Cassandra Coleman does not take no for an answer, and that, she says, is why she has already been able to accomplish so many things in her young life.

“I am always looking five steps ahead,” she said. “I overanalyze everything, sometimes to a fault, but I have found that it helps me prepare for anything and always be ready for what may be around the next turn.”

Coleman is the special advisor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of the Governor. Over the last four years, she has been the Northeast/Central Regional Director for the Governor, representing the Northeast and Central 28 counties and has handled all the intergovernmental outreach as well as constituent services for those counties as well.

She has represented the governor at events and made remarks on his behalf. She oversaw the Cabinet in Your Community initiative, statewide, performing 35 sessions across the commonwealth, taking several cabinet level officials into communities for a forum allowing the residents to be able to address these officials on their ideas and concerns.

She recently accepted a new role within the Governor’s office, special advisor, and will also oversee projects statewide. Her main focus, however, will be the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States’ Semiquincentennial – planning America’s 250th birthday celebration in Philadelphia in 2026.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and, hopefully, one that my future grandchildren will read about in history books and my son will be able to tell them that their grandmother planned,” she added.

Coleman is on the board for Leadership Wilkes-Barre and the Children’s Service Center. She is an active promoter of blood clot awareness after suffering a near deadly experience with multiple bilateral PEs in 2012, that left her in the hospital for 46 days and discharged in a wheelchair for months while she worked to regain her strength.

She is a graduate of Wyoming Area and Kings College with a degree in political science. She has been employed with the House of Representatives under former Democratic House Rep Phyllis and with US Senator Bob Casey as his Deputy Finance Director. She then formed and operated Cassandra Coleman and Associates, a company engaged in charitable, private and political creation of fundraising networks and community and political event planning. Coleman and Associates maintained a client base of state, county and local political candidates, large and small companies and nonprofit organizations. In 2015, she accepted the role within the governor’s administration, after having him as a client since 2013.

Coleman’s grandfather, a former mayor, the late Joe Coyne III, who took her under his wing at a very young age and essentially sparked her interest in politics, has been her mentor.

She lives by the philosophy that age is only a number.

“I learned very early on in my career that being young and a woman, I had to prove myself to get that seat at the table,” she explained.

And that she did, she was the youngest female mayor in the U.S. when sworn in at age 20.

Coleman is a proud mother of son, Jimmy Corcoran IV, 4, who is her pride and joy.

“I also learned that you never truly appreciate your parents until you become one yourself,” she said.

She was featured in O Magazine in April 2011, “Women who defy age” and on the NBC special, “The Smart Woman” in 2011. She has received many awards such as the Leo award at Kings College.

The young woman can often be found at her parent’s restaurant, Vino Dolce in Hanover Township, and has grown to love their regular customers who, after all this time, are more like family.