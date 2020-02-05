Submitted Photo FNCB Bank made a $670 donation to the Voluntary Service Office at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. The money was raised through a bank-wide ‘Jeans for a Cause’ dress down day. The fundraising effort encourages employees to make a small donation in exchange for the opportunity to wear jeans to work. FNCB Bank provided a corporate match of all donations collected. From left: Michael Cummings, FNCB Bank vice president, marketing manager; Lisa Urban, acting chief, Wilkes-Bare VA Medical Center voluntary service office and Michele Thomas, FNCB Bank marketing specialist.