Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Community Bank N.A. recently provided support to CASA of Luzerne County with a contribution of $5,000 and become a Champion Sponsor for CASA’s Casablanca fundraiser for the third consecutive year. This event, which serves as the organization’s principal fundraiser, be held Thursday, Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. at The Room at 900. From left: Barbara Macullogh, PA President for Community Bank; Melissa Parente, CASA board member; Stephanie Crothers, Casablanca co-chair; John Aciukewicz, executive director of CASA of Luzerne County and Alison Zurawski, community relations coordinator for Community Bank.

Community Bank N.A. recently provided support to CASA of Luzerne County with a contribution of $5,000 and became a Champion Sponsor for CASA’s Casablanca fundraiser for the third consecutive year. This event, which serves as the organization’s principal fundraiser, will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. at The Room at 900. From left: Barbara Macullogh, PA President for Community Bank; Melissa Parente, CASA board member; Stephanie Crothers, Casablanca co-chair; John Aciukewicz, executive director of CASA of Luzerne County and Alison Zurawski, community relations coordinator for Community Bank.