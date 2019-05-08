Submitted photo FNCB Bank presents a $12,500 Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation to Allied Services in support of the dePaul School for Dyslexia. The school is committed to helping children overcome learning disabilities so they can return to conventional classrooms equipped with the academic skills and confidence they need to succeed. The donation will help provide tuition assistance to students enrolled in the program. Since 2010, FNCB has contributed more than $1,600,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative. From left: Michael Ferguson, assistant vice president, dePaul School; Mike Avvisato, senior vice president/CFO of Allied Services Integrated Health System; Suzanne Rickard, director and principal of Allied Services dePaul School for Dyslexia; Brian Mahlstedt, FNCB Bank executive vice president and chief lending officer.