks in Tunkhannock is restoring hours and is open seven days a week.

The Tunkhannock Careworks is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 10 Trieble Drive (off Route 6), Careworks is staffed with advanced practitioners who treat patients older than 1 year old.

This year, patients can walk into the Tunkhannock Careworks and receive a flu shot without an appointment. The Tunkhannock Careworks will also offer rapid flu testing, which provides a result in about 20 minutes.

Patients can visit Careworks locations for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit. These include cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts.

Company honors veterans at stores

Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer, recognized veterans at nearly 550 of its TCC stores in honor of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 9-11, each participating TCC location hosted a Veterans Appreciation Event to honor veterans for their service. Employees were on-site to answer questions about service contracts and identify qualifying promotions. Each veteran who attended the event received a TCC water bottle, along with other giveaway items. Veterans also had the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.

Company unveils expanded space

Precision Software Innovations recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly expanded space at the TekRidge Center. The company is a graduate of the chamber’s IGNITE business incubator program and has now expanded its office space within the building.

Precision Software Innovations provides technology solutions to help restaurants achieve growth in a competitive market. Through the development of custom software solutions, their products can replace outdated legacy systems or add new information technology infrastructure to an established or growing restaurant business. Their multipronged approach includes cloud point of sale, online ordering, kiosks, loyalty and third-party integrations.

Pharmacy receives accreditation

Hazle Compounding pharmacy received accreditation from the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board, a service of Accreditation Commission for Health Care. The accreditation demonstrates commitment to the highest industry standards for quality and safety.

PCAB assesses pharmacies that compound medications by combining, mixing or altering drug ingredients to create a medication as prescribed for an individual patient. The accreditation process includes an extensive onsite survey conducted by an independent expert and annual verification to ensure compliance with the pharmacy compounding process defined by the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention guidelines.

Health system achieves high score

The Endless Mountains Health System achieved the highest score of any area hospital in eight out of 10 categories in the latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey to measure patients’ perspectives of hospital care.

The survey asks a random sample of recently discharged patients to give feedback about topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to patient needs and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.

The overall results, which earned Endless Mountains Health Systems the highest local summary rating of four stars in the October survey, showed patient satisfaction met or exceeded other area facilities, as well as national averages, and state averages for Pennsylvania and New York.

Rehab centers earn top rating

U.S. News & World Report recently released the 2019-2020 Best Nursing Homes report.

To produce the report and its online Nursing Home Finder tool, U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide. The ratings draw on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes.

For the second consecutive year, Allied Services Transitional Rehab in Scranton and Heinz Transitional Rehab in Wilkes-Barre received the survey’s top rating of High Performing for Short-Stay Rehabilitation, earning them the title of Best Nursing Homes. They were two of only three facilities in Northeast Pennsylvania to receive this ranking.

Allied Services Transitional Rehab Unit and Heinz Transitional Rehab Unit have consistently earned top marks for their patient care, receiving the U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Home title six years in a row.

Local manufacturer of windows honored

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut Inc. informed Thermolite Inc., a Scranton-based vinyl window manufacturer, that the Residence at Selleck’s Woods in Darien, Connecticut, has been selected for an Excellence in Construction Award. The general contractor was Wohlsen Construction Co., and Thermolite supplied all the vinyl windows for the project. The project was selected as a winner by an independent panel of judges consisting of owners, architects and engineers. The selection of this project is a testament to the work performed by Wohlsen Construction in concert with Thermolite, its window supplier, the company said. The awards dinner was held Oct. 24 in Southington, Connecticut.

Car dealership makes donation

MotorWorld Toyota recently made a $5,000 donation to support the Commission on Economic Opportunity/Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank’s Thanksgiving Project and general food distribution.

Bank contributes $24K to library

Dime Bank recently contributed $24,000 to the Wayne County Public Library toward approved innovative educational programs. The libraries of Wayne County strive to support students in the three local school districts, as well as home-schooled students, to ensure they get the help they need to improve their grades, increase their confidence and encourage them to expand their educational explorations.

