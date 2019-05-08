PHOTO COURTESY OF ESSA BANK & TRUST ESSA Bank & Trust employees raised $915 through its monthly casual denim dress day. All of the money raised will benefit Meals on Wheels of NEPA in its mission to provide nutritional and supportive services to home-bound residents of Lackawanna County, nourishing approximately 500 clients per day. Many ESSA employees also give of their time, volunteering more than 8,500 hours per year at more than 100 organizations. From left: Kristen Kosin, executive director, Meals on Wheels of NEPA and Maria Kelly, branch manager, ESSA Bank & Trust, Scranton.