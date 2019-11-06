Article Tools

DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Gregory A and Diane L Rogers Adkinson. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Donna J. Slusser and Janet F Rushing. Amount: $506,200.

Colin J and Anne L Haggerty. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: Justin D.and Kimberly S Noll. Amount: $540,000.

Steven Maclay and Lindsey Thompson. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: Jeffrey B. and Veronica S. Thomas. Amount: $340,000.

Nautilus Development Holdings II LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Nautilus Development Holdings LLC. Amount: $290,000. Amount: $1 f-m-v $365,809.50.

Village on Fishing Creek. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Perry Avenue Trailer Park LLC. Amount: $390,000.

Brian C and Pamela C. Dietterick. Property Location: Hemlock Twip. Seller: Elizabeth Masich and Linda A. Bafile and Mary L. Radle. Amount: $315,000.

William J and Martha B. Gelgot. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: T&S Realty LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Marr Development Lightstreet VI LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Columbia County Industrial Development Authority. Amount: $300,000.

Daniel J and Kristin N. Kreisher. Property Location: Roaring Creek Twp. Seller: Michael S. Dorey and Nancy N. Springer. Amount: $373,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Rafiqa Aslam. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Fen Lan Lam. Amount: $335,000.

Carolyn Bonacci. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Ellen Craven. Amount: $265,000.

Sherri Allen. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Joette Lynn Conaboy. Amount: $425,000.

Joseph D Horter. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Erwin Austin. Amount: $320,000.

John J Thomas. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Renato P Mariani. Amount: $950,000.

Alicia Taroli. Property Location: Glenburn. Seller: Michael P Urban. Amount: $340,000.

Shawn A Sakosky. Property Location: Jermyn. Seller: Joseph R Smith. Amount: $275,000.

Zayna LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: Mahajan Estates LLC. Amount: $510,000.

Daniel Lynn Cain. Property Location: La Plume. Seller: Joseph N Johnson. Amount: $271,500.

Anthony P Mariano. Property Location: Mayfield. Seller: Thomas Vilgos. Amount: $292.500.

Michaelene Merrill. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Glenmaura Commons LP. Amount: $275,000.

R&M Rel Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Edward C. Grambo. Amount: $250,000.

Christopher J Allison. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Richard Hager. Amount: $400,000.

CSI Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Vincent Schiavo. Amount: $610,000.

Carl R Steindel. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Michael Boyle. Amount: $355,000.

Thomas Howard Tonkin. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Seller: Theresa Lenahan. Amount: $477,500.

Seokoh Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Bldg. Co. Amount: $1,828,500.

Steven W Hartz. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Ronald J Wisniewski. Amount: $254,500.

Thomas Eric Young. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Joseph Gaughan. Amount: $270,000.

University of Scranton. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Theresa P Carey Est. Amount: $475,000.

Geisinger Clinic. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Bldg. Co. Amount: $1,973,276.

2 West Olive LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Arthur J Rinaldi, gen. ptnr. Amount: $305,000.

Xiaoyong Zhou. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Susan C Lee. Amount: $279,000.

John Anthony Heptig. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Peter C Olden. Amount: $275,000.

Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Tyler Christopher Lee. Amount: $337,500.

Wendy D Parker. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Co. Inc. Amount: $345,000.

Carlos Roedan. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Joseph J Zakreski Jr. Amount: $347,000.

Robert C Silfee Jr. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Shawn Morgan. Amount: $300,000.

Amanda J Hudock. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Valentin Gutierrez. Amount: $295,000.

James Joseph Sullivan Jr. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Paul Puleo. Amount: $300,000.

Peter L Moore. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Craig A Hoenie. Amount: $312,500.

Kelsey Bryer. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Elizabeth Bizik. Amount: $255,000.

Charles Valenza. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Ronald J Kurilla. Amount: $305,000.

Edward D Swartz III. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Michael Fajardo. Amount: $335,000.

Jeffrey Belardi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Vitaly Izgur. Amount: $495,500.

Andrew Bazil. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $274,329.96.

Joseph R Smith. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $252,000.

Bennys Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Dennis M Corvo. Amount: $295,000.

Lisa M Castellani. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kriger Dev. Corp. Amount: $309,900.

Frances Elizabeth McAndrew. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Richard R Wowk. Amount: $265,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Gertrude A Coleman. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Walter Roy Smith. Amount: $290,000.

