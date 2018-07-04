Hard hats on and industrial pens in hand, members of the Wayne Memorial Hospital/Health System Board of Trustees signed the ceremonial “last” steel beam to be hoisted into the framework of the new patient tower. The gesture signified the halfway mark for the project, which began in September of 2017 and is expected to finish mid-spring of 2019. Once all the steel is erected and bridges connected to the current building, finishing work will begin inside. The 85,000 square foot tower is the hospital’s biggest expansion in history and will house 50 private patient rooms. More than 200 employees also signed the beam, which will be embedded in the far west end of the tower for posterity. From left, first row: Jim Labar, John Conte, Dirk Mumford, Hugh Rechner, Lee Oakes, Joann Hudak, David Hoff; William Dewar III, Matt Meagher, Jim Pettinato and Mike Clifford. Back row: James Margotta, Ron White, Josh Schneider, Todd Plociniak, Chris Bertinelli, Joe Sesso and Martha Wilson.