The donation, which was made through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, will provide funds for several programs, such as Learning@theLibrary and Teen Tech@theLibrary. Both include the purchase of Tutor.com, Teen Health and Wellness, Learning Express Library and Financial Literacy Programs.

Health system earns recognition

For the 10th consecutive year, Allied Services Integrated Health System’s Home Health Division has been named a Top Agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care.

Allied Services Home Health serves patients in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties, bringing medical care to patients in their own homes. The service combines the health system’s more than 30 years of nursing and rehabilitation experience to provide skilled nursing and rehab medicine, including physical, occupational and speech therapy, along with medical social services and home health aides.

Waste service firm wins contracts

Local waste service company J.P. Mascaro & Sons, a solid waste industry leader in the region, continues to grow its business in the municipal sector. Recently, Mascaro was awarded approximately $5.8 million in competitively bid municipal waste collection and recycling contracts in Lackawanna County. All of the municipalities will be serviced out of Mascaro’s Wyoming Valley Division located in Nanticoke.

J.P. Mascaro & Sons is a privately owned, family-operated waste service company headquartered in Montgomery County. It has over 50 years of experience in performing municipal contracts; it owns and operates collection divisions, landfills, recycling facilities, transfer stations and composting facilities in Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic region.

Johnson to offer welding program

Johnson College announced its welding technology certificate will now be offered beginning in the spring semester, starting in January. Since 2012, Johnson College has offered the two-semester, 30-credit certificate program. In previous years, the certificate was only offered in the fall semester, which led to interested students having to wait to begin their coursework if they did not enroll by the summer.

The welding technology certificate course prepares students for entry-level work in the welding industry. Students learn about safety, hand tools, oxyacetylene torches, plasma arc, shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, flux cored arc welding, metallurgy, print reading and weld symbols. The in-demand major at Johnson College starts a full cohort every year, and the college is proud of its placement rate of the students each year. The class of 2018 was 100% employed.

College earns national ranking

Lackawanna College ranked No. 19 among 100 companies to win a designation as one of the “Best Places to Work” in Pennsylvania. The college has earned the recognition five of the last six years.

This year’s list represented roughly 25,000 employees of 49 small, 27 medium and 24 large-sized companies. Businesses began the application process in March, and once registered, a survey was administered to both employees and employers at hundreds of companies across the commonwealth.

The Best Places to Work in Pa. is a program of the Central Penn Business Journal, Team Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department for Community & Economic Development, the Pennsylvania State Council and the Society for Human Resource Management. The process is managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm.

University ranked again for business

The Princeton Review listed the University of Scranton’s Kania School of Management among the nation’s “Best Business Schools” for 2020, marking the 15th consecutive year that Scranton has been included in the list of 248 elite business colleges in the nation. Scranton was included among the list of “Best On-Campus MBA Programs,” which was published online in November.

The list of business programs is compiled from an analysis of institutional data and survey data from students attending the business schools. The data incorporates career outcomes, academic rigor, admissions selectivity and other factors.

The Princeton Review also listed Scranton in its 2020 edition of the “Best 385 Colleges,” ranking Scranton among the nation’s “Best Science Labs” (No. 7), “Best Campus Food” (No. 10) and “Best Run Colleges” (No. 20). The Princeton Review also included Scranton in its 2019 “Guide to Green Colleges.”

Depot announces new opportunities

Tobyhanna Army Depot’s continued success has led to several exciting new opportunities, strengthening its grasp on future Department of Defense maintenance requirements.

The depot recently welcomed its newest workload, the U.S. Navy RIM-7 Sea Sparrow, a ship-borne anti-missile weapon system. The Sea Sparrow is considered a critical component of naval defense systems and is valuable against sea-skimming missiles.

The depot’s Sustainment Planning Division is in the process of preparing for additional new workloads. The test and repair maintenance program for the components of the U.S. Army AN/TPQ-53 radar will arrive later this year. Like its predecessors, the AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-37 medium range radars, the AN/TPQ-53 aids troops by detecting, classifying, tracking and locating enemy attacks.

Architecture firm receives awards

Bohlin Cywinski Jackson was honored recently by the American Institute of Architect’s Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter with four design awards for their work on several projects.