Robert P Bresnahan. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Gary Nothstein. Amount: $590,000.

Eileen A Rhines. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Julie Ann Winsock. Amount: $495,000.

Sirva Relocation Credit LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Jason Marc Fairchild. Amount: $347,000.

Derek R Steward. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Sirva Relocation Credit LLC Amount: $347,000.

Bradley A Nowak. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Juan C Diaz. Amount: $395,000.

Adil Ahmed Khan. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Timothy G Terryah. Amount: $280,000.

Acorn Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: V Prop LLC to Acorn Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Tobey J Humphrey. Property Location: Dairmount Twp. Seller: Richard L Johnston. Amount: $450,000.

David Riaubia. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Robert Deremer. Amount: $285,500.

Lancer Properties LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Robert J Calucci. Amount $315,000.

Timothy Joseph Fox. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Peter Idzi. Amount: $326,000.

Robert E Merz. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert T Rosti. Amount: $285,000.

Simaayu Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Amount: $631,120.

Cicfii-PA 1B01 LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Scannell Properties 187. Amount: $36,700,000.

Joshua Ryan Pippin. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: David Ravert. Amount: $251,000.

Michael Roberts. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Adil A Khan. Amount: $520,000.

Jennifer Cutsforth Kaschak. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Thomas J Wasilewski. Amount: $253,000.

Pasquini Property LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Richard W Berry. Amount: $277,750.

Donald B Belcher. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: Gerald Scott Wall. Amount: $259,000.

PCPD Holdings LLC. Property Location: Firview Twp. Seller: Daniel B Friedman. Amount: $450,000.

Kenneth J Zula. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Tobey Humphrey. Amount: $301,500.

Cornie L C Sheng. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Vincent Vespico Jr. et al. to Cornie L.C. Sheng. Amount: $585,000.

Shreeji Realty LLC. Property Location: Dupont. Seller: JRJP Investments LP. Amount: $760,000.

William T Corcoran Jr. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: JoAnn L Meier. Amount: $305,000.

Joseph Wagner. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Geoffrey D Johnson. Amount: $363,000.

Mark J Billet. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Russell W Stewart. Amount: $350,000.

M&A Makuta Realty LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert S Shandrick. Amount: $450,000.

Dennis Revel. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Peter William Wright. Amount: $278,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Laszlo Varga. Amount: $518,000.

Brice A Kugler. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: White Fence Homes Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Sarah E Mackin. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Outlook Construction. Amount: $395,000.

Scott A Kulenich. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Joseph J DeCesaris. Amount: $266,000.

David Pfeil. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Victor C Pompino. Amount: $350,000.

Paul Anthony Arkless. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Carmen Insalaco. Amount: $750,000.

Bruce Lefkowitz. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: George O Cook Jr. Amount: $340,000.

Tracy Hinkle. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Luchi Real Estate LLC Amount: $270,815.

Jaymadi Two Realty LLC. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: 805 Realty LLC. Amount: $650,000.

Common Sensereal Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: Bilmar LLC. Amount: $265,000.

Evan Brandt. Property Location: Beer Creek Twp. Seller: Frank J Ciliberto. Amount: $250,000.

Lee Glassberg. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Richard A Poluka. Amount: $375,000.

Brandon Ulitchney. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Martin L Straub. Amount: $427,000.

Pitcavage Real Estte Holdings LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $285,000.

Michael Edward McPherson. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Frances E McAndrew. Amount: $276,000.

Valley Center Complex LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Silicia DeBellis Caropreso. Amount: $405,000.

Marion Scott. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp. Amount: $344,077.

Elain C Beltrami. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $294,000.

Patrick Krawchak. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert T Donahue. Amount: $350,000.

Dare 2 Dream Daycare & Learning Center 2 LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: Richard Foglia. Amount: $250,0000.

Thomas W Paisley. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: William J McDonald. Amount: $364,300.

Regina Tunney. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: Weldon N Whitenight. Amount: $287,500.

William R Dibble. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Jack Muendlein. Amount: $320,000.

Joseph M Shimko. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Andrew Critchfield. Amount: $308,500.

Robert John Bruno. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Jeffrey L Gerlin. Amount: $300,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Louis Pellegrino. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gerardo and Genevieve Gramaglia. Amount: $570,000.

Richard and Lynn Kempinski. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Peter and Francesca Friscia. Amount: $315,000.

