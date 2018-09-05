Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley now offers the TrueBeam radiotherapy and radiosurgery treatment system – a fast, non-invasive and precise image-guided radiotherapy to treat complex cancers in fewer sessions.

Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator with BrainLAB’s Novalis provides high-energy radiation, which enables treatment with high doses of radiation while minimizing doses to surrounding, normal tissues.

“Caring for cancer patients and their families is complex and requires a comprehensive approach,” said Dr. Rajiv P. Panikkar, chair of the Geisinger Cancer Institute, in a news release. “This $4.5 million investment improves patients’ experiences and outcomes. Our team can tackle complex cancers in fewer treatments and even deliver repeat radiation in certain situations.”

This cutting-edge combination is the only platform of its kind in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The TrueBeam can generate high-quality, 3D images of the tumor and the surrounding anatomy. Combined with a 6D robotic couch system, TrueBeam adjusts its targets as natural breathing moves the tumor. The TrueBeam can perform stereotactic radiosurgery, considered the most precise method of delivering a high dose of radiation into the body.

“Tumors are treated with pinpoint precision – no surgery, no incisions and no post-surgical healing. Treatments that once took 10 to 30 minutes can now be completed in less than 2 minutes,” said Dr. Anand Mahadevan, radiation oncologist and chair of radiation at Geisinger, in a news release. “We’re excited to add this cancer-fighting technology to help patients here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”