Photo courtesy of the F.M. Kirby Center Fidelity Bank made a contribution to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts as part of its Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) contribution. This gift will support the Kirby Center’s Young People’s Theater Series, which is a key focus in the venue’s Arts and Education program. From left: Joell Yarmel, associate director of development, F.M. Kirby Center; Lauren Pluskey McLain, director of development, F.M. Kirby Center; Will Beekman, executive director, F.M. Kirby Center; Daniel Santaniello, president and chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank; Angelo DeCesaris, vice president, business relationship manager, Fidelity Bank; and Robert Riley, assistant vice president, business relationship manager, Fidelity Bank.