Elena Ogden. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Edmund Skowronski. Amount: $299,000.

DCON Developers LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Pauline Fitzpatrick. Amount: $275,000.

David Niper. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Mary and William Balliet Jr. Amount: $380,000.

George Karantzalis. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $334,933.

Goo Jung. Property Location: Stroud Township. Seller: Yair Pinkhasob and Esther Tyorkin. Amount: $330,000.

Maria Correa. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Good as New Ventures LLC. Amount: $305,000.

Jason Green. Property Location: Eldred Top. Seller: Lorraine Everett. Amount: $350,000.

Stephanie and Ryan Amhurst. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: John and Lisa Pollard. Amount: $405,000.

Jodiann and Aaron Gibson. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Victor and Cassandra Fashano. Amount: $345,000.

Ferdinand and Ezra Sargeant. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: RGB Homes LLC. Amount: $330,450.

Theresa Ferris-Abbas, Tonya Guadeloupe, Isha Maurice. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Mitra and Priya Maharaj. Amount: $300,000.

Joseph Downey. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $359,000.

Harsco Patterson-Kelley LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Harsco Corp. Amount: $10. Tax basis: $2,075,923.

Edison Bien-Aime. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $324,000.

Charles Lawson. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Anthony and Susan Roberts. Amount: $500,000.

Rugang Xu and Angelina Chan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gregory and June DePetro. Amount: $365,000.

Constance Montgomery and Debra Esposito. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Gregory and Maria Franczyk. Amount: $330,000.

Turlough and Jennifer Cormican. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Kaczenski. Amount: $340,000.

JBRH Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Beltzville Enterprises LLC. Amount: $425,000.

Mount Airy #1 LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: FNCB Bank. Amount: $375,000.

Jose Merino and Ayde Reyes. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $301,355.

Denzil Walcott and Deandrea Martinez-Daley. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $344,000.

Guencia Buteau. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $308,500.

Saul Savinon. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $305,065.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Walter Pula. Amount: $380,000.

Jonathan and Fawne Weaver. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Elizabeth Kearney Est., Michael Pittenger (admr.). Amount: $358,500.

Compton Ferreira. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: CDA Ventures LLC. Amount: $235,000.

Fabian Seenarraine. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: John Martin, Yajaira Ferreira, Property Couple LLC. Amount: $299,000.

Anthony Zuco and Efrain Cortez III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: James and Donna Trainor. Amount: $350,000.

Elaine Sivel. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Henry and Anna Bryan. Amount: $420,000.

Serge and Clarisse Mukendi. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $311,000.

Belmont Pike Properties. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Olde Saylors Inne Inc. Amount: $360,000.

Timothy and Vanessa Urie. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: David and Karen Wright. Amount: $350,000.

Cynthia and Thomas Mollen Jr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Barbara Horen. Amount: $820,000.

Edgar Andrade. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Cress LLC. Amount: $305,000.

Kresimir and Suzanne Penavic. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Ingleside LLC. Amount: $750,000.

David Kungl and Faina Golub. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Kenneth Sze Trust, Gordon Sze (trus.). Amount: $575,000.

Adrian and Corness Douglas, Roslyn Williams. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $355,460.

Doris and Mack Dorsey. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS homes LLC. Amount: $311,059.

Forte Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Emanuel and Nancy Luongo. Amount: $320,000.

Alex Munoz. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Deborah and Eugene Wadiak Jr. Amount: $308,000.

Adam and Erika Sheloski. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Rita and Randy Rutherford Sr. Amount: $360,000.

Andy and Maegan Rigberg. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gundi and Peter Veritas Jr. Amount: $515,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Henry Young & Y Yiqing Tong. Property Location: Bloom Grove. Seller: Margaret Zurlini, Zurlini Liv. Tr. Amount: $266,500.

Lois R Morrow and Timothy J Horgan. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: David R and Cynthia Chipple. Amount: $389,000.

Daniel Hurlin, Elkazu Nakamura. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Kathleen A Cerny. Amount $260,000.

Matthew Wayne and Charee Kinser. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Magdalene M Casola, Magdalene M Casola Rev. Tr. Amount: $280,000.

Robert and Solange Daddona. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Sidney D and Cynthia M Bluming. Amount: $275,000.

Gordon Gray, Xiao Nan Liu. Property Location: Bloomign Grove. Seller: Harold Rosenblum Rev. Tr. Amount: $250,000.

