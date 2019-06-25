Article Tools
Submitted photo Fidelity Bank recently made a donation of $120,000 to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation for tuition assistance for Catholic School families in the Diocese. The donation is part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. Jim Bebla, left, Diocesan Secretary for Development accepts the check from Joseph Tomko, vice president and commercial relationship manager at Fidelity Bank.
