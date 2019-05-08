Article Tools
FNCB Bank, locally-based for more than 100 years, recently donated $8,000 to Wyoming Seminary through the PA Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The donation will be used to provide scholarship assistance to students attending the Lower, Middle and Upper School campuses. From left, Patrick Barrett, FNCB senior vice president, regional commercial lending manager; John Shafer, Wyoming Seminary vice president of advancement; Frank Mazzitelli, assistant vice-president, FNCB Kingston community office manager.