Joseph A and Pamela R Sottolano. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Roger L and Carol A Fortino. Amount: $295,000.

Robert E Cleary. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Vicky Lee Kline Paoella. Amount: $285,000.

Martin and Regina Richter. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Alan G and Tracy E Bowers. Amount: $262,500.

Christopher and Anne-Louise Brugnoli. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Joseph P and Carmen D Marsh. Amount: $305,000.

Matthew C Edgell. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Raymond P Devlin II. Amount: $260,000.

Margaret Swinton. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Christopher N and Pilar H White. Amount: $265,000.

Douglas and Nancee Schaub. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Richard J and Jayne M Wesler. Amount: $250,000.

Richard T and Cynthia J Wormser. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Croyle. Amount $320,410.

Michael and Donna Stuhler. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John and Alisa Zaita. Amount: $375,000.

Robert C and Melanie L Gehrens. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Per E and Michele Hansen. Amount: $438,250.

Laurel Woods MHC LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: LW Mobile Home Park. Amount: $575,000.

Christopher B and Antonia Pisani, Concetta Karen. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Edward F and Marie V Bogan. Amount: $390,000.

Burton ad Donna Levine. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: William D and Deidre Higgins Harnett. Amount: $490,000.

Henry Bristol and Jamie M Dunham III. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Frank Rappo. Amount: $280,000.

Frank and Barbara Giordano. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John and Kelly McCormick. Amount: $1,050,000.

Luz and Diane Vega. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $422,866.89.

Denis Shametov and Roksana Granovskaya. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $321,500.

Scott V Steer, Michelle Lyddon. Property Location: Milford. Seller: William R and Maryann Gilpin. Amount: $385,000.

Joseph Fischer. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Richard A and Christa Fischer. Amount: $332,500.

Michael Mann. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Joan Goetz. Amount: $339,000.

Joseph and Elizabeth Kuemerle. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Patricia A Santini. Amount: $263,500.

Scott J Keener. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Andrew Sanderson. Amount: $500,000.

Kevin W and Carol Detrick. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Roger W and Helen Trupin. Amount: $1,490,000.

Shohola Commercial Property LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Greentown LLC. Amount: $1,725,000.

Jesse Gerald and Denise K Nawrocki. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Robert S St Jules, Christine J Cioffe. Amount: $449,000.

Gary and Karen Owens Houck. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Steven E and Donna A Benson. Amount: $455,000.

Mark P and Susan M Destefano. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Joseph A and Joan Salko. Amount: $265,000.

Nanette Stewart. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LLP. Amount: $329,900.

Robert R and Barbara Z Jones. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LLP. Amount: $329,900.

Mockernut Holdings LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rte. 6 East LP. Amount: $469,000.

John D and Elizabeth A Luetzow. Amount: $379,900.

Dnald R and Donna M Yost. Property Location: Shohola. Seller Martin H Zuckerman. Amount: $319,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Wayne R Henninger. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Lori Hoffman. Amount: $250,000.

Heritage Mills Personal Care Center Property Co. LLC. Poperty Location: Tower City. Seller: Heritage Mills Personal Care Center, LLC. Amount: $1,730,000.

Brendan and Holly Zindel. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Courtney Ranck. Amount: $464,000.

Greg Weiland. Property Location: Port Carbon. Seller: Allstate Realty, LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Orpat LLC, PA Ltd Liability Co. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Punjab Property Inc. PA Corp. Amount: $500,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

David Allen and Marie Kristell Faraon. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Christine A and Michael Lee. Amount: $484,350.

Peaceful Vista LLC. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Seller: Dennis Destefano. Amount: $325,000.

Alin and Sandy Mardale. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Seller Karen Marie and Eugene Buki Jr. (exr.) Amount: $355,000.

Thomas J Hampton, Agnieszka Sulewski. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Justin Alan and Karin Jug. Amount: $290,000.

Michael Malakin. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Ben E and Susan Wylam. Amount: $375,000.

Alfred and Roseanne Frontauria. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Angel and Jonathan Stewart. Amount: $280,000.

Kimberly Krans. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: Charles and Ise Kannebecker. Amount: $354,000.

Andrew J Summa. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Jennifer L Burgerhoff Magee (TR), William E and Linda L Burgerhoff Irrev. Tr., Linda Burgerhoff (exr), Ida P Phillips Reese (Est). Amount: $335,000.

