Youshock

by Victoria McCormack

Driven and outgoing – that’s Judith Youshock.

A resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania for most of her life, she worked as a commercial property manager for more than 30 years, creating a reputable name for herself.

This spring, she launched Simplify NEPA, a cleaning company offering a variety of services such as regular residential cleaning, organizing, de-cluttering and office cleaning.

Simplify NEPA serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties, and uses natural cleaning products that are eco-friendly and biodegradable.

The business quickly took off. After just a few months, Simplify NEPA has provided enough services to customers to require six more staff members.

The cleaning service industry is no new territory for Youshock. As a licensed real estate agent, she has been around janitorial crews, contractors and commercial office spaces for many years. And she owned another cleaning business in her twenties prior to becoming a property manager.

She knew for a long time she wanted to run her own business again. But due to the responsibilities of raising children, she was unable to do so.

Until now.

With her two children fully grown with families of their own, her life took a new direction. She finally decided to revisit the cleaning business.

Youshock decided to pursue Simplify NEPA for a variety of reasons. With her talent and passion for cleaning and de-cluttering, she loves to see the finished product and make other people happy. She believes “work is not your life, it’s what you do to enjoy your life.”

With family, friends and faith at the center of her life, she finds importance in building relationships with others. And, through Simplify NEPA, she is able to pursue her passion toward giving back to the community.

Teaming up with the nonprofit “Cleaning for a Reason,” Simplify is able to help two women per month who are battling cancer by providing them with residential cleaning services free of charge.

In the future, Youshock hopes to build on Simplify NEPA to continue to have the freedom to enjoy time with her family and friends. She hopes to remain flexible with her schedule in order to help out with her three grandsons, whom she adores.

She aims to get up every morning knowing she is able to change someone’s life. She focuses on the qualities of honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty when interacting with clients and “giving my personal best so at the end of the day, I have no regrets.”

To any women interested in pursuing their own businesses, she offers a piece of advice. She encourages those interested to “live your dream, stay out of fear, and do what you love to do.”

To see a full list of services Simplify NEPA has to offer or to find contact information, you can visit the business on Facebook or call 570-878-6007.

VICTORIA MCCORMACK IS A UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP CENTER (WEC) INTERN WHO WORKS UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF DONNA SIMPSON, CONSULTANT MANAGER.