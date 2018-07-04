Article Tools
FNCB Bank celebrated the official grand opening of its new full-service community office at 1150 Route 315, Plains Township on June 13, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Jerry Champi, FNCB Bank President and CEO (center, left) and Dominick Denaples, FNCB Bank Chairman of the Board (center, right) cut the ribbon as Bank employees, board members, elected officials and customers look on.
