Submitted Photo FNCB Bank made a $480 donation to the Dunmore Historical Society. The money was raised through a bank-wide “Jeans for a Cause” dress down day. The fundraising effort encourages employees to make a small donation in exchange for the opportunity to wear jeans to work. FNCB Bank provided a corporate match of all donations collected. From left: Jerry Champi, FNCB Bank president and CEO; Michael Williams, president, Dunmore Historical Society; and Dan Schreffler, treasurer, Dunmore Historical Society.