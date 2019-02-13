by Dave Gardner

The advancing fields of science, prevention, rehabilitation and behavioral modification are joining hands in an effort to improve the heartbeat of cardiac care.

Scientific progress now includes advancements in the specialty of electrophysiology, according to Alfred Casale, MD, interim systems chief medical officer-surgical chair with the Geisinger Heart Institute. He explained how pacemakers are being made smaller with more sophistication, and installation within the human body now include advancements with wire placement into the heart to allow a better pace and rhythm as conditions change.

Value replacement through a catheter without opening the chest is expanding in scope, and surgeons can now more efficiently fix holes within the heart’s interior. Use of a temporary heart assist pump is also expanding and that allows the heart to rest and heal, as well as installation of a permanent assist pump using a rotary action that can be inductively charged with no external wires leading into the heart.

“We are making great progress with fixing acute health problems and changing them into chronic conditions, even with severe disease, and this is allowing people to live longer but also become comorbid with more than one serious ailment,” said Dr. Casale. “As caregivers we can’t control lifestyle and whether or not a patient faithfully takes their meds, and these limitations have helped bring the specialty of cardiac prevention to the forefront.”

He detailed how a new preventative technique called calcium scoring can help physicians detect vascular blockages before a heart attack occurs. This involves using a scanner to image the blood vessels and search for calcium deposits which are a component of blood vessel blockage, and if plaque is detected the physician can recommend a plan of preventative treatment to limit further blockage and hopefully deter a cardiac event.

“We often treat our car better than our bodies, but with the preventative advancements in science a great deal of cardiac problems don’t need to occur,” said Dr. Casale.

Curbing LDL

Routine blood tests still are critical to detail fat levels in a person’s blood, with physicians striving for low LDL levels and higher amounts of HDL. Highly effective medications possibly administered via injection to encourage this mix are now available, even for cases where a person inherits a tendency for the creation of very high LDL levels.

The use of precision medicine genomic analysis to predict individual risk is another area of scientific advancement. According to Dr. Casale, DNA testing is being introduced, even for children, that can detect the genetic probability of future cardiac problems, thereby allowing physicians to intervene before trouble develops.

However, at the end of the day, effective cardiac care is not just about science and physicians. Dr. Casale mentioned that patient compliance is a real problem with following the recommendation of a cardiologist, and caregivers must never assume a patient is compliant with any prescribed care plan.

“This is especially true here in NEPA, where we still have the second highest smoking rate in the nation after the tobacco-growing regions,” said Dr. Casale.

He added that large numbers of patients do not have their prescriptions filled, often for economic reasons. Others make mistakes with meds, perhaps creating a form of elder poisoning away for the eyes of a medical caregiver.

“This is why an integrated health care delivery system with follow-up is important,” said Dr. Casale. “It also is vital to provide coordinated health care among multiple physicians treating the same patient, and a single pharmacy source can be useful for medication coordination with patients also in a routine where they take their meds at the same time every day.”

Apart from technology, coordinated care and compliance, Dr. Casale explained that common sense and simple logistics are vital parts of modern cardiology. Medication bottles should be created with large print for elder use, and labels in Spanish can be a communication life saver.

Mobile vans with caregivers that can administer house calls with a cardiac team are also valuable. In particular, paramedics fulfilling the role of a cardiac SWAT team can be very effective for this function during their down times, because they have the commitment, training and equipment right at hand.

“Perhaps we got a little bit lost believing knowledge and technology had all the answers,” said Dr. Casale. “It also helps to rethink things and get back to basics.”

Rehab challenges

Most insurance policies, include Medicare, pay for 36 rehab visits to strengthen a diseased heart after a cardiac event, according to Nadine Greco, MS, cardiac rehab coordinator at Wayne Memorial Hospital. However, attendance often lags as these sessions continue, and even if a patient completes all 36, only one out of four people continue with exercise and diet modification.

“With all of the unhealthy lifestyles around, it’s becoming common to see people being treated in a heart catheter lab even though they are in their forties and fifties,” said Greco. “This creates great challenges for us in rehab.”

From one perspective, Greco ponders if the use of a cardiac stent to open blocked blood vessels in the heart has a down side. She has observed that some patients believe their heart is “fixed” after one of these procedures, even though the metabolic factors that caused the blockage still exist, and they fail to change their unhealthy life style, thereby almost ensuring future problems will occur.

“Even big open-heart surgery is not a wake-up call for a lot of people to change their ways,” says Greco. “Losing weight, a healthy diet, exercise and not smoking continue to be important.”

In fact, obesity throughout NEPA has become so common that caregivers such as Greco routinely are dealing with pre-diabetes. Elevated blood sugar doubles the risk for cardiac problems, while also endangering the body’s blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and pancreas, plus the lymphatic system.

“If you have leg pain when you’re walking, there is a good chance that vascular disease is present,” said Greco. “Fortunately, hospitals are now receiving dollars to help patients with a big push on prevention and rehab. Yet, we can’t control patient diets and behavior, and associated education is vital to avoid hospital readmission.”