Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Phil Yacuboski

As they head into the end of summer, retailers are gearing up for a busy back-to-school shopping season. Consumers are expected to spend more than $82 million on items this season, almost as much as last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

“We’re expecting a good season and we expect to be up this year,” said Ed McKeaney, senior executive vice-president of merchandise and advertising at Boscov’s. “We promote very heavily in August for the back-to-school timeframe.”

In many markets, he said they expect to have better retail numbers because of a drop

in competition.

“You won’t have Bon-Ton around, you won’t have Macy’s in lot of our markets and those categories are trending up,” he said.

In April, Bon-Ton announced it would close 260 stores across the country in 24 states. Bankruptcy and a changing retail landscape are to blame. It’s two stores at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming and the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township are big competitors to Boscov’s. Two days after Bon-Ton announced it would close its Wyoming Valley Mall store, an anchor at the mall for decades, Sears announced it was closing too. While other stores are closing, Boscov’s opened its 47th store in January at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, Connecticut.

“Last year when Macy’s rolled out its first wave of store closings, all of those stores where we competed with them directly, showed significant increases,” he said. “We are anticipating the same thing with Bon-Ton.”

He said Boscov’s stores have a ‘good assortment’ of back-to-school merchandise and are ‘aggressively priced.’

“One thing we do that our competitors don’t do is that we’re big into uniforms,” he said. “Most of our competition doesn’t do that.”

He said despite many schools moving to

a uniform policy, it doesn’t provide any

additional difficulty.

“At some stores, it’s a bigger factor than

others,” he said.

The National Retail Federation said a strong economy will boost sales this back-to-school shopping season, with a family spending on average $684.79 on items – that’s about $3 less than last year. A study conducted by the group found that people spend the most on clothing, followed by electronics, shoes and supplies. While most families will spend their money at department stores, online is second along with discount retailers like Wal-Mart and TJ Maxx.

“A vast majority of consumers are price sensitive,” said Dr. Fred Croop, a professor of business and marketing at Misericordia University. “Whether they are going to do it with Wal-Mart, Marshalls, or online, a lot depends on the pricing. People are always looking for deal.”

Dr. Croop said a lot of people are shopping at places like dollar stores and other discount retailers, which is chipping away at traditional department store sales.

“In the very extensive surveys, stores like Boscov’s used to be ranked number two in back-to-school sales,” said Dr. Cropp, “but now they are ranked sixth. What to buy is being driven by students themselves, but the price sensitivity is being driven by the parents who are making the financial decision.”

He said an improving economy will also push numbers higher.

“The retailers are hoping for a good back-to-school year,” he said noting that people are in a ‘good mood’ when it comes to the economy and the economy is strong. “They expect this to be one of the top three years.”

2017 was the second highest, when it comes to many shoppers starting their back-to-school shopping in mid-July.

“The ones who start earlier, usually spend more,” said Dr. Croop. “And they will typically spend right up until the end of the deals.”

Dr. Croop said the back-to-school shopping season is second to Christmas in retail.

“For us, it’s not like Christmastime where you can’t move in the stores, but it is a time where we see a lot of business,” said McKeaney.