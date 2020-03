Submitted photo The Children’s Center in Montrose, a child advocacy center serving Wyoming and Susquehanna counties administered by Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, was recently awarded a $10,000 grant by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation to continue coordinated services to children of abuse. From left: Laura Ducceschi, Scranton Area Community Foundation president and CEO and administrator of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation; Kerry O’Grady, Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation Board member; Dr. Jeremiah Eagan, Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation Board member; Janine Fortney, Children’s Center director, Family Service Association of Northeastern PA; James Clemente, Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation Board chair.