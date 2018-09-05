Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Association of Fundraising Professionals NEPA Chapter will host a “Developing Donor Gift Acceptance Policies” workshop on Sept. 13 at The Café in Plains from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Presented by Attorney Stephen B. Killian, this session will cover the basics of developing a donor gift acceptance policy for an organization: general and specific bequests, donations of public vs. closely held stocks, real estate, life insurance and more.

There are some “gifts” that simply end up being more of a hassle and expense than a benefit (perhaps a timeshare, piece of property or share in a race-horse to name a few). Therefore, it’s helpful to have a policy that can consistently manage the expectations of this process, from donors to staff to boards, while helping to fulfill your mission and valuing the donors.

Registration is $20 for AFP members and $30 for non members, lunch included. To register visit afpnepa.eventbrite.com.

For more info contact Athena Aardweg at 570-655-5581 ext. 251 or aaardweg@nepa-alliance.org.