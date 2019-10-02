Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Abigail Corrigan

Since a young age, Mary Rose Perry has dreamt of being in the fashion industry. Now, she and her daughter have teamed up to make her dreams a reality.

Owner of Enchanted Elephant Boutique in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, Perry specializes in the retail of children’s clothing, accessories, toys, books and more. The Dunmore native has previous experience in the clothing retail industry in which she worked when her children were younger. Now, with her daughter finishing up a marketing degree at The University of Scranton, she has the perfect business partner to accomplish her goals.

“We have a whole section of the store dedicated to baby registries, so if you choose to register with us, we will display all your items in the registry room, making it easy and convenient for your friends and family to shop for you in a centralized location,” Perry said. “They would also be able to shop your registry online if they can’t make it into the store. On the day of the shower, we will go to the venue and display all of the gifts you received, if you choose to have us do so. We have also expanded some of our items to be sold online.”

Perry and her daughter heavily invest in researching merchandise for their customers.

“My daughter and I attend the trade shows in New York City and Atlanta,” Perry said. “Being as it is our third year in business, we have established relationships with brands and companies. We also take into consideration our customers and try to think of what they like/would like to see for the season.”

The mother and daughter credit Grace Gallagher, a University of Scranton student, for her distinct role in the company’s success. Enchanted Elephant was able to make Gallagher a part of its team through the Small Business Development Center’s Internship Initiative.

“The Internship Initiative has been a great help to us,” Perry said. “It allowed us to get an extra hand during our busiest seasons of back-to-school and Christmas. Grace has been extremely helpful and handles any task we throw at her. She also brings new ideas and abilities to the table, helping us expand and continue our business.”

The Small Business Internship Initiative connects local small businesses and college students. Internship opportunities are posted online and shared with partners at Clarks Summit University, Johnson College, Keystone College, Lackawanna College, Luzerne County Community College, Mansfield University, Marywood University, Misericordia University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Penn State Worthington Scranton and The University of Scranton.

Perry believes being prepared with an “idea and plan,” establishing connections and using social media platforms is crucial to a business’ success.

“I believe it is important to have a strong business plan and to know where you want to go with your business before you even start out,” she said. “I also think it is very important to form and establish relationships, first with your suppliers/brands/companies, then your customers and also fellow business owners. It is also important to get your name and business out there. Start with social media and expand from there.”

Enchanted Elephant is located at 2019 Boulevard Ave., Scranton. It can also be found online at enchantedelephantboutique.com. To learn more about the Internship Initiative, visit scrantonsbdc.com/internships.

Abigail Corrigan is a University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center interns working under the supervision of Donna Simpson, Consultant Manager.