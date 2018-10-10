When people were running out, they were running in. Seventeen years after one of the worst terror attacks in U.S. history, the pain is still fresh for New York’s bravest. As the somber anniversary approached, Camelback Resort saluted FDNY heroes and their families.

The Tannersville resort partnered with the FDNY Family Assistance Unit (FAU) to host a Camelback Gives Back event, Salute to the FDNY Day, on Aug. 20. FAU helps families and fellow employees when an FDNY member experiences a serious accident, illness or untimely death.

A fun-filled day at Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, inside Camelback Lodge, was arranged for FDNY First Responders and their families, including children and grandchildren, affected by the events of 9/11. Nearly 200 people in total attended. Camelback provided round-trip bus service from two locations in New York, complimentary admission to Aquatopia indoor waterpark and gift bags commemorating the day.

Photos submitted by Camelback Resort