Submitted photo From left: Jeff Smith, program officer; LaTida Smith, president/CEO; Douglas Allen, founding chair; Thomas Kelly, CFO; Christine Marcos, program officer; and Ellen Stevens, office manager.

Moses Taylor Foundation recognized Douglas G. Allen for his 35 years of service as founding chair of the board of directors of Moses Taylor Foundation by announcing a brand-new prestigious leadership award established in his honor.

The Douglas G. Allen Leadership Award will be distributed biennially beginning in 2020 and will recognize community members dedicated to improving the health of the region and who exemplify a similar commitment to leadership in community health as Allen.

Allen was instrumental in leading the 2012 sale of Moses Taylor Hospital System to Community Health Systems of Franklin, Tennessee. The net proceeds from the sale endowed the Foundation. As the founding chair of the private foundation, Allen led the formation of the development of the grant-making institution. To date, the foundation has invested $12.4 million in local nonprofit organizations to improve the health of people in an 11-county region of Northeastern Pennsylvania. In its 2019-2023 strategic plan, the foundation set ambitious goals to expand school-based health centers, reduce older adult isolation, respond to community health needs and increase nonprofit effectiveness across the region.

Allen is a registered pharmacist and owner and president of Allen’s Pharmacy in Scranton. He also served as chair of the board of directors of the Moses Taylor Hospital and is a member of the board of Regional Hospital.

Allen stepped down as board chair on July 1, and Foundation vice chair Judge Robert Mazzoni succeeded. He will continue to serve on the board of directors of Moses Taylor Foundation.

He also previously served as chairman and director of the boards of directors of Citizens Savings Bank, Clarks Summit and AAA North Penn, Scranton. He also served on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Scranton.

For more information on the Douglas G. Allen Leadership Award, contact LaTida Smith, president and CEO of Moses Taylor Foundation at 570-575-1739.