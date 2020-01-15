Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2019 SAGE Awards (Scranton Awards for Growth and Excellence), which honor outstanding local businesses for their talent, creativity and innovation. The winner of each award category was publicly announced at The Chamber Gala at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

More than 100 applications were received. A group of volunteer community leaders and professionals teamed up to review applications and select finalists.

The winners, in each category, are:

Best Practices in Community Involvement:

Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates

Best Practices in Customer Service:

Penn Foster

Best Practices in Marketing/Communications:

Posture Interactive

Business of the Year:

Woodloch Resort

Fastest Growing Company:

Bedrock Technology

Hometown Star:

Scranton Fringe Festival, “Big Gay StorySlam”

New and Emerging Business Of The Year:

CaPAA of NEPA, LLC

Non-Profit Organization of the Year:

Discovery MI Preschool

Pride and Progress: Exterior Renovations:

Borough of Dunmore (Schautz Stadium)

Pride and Progress: Interior Renovations:

Penn State Scranton

Pride and Progress: New Construction:

AAA North Penn and FNCB Bank (tie)

Small Business of the Year:

Lavish Body & Home

People’s Choice: United Sports Academy