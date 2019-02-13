Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Phil Yacuboski

During the cold, bleary winter months when there’s less daylight, bare trees, snow blanketing the ground and dry air, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can make life miserable.

Most cases appear as winter sets in, according to the Mayo Clinic, and symptoms can include feeling depressed most of the day, losing energy in the activities you once enjoyed and loss of appetite.

“We just suggest a balanced lifestyle,” said Corey O’Brien, vice-president and chief strategy officer with AllOne Health in Wilkes-Barre. “It’s always good this time of year to reflect on how last year went and look forward to this year and find balance in your life.”

AllOne Health provides clients with both physical and mental health services through Employee Assistance Programs, which offer confidential counseling. The company, based in Wilkes-Barre, has 250 employees. They service customers in all 50 states and in 23 countries across the globe.

“It means keeping track of your mental and physical health, balancing your sleep and nutrition along with physical activity,” said O’Brien.

He said the biggest problem with January is New Year’s resolutions.

“People make them and then they realize they are overwhelmed and they take it too far,” he said. “And they are not balanced. Finding a balance in your life is important and it will help you stick with it long-term. You have to find a way to sustain a healthy lifestyle.”

O’Brien said to help with the seasonal blues, a company will hire them and they put an overall physical and mental health employee assistance program into place.

“It goes from people calling to set up through our concierge service a so-called ‘date night,’ with their significant others to plan events to planning vacations to helping with questions about senior citizens, to life coaching,” said O’Brien.

He said employees shouldn’t be apprehensive about the program. Everything is kept completely confidential.

“The company provides the program as a benefit to its employees,” he said. “They have no access to the information. What people say to us is left in the highest level of confidence.”

He said they will often also communicate with employers on a weekly or monthly basis to help them set up mental and physical fitness workshops at their places of business. He said during tax season, they talk about stress management. In the winter months, they talk about how to exercise in the cold weather and how to be mentally strong in the lousy weather.

“Most employers want employees who are happy,” said O’Brien. “Happy employees make for a happy workplace and it allows employers to retain good employees. Healthy and happy employees are productive.”