by Dave Gardner

A tidal wave of economic and societal challenges is crashing over America as scores of people enter the ranks of the nation’s 46 million senior citizens.

Michael Landram, Ph.D., assistant professor of exercise science and sport at the University of Scranton, cited various accredited sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that detail how the high-stakes population shift is occurring nationally. More than 10,000 people are being added daily to the nation’s 65 and over population, creating steeply rising needs for elder care.

Dr. Landram detailed how more than 80 percent of these Americans age 65 and above are dealing with one chronic health care problem, and 77 percent are comorbid with two or more ailments. One out of three people age 65-and-older have limitations in daily activities.

The costs to society of the nation’s population shift is staggering. At least 75 percent of total health care spending is discharged to cope with chronic disease, primarily for the elderly, while only one percent is spent for prevention.

From a macro standpoint, the nation’s aging population of age 50 plus create $7.6 trillion of annual economic contributions, which is sure to decrease as they age. Overall, four out of 10 Americans can’t immediately cover a $400 expense, and 25 percent of the total public have no retirement money set aside.

“All of this economic data indicates we have created a prescription for hardship and compounding pain,” said Dr. Landram. “We need system changes to cope.”

Unfolding epidemic

Janine Starinsky, MHA, former executive manager of Oakwood Terrace, confirmed an epidemic crisis has developed involving baby boomers needing elder care, particularly for catastrophic dementia-related diseases. Many of these seniors are lacking financial savings and require complex care they can’t afford.

Dementia-related admissions is also rising for people under age 60, including alcoholics and Vietnam veterans with concussions or other brain injuries. This is unfolding at a time when workforce problems are surfacing with the specialized care arena.

“Our workforce includes many younger people who don’t have the work ethic of the previous generation,” said Starinsky. “This is one of the reasons we have a shortage of trained caregivers, with the industry’s pay scales partly to blame while we deal with mandated qualifications and staff ratios. Our nursing needs are steep and we’re also not educating them, creating various competency issues.”

Starinsky added the workforce upheaval, plus evolving insurance regulations, steeply rising operating costs and the tactics of questionable management, all are problems care centers may have to deal with. Forecasting is yet another issue.

“We really need to be a decade ahead of changes to properly prepare for them,” said Starinsky.

Another challenge in the elder care involves attempts to reach out to those needing assistance, according to Maria Maletta-Hastie, outreach and enrollment coordinator with LIFE Geisinger. She explained a lot of people who qualify for care don’t believe they have a need, and rely instead on family, particularly when Alzheimer’s is present.

Within this setting, Harrisburg is now rolling out a new system called Community HealthChoices, which involves the state entering into contracts with four big providers that select patients must use. The system, according to Harrisburg, draws upon state and federal funding and was designed to coordinate coverage and improve the quality of health care experience for people 21 or older and who receive both Medicare and Medicaid, or receive long-term support through Medicaid.

“This is actually a move back to managed care because it will not be a fee-for-service system,” said Maletta-Hastie. “We are hoping the change will enhance opportunities for community living, improve coordination, and increase quality and accountability.”

Pharmaceutical battlefield

Mario Cornacchione, DO, associate professor and assistant chair of family medicine with the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, explained clinical trials are underway with drugs to treat Alzheimer’s. On a global scale, 80 to 90 clinical trials are also in progress with the goal of stopping the disease, slowing its progression, or perhaps curbing it entirely.

He declared that the development of Alzheimer’s has progressed into a public health crisis. Fortunately, the “volume” has been turned up on the situation, research dollars are rising, and the public seems more aware of the scenario often because they know personally of an Alzheimer’s victim.

“Part of the problem with Alzheimer’s is that people are simply living longer and thereby creating higher risk factors,” said Dr. Cornacchione. “Diagnostic processes are also better, and can determine whether memory loss is just a normal part of aging or a situation that is creating functional impairment.”

He also has become concerned about the lack of a national dialogue concerning tough end-of-life decisions that many families face. Often, decisions about futile care come down to what a physician suggests, because most families dodge the conversation until absolutely necessary during the last few weeks of a patient’s life.

“When you add in probability of severe Medicare and Medicaid funding problems that are now deepening, we have a financial crisis ahead,” said Dr. Cornacchione.

