by Dave Gardner

Like the survivor of a cold but painful war, once-embattled Hazleton appears to be binding up its wounds and moving forward into the modern age of economic and ethnic diversity.

The Hazleton region as a whole entered the 2008 economic recession “late” but also was delayed in the present national turnaround, according to Mary Malone, president of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. She now is witnessing what she called “progress and participation” with economic advancement, but admitted that from some aspects the process is still fragile.

Malone has noted that cooperation between the city’s council and business community is improving, and the private sector is finally hiring as the dark days of the recession recede into history. Many members of the business community are using more progressive processes than in the past, and the management of downtown buildings is improving within an atmosphere of grassroots diversity.

The region’s booming health care sector is being spurred by funding, as Lehigh Valley Hospital invests major money downtown to revise the facility’s emergency department. The system is also a creating medical mall concept with a health and wellness center.

“Yes, the City of Hazleton is still in Act 47 and therefore labeled as financially distressed, but that hasn’t been a bad thing,” said Malone. “Act 47 compliance requires better spending, collaboration and a leaner operation of government.”

Malone therefore testifies, from a macro standpoint, Hazleton as a whole is demonstrating a focus on moving forward spurred by talented economic development teams. Progress has been made with business participation in social gatherings that brings together different groups of people, as past chaos and xenophobic concerns recede.

“Many of our chamber members do, at times, voice concern about Washington and trade tariffs,” said Malone. “They understand what tariffs can do to commerce, as well as incite national chaos into business processes.”

Downtown revitalization

Krista Schneider, executive director with the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, described a myriad of development projects now underway. These include the establishment of a “Launch Box” business incubator via a partnership with Penn State, and redevelopment of a blighted property of 13 West Broad Street which formerly served as a bingo hall but later experienced severe water damage due to a deteriorated roof.

The two-phase project, totaling $1.1 million that includes private funding, will develop office and retail space with a shared lobby and has a target date of summer 2019 for its grand opening. Downtown revitalization projects also include an arts center and two new restaurants, plus the advent of First Friday celebrations.

“We’re also seeing the economic and the educational community now working together, with many Latino’s creating an entire network to encourage small business which many of them have proven to be successful at,” said Schneider. “There are still hurdles for the downtown business community, and on the neighborhood levels there are political realities that may include a bit more tension, but Hazleton’s problems of this type are ebbing.”

Schneider’s organization is offering a branding and identification workshop, and she has noted that demand is accelerating for downtown apartments, although there has not been the type of investment in urban housing rentals as Scranton has enjoyed. Meanwhile the historic Altamont Hotel, which can trace its roots back to the 1920s, awaits tax sale and an investor willing to pump $12 million to $14 million into the stately structure for renovation.

“From one perspective, the weather has been the biggest deterrent to many of our efforts, said Schneider. “Funding also is tight, because in comparison to Scranton we have a smaller pool of assets to work with.”

Industrial hotbed

Hazleton’s Route 81 corridor is increasingly a hotbed of commercial activity, according to Kevin O’Donnell, president of CAN DO. He stressed that this regional success with distribution should not be thought of simply as warehouses, because modern logistics centers are now genuine fulfillment centers with automated systems, robotics, computerized controls, and in many cases, internal processes that allow automation to perform all activities from order picking to final attachment of a shipping label.

“The employee skills needed in these places are therefore related to the automation, and this has created a real problem with a workforce shortage,” said O’Donnell. “Appropriate education is vital for these modern logistics jobs, and I have no prediction when the gap between workforce training and the large number of jobs available will ease.”

According to O’Donnell, a scan of Hazleton’s industrial sector will reveal that the private sector has returned as a source of investment after the nonprofit sector carried the ball for many years. An incubator is now operating within Valmont Park, developers are active in the industrial parks erecting both spec and pre-leased buildings, and sites within the Humboldt Park are generating great interest.

“Despite all of this distribution growth, because of the nature of the evolving economy, economic growth is now largely about risk-taking, start-up companies and not so much the big-box additions,” said O’Donnell. “This is the future of the American economy, and we must accept the reality that many startups fail.”

This reality makes the role of the business incubators a vital one with economic development, according to O’Donnell. Square-foot costs are lower generally for three years within an incubator, and support systems such as legal, technical and financial are readily available.

“As we enjoy the industrial expansion occurring here, we also must be aware that the economy works in cycles and there’s no prediction on how long this growth is going to last,” said O’Donnell. “We must grab as much as we can, while we can.”

“As we enjoy the industrial expansion occurring here, we also must be aware that the economy works in cycles and there’s no prediction on how long this growth is going to last,” said O’Donnell. “We must grab as much as we can, while we can.”