The new Admission House at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, received the Award for Excellence. The new building creates a more welcoming and exciting initial impression for the Office of Admission that better aligns with the University’s culture.

Hamptons Residence, located near East Hampton, New York, was one of four projects selected for an Honor Award. The custom home is nestled within the preserved agricultural lands, sits parallel to the shore, and uses a calm palette of natural materials that will weather as the house ages.

The Sustainability Lodge at the Pocono Environmental Center also took home an Honor Award for an Unbuilt Project as well as the award for Outstanding Local Project.

Realty company opens in Hawley

A leader in the Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre markets, Lewith & Freeman’s reach now extends to Wayne and Pike counties with the opening of the Hawley office. Located in the historic Hawley Silk Mill, Lewith & Freeman will continue to connect buyers and sellers throughout the region.

Lewith & Freeman officially opened the doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 7.

Hospital makes biopsy available

Wayne Memorial Hospital is offering an advanced step in the detection of breast cancer, a stereotactic biopsy procedure. The procedure is recommended when a mammogram reveals an abnormality, such as a suspicious lump, breast structure irregularities, changes in tissue or calcium deposits. A small sample of tissue is removed for examination under a microscope to see if cancer is present.

A specialized mammography machine provides X-rays from two angles to help pinpoint the suspicious tissue. The two sets of images guide the physician to the area of concern, where a needle in a hollow tube can be inserted to remove the tissue for analysis.

AllOne Charities matches funds

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, the national day of giving, AllOne Charities partnered with 33 nonprofits to complement their fundraising efforts. More than $84,000 was raised from over 500 donors to support the health care issues affecting the region and support caregiving organizations.

AllOne Charities supported each organization that raised over $1,000 with a match of $1,000.

U of S eyes lower emissions

The University of Scranton will purchase carbon-neutral electricity for 2020 to reduce the school’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emission generation.

The university will use Carbon-Zero 24/7, a new, 100% emission-free product from Talen Energy, a privately owned independent power producer based in Allentown. Backed by Emission-Free Energy Certificates issued by PJM Environmental Information Services, Carbon-Zero 24/7 ensures that the electricity supplied to the university is from a source that does not directly emit any air pollution — sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide — which can help the university reduce emissions associated with its electricity usage.

Bank supports schools program

Dime Bank recently contributed $1,000 to the Wayne Pike Schools and Homes in Education Afterschool Program. Administered through the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance working with community stakeholders, the program serves students in the school districts of Wallenpaupack Area, Western Wayne and Wayne Highlands.

Its goal is to improve academic performance, behavior and attendance, increase knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics principles, and increase family involvement in student learning and family literacy.

New hotel opens in Abingtons

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the newly renovated Best Western Plus Clarks Summit Scranton Hotel, located at 820 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Township. Owned by Harry Patel, Gary Patel and Rak Patel, the hotel features 103 guest rooms, including eight suites.

Amenities at the fully renovated hotel include a heated indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facility, complimentary hot breakfast, free wireless internet and 3,500 square feet of meeting and event space. Each room is equipped with brand new bedding, furniture and fixtures, large flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. Suites feature kitchenettes and separate living rooms. For business travelers, the business center offers complimentary printing, scanning and faxing.

Restaurant opens at dealership

Toyota of Scranton hosted the grand opening of the Italian restaurant Zuppa Del Giorno’s second location, located inside the Toyota of Scranton dealership at 3400 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Zuppa Del Giorno is a local restaurant based at 517 Ash St. in Scranton, owned and operated by Joe Musheno.

In celebration of the grand opening of Zuppa Del Giorno, Toyota of Scranton agreed to match the proceeds of the grand opening day sales on Dec. 16 and donated the funds to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton.

Local university receives ranking

Marywood University was recently ranked No. 27 in the Top 45 Master’s in Higher Education Programs and as the best program at a Catholic University by Intelligent.com.

According to its website, Intelligent.com believes education is a lifelong commitment to continuous improvement. The website was developed to help students connect to the best resources and to provide them the best advice in a way that is easy to analyze and digest.

