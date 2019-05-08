Submitted photo FNCB Bank recently presented a check for $630 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA. The money was raised through a bank-wide “Jeans for a Cause” dress down day. Since 1998, the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA has helped more than 13,000 children and teens by effectively assessing and treating child abuse and neglect. These children need the time, compassion and specialized treatment they receive at CAC/NEPA to begin the healing process to keep the abuse from having a lasting effect on their adulthood. FNCB’s monthly fundraising effort encourages employees to make small donations in exchange for the opportunity to wear jeans to work. All employee donations are matched dollar for dollar by the bank. From left, first row: Jennifer Aglialoro, CAC associate director, child forensic interviewer and trauma therapist; Rosemary Bohenek, CAC fundraising and events coordinator and Angel Saar, CAC fiscal manager. Second row: Cheryl Friedman, CRNP, SABE-P, CAC forensic nurse practitioner; Julie Rudolf, CAC child advocate; Mary Ann LaPorta, CAC executive director; Mike Cummings, FNCB Bank vice president and marketing manager, and Jordan Aebli, CAC forensic interviewer and family advocate.