Sydney Garofolo, left, and Theresa Bandru.

by Sydney Garofolo

The marketing and advertising side of your business can be tough to handle. If you are having trouble reaching your target audience, Golden Owl Consulting in Carbondale is the business to call.

Golden Owl Consulting offers marketing and event consulting services to small and medium sized businesses looking to increase their client base.

Owner Theresa Bandru spent her childhood in Carbondale, then made the move to Philadelphia to receive her degree in sport and recreation management from Temple University. While attending Temple, Theresa had the opportunity to intern for the Philadelphia 76ers. After graduating, she did various work with marketing, planning small events, business consulting and office coordinating for the next decade. The last company she worked for helped her gain networking experience in the area, and this encouraged her to start her own business.

Bandru never knew she wanted to run her own business. She thought she was always going to be in the sports marketing industry, but when she moved back to Carbondale she realized the sports culture wasn’t as prominent as it was in Philadelphia. Then, while working for small businesses, she realized how much she enjoyed it because every day was different.

Bandru wanted to use her skills to help more than just one person or one company at a time. She wanted to do more business consulting and realized her skills were in marketing and events.

She says the main reason she wanted to create Golden Owl Consulting was to help fellow entrepreneurs and local businesses work toward their dreams and goals. She loves watching her clients get excited when they see the finished product she created for them.

“I love the connections I get to make with other business owners and share in their successes along the way, and to share in their excitement over something as small as a new or re-vamped business card,” she said.

Golden Owl Consulting combines traditional and modern marketing, consulting and coaching, all with a twist of networking experience. Bandru said she makes sure her clients get what they need at a fair price. When she outsources, she puts the client in touch with people she knows are reliable and will do excellent work. She provides a menu of the services she offers at her first consultation and then the business owner is able to tailor this menu to exactly what he or she needs.

Bandru believes “you are your business,” so no matter where she is, she is always representing Golden Owl Consulting.

One of her main struggles as a small business owner was building a client base. Even though she had great networking connections, helping people realize they need marketing is tough.

But this struggle hasn’t let her future plans for Golden Owl be held back.

In the future, she would like to hire more employees to take over accounts and when her business grows in Carbondale, she hopes to eventually open a branch in Philadelphia.

One piece of advice Bandru has for entrepreneurs is to take care of your business first.

She said she had all her clients but no foundation and wishes she took a step back and focused on building this foundation.

“There are going to be hurdles and struggles, there are going to be times you don’t think your business is going to succeed, but do not lose faith in yourself,” she said. “Always remember tomorrow is a fresh start and not everything is permanent in the business. Don’t let yourself get down, stay positive on hard days.”

You can check out all the services Golden Owl Consulting has to offer on Facebook and Instagram at Golden Owl Consulting, LLC.

SYDNEY GAROFOLO IS A UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP CENTER (WEC) INTERN WHO WORKS UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF DONNA SIMPSON, CONSULTANT MANAGER.