Michael Malakin. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Christopher Gerald Lapak, James Frank Delise Irrev. Tr. Amount: $690,000.

Thomas P Milewski. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: William J Streisel Jr., William J Streisel Sr. est. Amount: $280,000.

Thomas G and Laura J Gersbeck. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: All Trades Construction Services Inc. Amount $380,000.

David and Laura E Berry. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Karen A and Wayne D. Pfeiffer. Amount: $349,900.

Timothy S and Shannon Lynn Fuller. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Jeffrey M Bates. Amount: $252,500.

Christopher T Booth. Property Location: Oregon Twp. Seller: Joseph J Weber. Amount: $309,000.

Edward and Anna Shinn. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Lynda Barclay, Ronald Hollick. Amount: $515,500.

Timothy and Janice McCusker. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Charles F and Arline G Bergemann. Amount: $479,000.

Calen Robert and Michelle Vogler. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Peter R and Marlin L Moore. Amount: $359,000.

Anthony W and Carrie L Bourdow. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Brett and Jennifer L Shirk. Amount: $785,000.

Terry L and Sharon L Zettle. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller; Stephen and Alison Stauffer. Seller; $1,200,000.

Timothy S and Shannon Lynn Fuller. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Jeffrey M Bates. Amount: $252,500.

James T and Margaret M Meyers. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: George A and Marcy F Bauer. Amount: $274,500.

Robert S and Jennifer J Grimes. Property Location: Salem twp. Seller: Robert and Joan Doidge. Amount: $918,000.

Ryan D and Jennifer M Matthews. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Seller: Rene B Testa, Sheila A Brogan Testa, Sheila A Brogantesta. Amount: $500,000.

Joseph and Toniann Tullo. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Seller: Martin and Keely A Seybold. Amount: $325,000.

Timothy S and Melissa L Niverth. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Dimitrios and Paraskevi D Katsigiannis. Amount: $485,000.

Jeffrey Robinson, Heather Schreiner. Property Location: Texas Twp 1&2. Seller: Alice L O’Neill. Amount: $287,370.

WYOMING COUNTY

Matthew James and Megan M Walker. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Seller: George E and Sherry L Mercer. Amount: $340,000.

Brett W Fowler. Property Location: Nicholson. Seller: John and Diane Wood. Amount: $365,000.

John R and Aliceanne L Stofko. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Allan Kinsman, Carole A Broehl. Amount: $274,000.

OBX Property Mgmt. LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Glen A Werkheiser. Amount: $425,000.

Slupe Ilardi Properties LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Magda Lynn Dalessandro VMD. Amount: $400,000.

Edin Schoppy, Noah Fassman. Property Location: Nicholson. Seller: Bettina Abercrombie. Amount: $290,000.

John Rivers. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Seller: James W and Dorothy L Truscott. Amount: $375,000.

Walter G and Evelyn D Dana. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Select Sires Inc. Amount: $275,000.

Bryden Farms LLC. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Select Sires Inc. Amount: $837,100.

Chris Joseph Kruppo. Property Location: Mehoopany & Windham Twps. Seller: James C and Donna L Pechulis. Amount: $315,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Stephanie L Mensch. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $309,000.

Lions Gate VII LP. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: UB5 AB. Amount: $6,250,000.

Robert E and Anne L Barton Jr. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

Benjamin W and Trisha Sheehe. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $654,952.

Long Run Lodge LP. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Linkbank. Amount: $400,000.

Diana L Rogers Adkinson and Gregory A Adkinson. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $309,500.

David and Lillian Coreen Rahusan. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $309,500.

P3 STC-1 LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: QNB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

John Clint Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Nautilus Development Holdings II LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $960,000 and $1,200,000 respectively.

Jay J and Ashley L Collins. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: TD Bank N.A. Amount: $728,000.

David and Wagner Inc. dba Brookside Homes. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $1,250,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Aqua PA Inc. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.

Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Broadview Dickson LLC. Amount: $870,000.

Joseph D Horter. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $256,000.

John J Thomas. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Renato P Mariani. Amount: $550,000.

James Racht. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $266,000.

Aqua PA Inc. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.

Brett L Taroli. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp Amount: $323,000.

Justin G Tunis. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $732,000.

Brandon G Tunis. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $334,400.

