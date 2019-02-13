Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo Whitney Kineg and family.

by Catherine Farrell and Victoria McCormack

At 30 years old, Whitney Kineg of Dunmore has her hands full. In addition to being the mother of three boys and one girl, as well as the manager of Tanfastic in downtown Scranton, this past year she opened Willow’s Sunshine Boutique.

For a long time, Kineg wanted to start her own business and be her own boss. She officially opened her storefront in the fall of 2018. She was inspired by her belief in herself and the knowledge that she could do it. About to turn 30, she felt it was the perfect time to make the leap, and if she didn’t go after her dream then she never would.

She was not going to let her fear of failing get in the way and believed even though there would be ups and downs, she would learn and grow from the experience.

Kineg has always had a love for hand-making items and learning new things, and these passions are the inspiration for Willow’s Sunshine Boutique.

This boutique offers a wide selection of products, with everything being 95 percent handmade by the owner. For newborns, you can find everything from customized handmade gowns and blankets to headbands and bows. Kineg also offers her own essential oil lines, one for adults and one for babies, with bath bombs, rollers, body scrubs, body lotions and sleep sprays.

One offering that sets the business apart is Reiki, an energy healing technique. Kineg and her 10-year-old son are both Reiki 2 certified and plan on pursuing their masters degrees together this year.

Kineg’s children have played an important role in her entrepreneurial ventures. When people ask how she does it, her response is she wants to teach her children that if they follow their hearts, they will be able to achieve whatever they dream of. She wants to teach them to never let fear get in the way of their dreams, and that if their dreams don’t scare them, they aren’t big enough.

Kineg especially loves teaching her daughter how she can be her own boss one day and even made a shirt that says “mini boss,” which she sells in her store. She gets a kick out of this because some days, she feels like her daughter is her boss.

One struggle Kineg has faced since opening her own business is juggling all she does. Finding a balance between family, her other full-time job and the business is a challenge. Since her business is so new, however, she is confident it will get easier over time as she learns from experience.

In regard to the future, Whitney plans to keep growing and never give up on her store. She is building Willow’s Sunshine Boutique as a mother-daughter business in hope that one day her daughter can take over.

Kineg encourages other women looking to start their own business to never give up when times get hard. Still in her first year of business, she’s experienced both slow months and profitable ones. She believes it may take a while for things to fall into place and there will always be good and bad days.

Catherine Farrell and Victoria McCormack are interns with the University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center under the supervision of Donna Simpson, consultant manager.

More info

To learn more about Willow’s Sunshine Boutique, visit the store at 116 Depot Street, Clarks Summit, or find it on Facebook and Instagram @willowssunshineboutique.