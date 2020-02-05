Submitted photo The Dime Bank recently contributed $1,000 to the Wayne Pike SHINE (Schools and Homes in Education) Afterschool Program. This new program, administered through the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, working with community stake holders, serves students in the school districts of Wallenpaupack Area, Western Wayne and Wayne Highlands. With first through fifth grade Lakeside Elementary students are, from left: Kristin Williams, lead teacher; Liam Maloney, teacher’s assistant; Jalenna Gibbs, teacher; Gabrielle Pranzo, lead teacher; Pantea Shademani, SHINE program director; and Pete Bochnovich, The Dime Bank chief executive officer.