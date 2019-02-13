by Phil Yacuboski

While many tourists enjoy Northeast Pennsylvania for autumn’s majestic fall colors or the warmth and humidity of the summer months, winter is almost as popular, with many flocking here to pump money into the local economy.

“People are coming here anytime of year and we love having them here,” said Genevieve Logan Reese, at the French Manor Inn and Spa in South Sterling. “Winter is my favorite time of year because you can sit inside in our indoor saltwater pool and watch the snowstorm outside. It’s just perfect.”

She said while summer and fall are more popular times to visit, winter is not far behind.

“The Poconos truly is a four-season destination, with things to do and places to stay year-round,” said Kelly Shannon, a spokeswoman for the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau. “Tourism stays fairly consistent year-round but is highest in the summer when kids are out of school, since it’s such a family-friendly destination.”

The region – as defined by the state tourism department – is not only the Poconos, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, the Endless Mountains and the Susquehanna Valley. Tourism is responsible for $6.23 billion dollars in annual revenue.

Shannon said winter numbers keep increasing because of the number of visits to the four indoor waterparks in the Poconos, with Kalahari being the largest in the country. And don’t just think outside when you think tourism in the Poconos – shopping and fine dining rank high on the list.

While many do trek to the Poconos – a more regional draw from the suburbs of New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Washington, D.C. and Maryland – many in the winter do it to enjoy the slopes. Pennsylvania’s 20 ski resorts offer great terrain and according to the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association, resorts made $15 million in improvements this year.

“We had a strong start to the season and we were able to have a solid Christmas week, despite some rain this season,” said Tricia Matsko, a spokeswoman for Blue Mountain Ski Area in Palmerton. “We make snow around the clock Mother Nature allows.”

Matsko said there’s a big draw of tourists from Harrisburg and the Maryland and Washington, D.C. area. She said it also helps when there’s snow in the marketplace.

“People then can remember it’s still winter,” she said.

Blue Mountain is the only resort in the Poconos that has family snowtubing.

“There’s always something going on here on the mountain,” said Matsko.

“Snowtubing has become really popular, along with snowmobiling and off-roading when there isn’t snow on the ground in the winter,” said Shannon. “Snowtubing is easy and fun for all ages because there’s no learning curve like there is for skiing or snowboarding. I think snowmobiling and off-roading have grown because of the idea of adventure tourism; people are looking for new and exciting things to do while on vacation.”

Sleigh rides are also popular among tourists, although the past few winters have not been kind.

“It’s been tough the past few winters because we’ve had little snow to the point where you wonder if it is worth it,” said Mick Mertz, owner of Daisy Field Farm in White Haven.

He said this year he had ‘hundreds’ of calls for sleigh rides around the holidays, but couldn’t do them because of a lack of snow. He’s hoping Mother Nature helps out with a few good dumps of snow this winter.

“We have an old-fashioned couples ride with a one-horse sleigh and then rides with a bigger sleigh and two horses,” said Mertz. Rides run in price from $80 for a private couples’ ride and $20 per person for a group ride.

Rides last a little longer than a half-hour.

“The rides are scenic,” said Mertz, who has owned the farm for the past 50 years with his wife Judy. “You can see deer along the way and there are nice views from the high points.”