Marywood’s fully online Master of Science in higher education administration program prepares students for a variety of midlevel careers in public and private colleges and universities.

Alliance donates to project

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance presented Artists In Motion To Go LLC with a loan.

Artists In Motion To Go LLC received a loan through the NEPA Alliance Tri-District EDA loan fund for the purchase of land and building to expand its business. Other project funds consisted of loan funds from Miners Bank and an equity injection from the owners.

Artists In Motion To Go LLC started as a vision more than five years ago and has since grown from a mobile dance program into a premier performing arts studio. They offer an all-encompassing range of performance technique to students of all ages. They were previously located in a renovated church building before receiving assistance. The business had quickly outgrown the existing studio space and needed to expand to a second location. The new building added three additional classrooms, private voice/acting lesson rooms and a 300-seat theater used for live performances of plays and musical productions. They now service 250 active students and more than 500 total students.

Bank offers holiday help

Employees from FNCB Bank, locally based for more than 100 years, recently donated $1,700 and 220 gifts to 17 local families as part of the bank’s “Adopt-A-Family” holiday project.

More than 200 FNCB staff members participated this year in Adopt-a-Family, the Bank’s signature holiday gift-giving event. The program matches local families in need from the Catherine McAuley Centers of Lackawanna and Luzerne County, Children and Youth Services of Wayne County and Victims Intervention Program in Honesdale with those wishing to donate.

The Adopt-a-Family project is part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. As a local community bank, FNCB is making a difference through volunteerism, donations and outreach programs.

Bank opening Hallstead location

The Honesdale National Bank announced the opening of its Hallstead Office located at 313 Main St. in Hallstead (at Rose Street and Route 11). This location expands HNB’s branch office network to 12 full-service locations and marks the bank’s second office in Susquehanna County.

The office is equipped with a drive-up featuring a 24-hour ATM and night depository.

Geisinger program opens enrollment

Geisinger’s groundbreaking precision medicine project, MyCode, has enrolled more than 250,000 participants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, reaching a major landmark in the project. With DNA sequence and health data currently available on 145,000 of these participants, MyCode is the largest study of its kind in the world.

College offers free help to businesses

In partnership with the Wilkes-Barre Chamber, King’s College accounting professionals are offering free help to businesses and nonprofits starting in January. If you would like to participate, please email a description of your data analysis needs to tarashawver@kings.edu by Jan. 1. Up to 12 organizations will be chosen for this program, with preference given to smaller and newly created organizations whose needs most closely fit the scope of the project. Contact Dr. Tara Shawver at tarashawver@kings.edu or 570-208-5900, ext. 5455 for more information.

Advocacy center receives grant

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania announces the award of a $10,000 grant from the NEPA Healthcare Foundation. The grant was made through the foundation’s Critical Needs program in response to CAC/NEPA’s suddenly failing forensic interview equipment. The forensic interview is a key component of the CAC model. Children speak with a trained forensic interviewer while the team listens. The interview is videotaped to minimize the number of times a child must detail their trauma and to increase the accuracy of the information provided.

Groups form safety network

Representatives from the Public Safety Training Institute at the Luzerne County Community College, the Wilkes-Barre Area OSHA office, PA OSHA Onsite Consultation Program from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and local environmental, safety and health professionals associated with various businesses, industries and educational centers throughout Northeast Pennsylvania have formed the Northeast Pennsylvania Safety Network.

The mission of NEPSN is to create a forum and network of resources for workplace safety, health and the environment available to all businesses and organizations in Northeast Pennsylvania.

NEPSN is currently accepting no-obligation memberships from all interested parties including students, business and industry, professional organizations, service organizations, logistical settings, governance, construction firms, labor unions, and individuals interested in workplace safety and health. There is no fee for membership in NEPSN, nor are there any requirements for meeting attendance; participation is entirely voluntary. Attendance at NEPSN meetings and activities is open to the public free of charge.

The first public meeting will be held Jan. 17 at the Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Training Institute on Middle Road in Nanticoke. The snow date for the event is Jan. 24. The meeting will start promptly at 8 a.m. and will focus on the introduction of NEPSN to participants and a presentation by the PA OSHA Consultation program from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

