Business Journal hosts award reception

The Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal honored its 2019 Top 20 Under 40 award winners at a reception, Thursday, Feb. 6 in the historic pressroom of the Times-Tribune Building in downtown Scranton. From left, first row: Cyrus Entezam, Dr. Kaitlyn Connors, Glynis Johns, Kat Sokirka and Eric Fino. Second row: Todd Pousley, Kathleen Barry, Matt Vough and Mike Magistro. Third row: Joshua Braddell, Andrew Shumlas, Larry Nicolais, John McGloin and Dan Pittman. Other honorees include Adam Davis, Andrew Snyder, Brianna Florovito, James Cooney, Stephen Kopko and Joya Whittington.
From left: Michelle and John McGloin and Todd Pousley, all of Scranton