The sheer numbers of people becoming elderly is not yet a crushing problem for most caregivers, according to Renee M. Hakim, Ph.D., professor of physical therapy at the University of Scranton. However, an ongoing need to deliver more care with fewer resources is being felt, but increases in care productivity and the existence of many government and community initiatives has so far helped large numbers of patients to be adequately served.

A quiet issue cited by Dr. Hakim involves whether patients seeking elder care are motivated for their situation to improve. Science once believed age equals disability, but research has now proven this must not always be the case and linear physical and mental declines can often be deterred by challenging the patient.

“The challenge presented to the patient must be of an appropriate level,” said Dr. Hakim. “Often, we will challenge and then motivate personally using the patient’s own interests.”

Isolation, depression, loss of career and adult children moving away all can rob a patient of motivation and add to a mental and physical decline. The relationship with a primary care provider is also vital to fight patient depression.

Science is marching on with advancements to help rehab patients. Dr. Hakim mentioned the existence of computerized sensing devices that monitor a patient’s metrics and then automatically reports back to caregivers.

Amputation prosthetic and assist devices are now a reality, and may offer a new lease on life as robotics and mechanical exo-skeletons assist with walking. Treatment paths for stroke victims also are being modified with muscle training systems, and obesity is now understood to be both a mental health and physical disorder that may genuinely benefit from both bariatric surgery and interdisciplinary care.

“In the future we are going to see more and more emphasis on prevention,” said Dr. Hakim. “Financial concerns about Medicare and Medicaid are also very real, and staff burnout from stress can be a problem.”

Making connections

Dana Maida, D.P.T., faculty specialist for physical therapy at the University of Scranton, added that the biggest challenge facing her arena involves connecting patients with the available resources. Patient motivation after a caregiver connection is achieved is another issue.

“To motivate a patient, we might start with conversation that leads to something meaningful in their life,” said Maida. “This might be a return of going to church, or being able to travel to visit grandchildren. Its all about making the connection.”

Community service has become an integral part of effective elder care. At Scranton’s Jewish Community Center (JCC), a group of University of Scranton students are administering a program of physical rehabilitation and prevention for seniors that targets flexibility, balance and coordination, with an emphasis on prevention.

Dr. Landram explained that the program touches 15 to 20 patients at any given time, and has helped with quality of life issues for more than 100 people since inception four years ago. Included within the program’s goals is treatment for the social isolation that plagues many seniors, as well as motivation to inspire for change.

“Advancing isolation can fuel fears about going out at all, and can amplify a belief that an elder can’t truly afford the help they need,” said Dr. Landram. “It’s also true that not every senior will regain the same degree of functionality, but during our four years we have witnessed a great deal of effectiveness with the patients.”

The scourge of senior social isolation is also being battled by the Moses Taylor Foundation. Christine Marcos, program officer, acknowledged that crippling isolation is increasing within all age groups, but is particularly chronic among many seniors. This scenario then kindles measurable health problems such as hypertension and chronic disease.

LaTida Smith, Foundation CEO, commented that isolation often sneaks up on a person and then can impact health. From a metrics standpoint the reality of depression from isolation is hard to quantify, but the caregiver community has become aware of these interconnections.

The Foundation’s response to this scenario is a commitment and five-year plan to identify and develop a standardized tool to measure isolation. This will be accompanied by a navigation system to connect resources to potential patients and utilize NEPA’s rich supply of resources and volunteers.

“We are utilizing federal funding and from other sources and will involve 11 counties,” said Smith. “We’re also very aware of the real possibility of problems with Medicare funding, and as a private organization we understand the community needs to pick up some of the burden for health care.”

Lighting a candle

Amid all of the concern about mounting financial stress and elder care, a beacon of light is shining brightly courtesy of the Wright Center for Community Health. Sister Maureen Marion, a member of the Sisters of Saint Francis of the Neuman Communities, is now serving as a life enhancement spiritual aide and visiting isolated patients identified by Wright Center physicians.

The effort is being financed with revenues from a New York source. For Sister Marion, her involvement can be traced to the needs of her ill mother who was identified by the center as isolated.

“I deal with about 25 patients 65 and older who may live alone, with a family, or are in a nursing home,” said Sister Marion. “We talk about family, life experiences and whatever else comes up, and there’s no formal plan, although we end with a prayer. I compare this effort to lighting a candle within a dark church, and you never know what kind of a difference you will be making in someone’s life”