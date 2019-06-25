Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters FNCB Bank in Dunmore presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley with a $1,500 grant through the Commonwealth’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program. As an approved program under EITC guidelines, BBBSLV receives funds from local businesses which are used for its professionally supported school-based mentoring programs for children from kindergarten through seventh grade in Bethlehem, Allentown, Easton, Wilson, and Whitehall-Coplay school districts. From left: Susan Bartels, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley and Frank Heston, senior vice president, market manager with FNCB.