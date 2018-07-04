Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Phil Yacuboski

Shiplap.

Chances are you didn’t hear that term until you saw the HGTV show ‘Fixer Upper’ with hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines and their downhome, Waco, Texas lifestyle. Her sweeping long hair and model looks combine with his folksy-ness – it made them household names in the remodeling and interior design world.

“Shows like that definitely help business,” said Dave Balent, owner of an Exeter construction company that carries his name.

Balent, who has been in the home construction business for nearly 40 years said he enjoys bringing many of our region’s older homes to life and likes that people are engaging in reality television remodeling.

“It’s a good thing for our area to bring a lot of older homes into the modern era,” said Balent, adding it means a higher resale value. “People love open floor plans and we can make many of these older homes look beautiful.”

While television shows seem to solve a home remodel problem in 30 minutes or one hour (minus commercials), Balent said he reminds customers he needs time. And patience.

“A lot of custom work, creativity and imagination go into projects like his,” he said. “They have to be patient.”

Balent said there are those who see something and decide, ‘I can do that,’ and end up having to call him to fix it.

“That happens all of the time,” he joked, recalling a chimney project from a recent customer who used Google to fix it and ended up calling him because the customer couldn’t figure out a solution.

“Five-thousand dollars later and we’re the ones who had to fix it for him,” he said.

“I think there’s certainly a lot more interest,” said Joe Holbert, of RW Buff Construction in Stroudsburg. “The positive is that it really helps business, but the negative is that many people think it can be done in one week and at half the cost.”

He said he’s seen a big uptick because people see what they see on television or even in a magazine and they get excited about what their home could become.

“I think it’s sometimes what they want to do and what their budget is don’t always coincide,” he said. “They aren’t realistic sometimes about what it’s going to cost and what is the true reality.”

Holbert said even more popular than shows like ‘Flip or Flop,’ ‘Fixer Upper’ or ‘Property Brothers,’ are online sites like Pintrest and 3D software to give people a true sense of what the project will look like once it is finished.

“Those things give people give lots of ideas,” he said. “They will often design the whole project before they even come to us. They can give us an idea with a whole vision.”

He said the biggest remodel projects are still bathrooms and kitchens.

Home remodeling is big business. The National Association of Home Builders’ Remodeling Market Index was up three points in the last quarter of 2017. The index shows home remodelers are reporting brisk business.

Because of home prices rising, remodeling makes sense financially to a lot of Americans. Homeowners spent, on average, $340 billion on home modeling projects in 2015, according to Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. That number is expected to increase on average 2 percent per year until 2025. The study said older homeowners, age 55 years and older, are driving the home remodeling market.

“Many people find out that there’s so much out there on the market and remodelers are becoming more savvy with colors, textures and products,” said Deb Kleckner, secretary and executive officer of the Carbon Builders Association. “Homeowners have so many decisions to make.”

She said cyber shopping isn’t always the best way to go when tackling a home remodeling project.

“There’s often a disconnect with color and texture,” she said. “Many find they want to see it in person before making a decision.”

“It’s been really good for business,” said Balent. “I’m hoping that continues because I really like what I do.”