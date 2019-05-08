Article Tools
Submitted photo Fidelity Bank recently presented a check for $110,000 to the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne counties through the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program to support the United Way’s pre-kindergarten scholarship program. From left: John Orbin, vice president, Resource Development/Campaign of United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne counties; Alex Fried of Procter & Gamble, 2018-19 United Way campaign chair and Dan Santaniello, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank.
