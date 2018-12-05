Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Vinciguerra

When opportunity comes knocking on Christa Vinciguerra’s door, she is ready and waiting to seize it.

“It does not hurt to keep building your skill set in various areas while being open to new challenges also,” explains the digital marketing specialist at Marywood University and owner and creative director of Vinciguerra Creative, Moosic.

The entrepreneur wears many hats. In the Vinciguerra Creative, she manages creative marketing needs for select clients with a focus on branding strategy. Projects can be isolated or collaborative, quick or labor intensive, depending on objectives.

“Building brands is a passion and I have been happy to have worked with many companies for nearly 10 years,” she explained.

She began working for Marywood University in April 2018 in the role of digital marketing specialist for the Marketing and Communications (M&C) department developing and maintaining the university’s marketing campaigns and brand image for the internet and digital technologies. Prior to the recent role, she served as a graduate assistant in the M&C department at the university for two years.

She led the organization in the public event Mastering Success last May at Marywood University and is currently pursing a graphic clothing line, VictoryChick.com, for her core project with which she aspires to be able to donate funds to worthy causes that empower women and girls in business.

“I am still sourcing and developing the logistics of it all as it comes closer to fruition,” she adds.

She is also looking forward to working closely with students and interns in her Marywood University role to help them grow into their successes and gave a presentation on social media etiquette in promoting their events and causes.

The businesswoman is currently a student in the master of fine arts program at Marywood University, and will graduate from the program in the summer of 2019. She earned the Sr. Cor Immaculatum Heffernan, IHM ’54 Endowed Scholarship for the 2015-16, and 17-18 years; a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from Marywood University; a Continuing Education certificate course in web design, development, and HTML; and associate degrees in advertising and graphic design from Luzerne County Community College.

Vinciguerra attributes her success to her mentor, her late grandfather, a skilled engineer, who taught her patience and logic through learning. She is also supported by her significant other of 10-plus years who has supported her in ventures together in food service.

“Family is always there and proud, and I also have backyard chickens that can be inspiring and one of many influences for Victory Chick,” she laughs.

She is a Democratic committeewoman in the 3rd Ward in Moosic. She is a member of the Type Directors Club; the AAF Northeast Pennsylvania; and Wilkes-Barre POWER! She has served as the president and of the AAF Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter; as an ADDY judge for several years; vice-president of the AAF NEPA Chapter; web and social media director of AAF NEPA Chapter; and awards co-chair for the AAF NEPA Chapter.

She has received first place membership development for the AAF Club Achievement, Division IV; 2nd place Annual PSAB Municipal Website Contest at MoosicBorough.com; Judge’s Choice ADDY; Paint a Peach Contest; and Silver ADDY awards for numerous projects.