Alfred J Essig. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $500,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. amount: $50,000,000.

Shawn A Sakosky. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $261,250.

Virazon Properties Inc. Property Location: LaPlume Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Samuel R Sebastianelli Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Hazem M Gad. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $289,750.

R&M Real Estate Investments LLC. Location: Moosic. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Christopher J Allison. Location: Moosic. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $380,000.

Carl R Steindel. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $284,000.

CSI Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $528,000.

Caitlin R Pucilowski. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $280,000.

Northeastern PA Carton Co. Inc. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $6,508,000.

Lisa Golden I. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $368,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.

Thomas Howard Tonkin. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: US Bank Nat’l Assoc. Amount: $429,750.

Brian Kowalski. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc Bank. Amount: $520,000.

Robert Barcola. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jason P OHearn. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $252,000.

Michael F Piercy. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $313,400.

Anthony DeSantis. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $465,000.

Guy Connolly. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $349,000.

Thomas Eric Young. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Homeservices Lending LLC. Amount: $278,910.

DTK Ventures LP. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $355,000.

Sycamore Foods Inc. property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Brigitte Baum. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $252,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.

Eric Eckenrode. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $390,000.

John Anthony Heptig. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $262,250.

John R Kerber. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Residential Home Mortgage Co. Amount: $408,900.

David T Morris. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services In. Amount: $270,000.

Wendy D Parker. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $310,500.

Martin Kenehan. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $389,000.

Carlos Roedan. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $277,600.

Mountain Laurel Village MHP LLC. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Hunt Mortgage Capital LLC. Amount: $1,631,000.

720 S. Keyser LLC. Property Location: Taylor. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $322,000.

Amanda J Hudock. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $280,250.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.

Jason Edward Mina. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $285,200.

Daniel J Kurtzman. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $385,000.

Gary Marshalek Jr. Property Location: Throop. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount $286,000.

Peter L Moore. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Wells Fargo bank. Amount: $260,000.

Volos Properties IV LLC. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Fulton bank. Amount: $1,312,500.

Samuel R Sebastianelli Jr. Property Location: W Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Lauren C Conaboy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services LLC. Amount: $331,150.

Edward Swartz III. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. Bank. Amount: $284,750.

Richard Weinberger. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Amount: $400,000.

Ronald M Sebastianelli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $255,000.

Pila Properties LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Richard D Durling. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $266,600.

Jeffrey Belardi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $290,500.

Willow Trees Homes Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Tracy Bazil. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $255,550.

Bennys Realty Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $285,000.

William M Courtright. Property Location; W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Kenneth Reinheimer. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $750,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Michelle Salome Wood. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $283,500.

Drums Fuel Stop Inc. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Company. Amount: $950,000.

Tiffani Gorkos. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.

Kingston Services Inc. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $275,000.

MG09 LP. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,375,000.

326 Bear Creek Commons LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: LI Lending LLC. Amount: $50,000,000.

Drums Fuel Stop Inc. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Co. Amount: $950,000.

John J Tolli. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $445,000.

John Guarnieri. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $257,000.

Robert P Bresnahan Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Leonard J Crawford. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Leonard Crawford Electric LLC. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Derek R Steward. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $346,700.

Bradley A Nowak. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $316,000.

Tobey J Humphrey. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Robert C. Friedman. Amount: $472,294.06.

Thomas Muccio. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,887.

Bakery Boy LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount: $720,000.

Timothy Joseph Fox. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $286,000.

Danielle M Demshock. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $255,200.

Michael Roberts. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Bank. Amount: $520,000.

Marcus Magyar. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,600.

Pasquini Property LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Richard W. Berry. Amount: $262,750.

Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citi Bank. Amount: $750,000,000.

Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citi Bank. Amount: $1,850,000,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.

PCPD Holdings LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Corine L.C. Sheng. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $468,000; Lakeside.

Scott Boyer. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $423,530.

Shreeji Realty LLC. Property Location: Dupont. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $608,000.

Joseph Wagner. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $301,290.

Mark J Billet. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS.

M&A Makuta Realty LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $450,000.

Robert Sabella. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.

Peter G Molyneaux. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group. Amount: $255,000.

Peter G Molyneaux. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $255,000.

Bonnie Lynn Kenewell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $390,700.

Dennis Revel. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,000.

Hang-Xi Lin. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,800.

Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Kington. Lender: Kingston Bank. Amount: $3,550,000.

Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $3,550,000.

Brice A Kugler. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,988.

Sarah A Pecora. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $250,747.

Sarah E Mackin. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $316,000.

Gerald L Bockowski. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $324,000.

Gerald L Bockowsk. Roperty Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $324,000.

Scott A Kulenich. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.

David Pfeil. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.

Aaron M Pluchinsky. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $440,000.

Raymond W Merrill. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,600.

Paul Anthony Arkless. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Peter Korba. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Bruce Lefkowitz. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.

Jared Reesman. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $418,500.

Merrick Property Management LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $356,960.

J&K Humboldt Station LP. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: LaFayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $14,363,382.

Bradley S Shippe. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $341,750.

Dominick Realty Inc. Property Location: Wyoming. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount.

Jaymadi Two Realty LLC. Property Location: West Wyoming. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $520,000.

George L Morrison. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Franklin Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $256,738.

Dennis M Molesevich. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Michael R Moyer. Amount: $275,000.

Brandon Ulitchney. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $341,600.

Pitcavage Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Lender: $285,000.

West Pittston Property LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: Manasquan Bank. Amount: $525,000.

Michael Edward McPherson. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,000.

James D McCune. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $355,000.

Valley Center Complex LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Silicia DeBellis. Amount: $325,000.

Sami Op. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.

Alsbury Venture LP. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: 661 North Church Street Properties LLC. Amount: $472,50.

Brian J McDaniels. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Thomas W Paisley. Property Location: Black Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $346,085.

Nick LP. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Michael P Augello. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Michael P Augello. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Regina Tunney. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $258,750.

William R Dibble. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: 1st Summit Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Lawrence E Danko. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $390,000.

Joseph M Shinko. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,771.

Robert J Manfre. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Robert John Bruno. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,000.

Change Academy. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: Lake of the Ozarks LLC from Commercial Bank, Amount: $44,167,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Louis Pellegrino. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $320,000.

Joseph Capobianco. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $304,000.

George Karantzalis. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Platinum Mortgage Inc. Amount: $318,187.

Maria Correa. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Family First Funding LLC. Amount: $299,475.

Jennifer and Michael McMahon. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr Cooper. Amount: $324,615.

Jason Green. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Farm Service Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Amount: $362,000 and $161,148.

Stephanie and Ryan Amhurst. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $324,000.

Jodiann and Aaron Gibson. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $327,750.

LTS Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $311,150.

Misty Bolanos. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $310,636.

Edison Bien-Aime. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $318,131.

Meadow Lake Plaza LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.

611 Partners LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.

Abby Perich and Jason Glime. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $450,000.

Ana Delacruz. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: 1st Constitution Bank. Amount: $301,500.

Pandas Pub LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

JBRH Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $340,000.

Michael and Susan Roselli. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Branch Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $780,000.

Aastha Real Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Evergreen Real Estate Investments LLC. Amount: $190,000 and $75,000.

Denzil Walcott and Deandrea Martinez-Daley. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $319,495.

Guencia Buteau. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $302,911.

Saul Savinon. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,538.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Marvin Papillion. Amount: $2,700,000.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Walter Pula. Amount: $2,219,900.

JP Homes Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Lima One Capital LLC. Amount: $229,650.

Anthony Zuco and Efrain Cortez III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $350,000.

Serge and Clarisse Mikendi. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $305,367.

Belmont Pike Properties LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $280,000.

William and Frances Lauff. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $585,000.

Edgar Andrade. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: US Bank NA. Amount: $299,475.

Jeremy Cohen. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Clearpath Lending. Amount: $321,097.

LTS Homes LL. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

David Kungl and Faina Golub. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $460,000.

Geotani Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank. Amount: $337,000.

Forte Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $300,000.

Alex Munoz. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $302,421.

Adam and Erika Sheloski. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $324,000.

Andrew and Maegan Rigberg. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Michael and Marilyn Umen. Amount: $425,000.

Jasmine Homes LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Evergreen Real Estate Investments LLC. Amount: $250,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Joseph Fisher. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.

Joseph and Pamela R Scottlano. Property Location: Dingmans Ferry. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295,000.

Nikolaus and Josephine Schultz. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $253,360.

Michael Mann. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $305,100.

Martin and Regina Richter. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $257,744.

Robert C and Melanie L Gehrens. Property Location Lackawaxen. Lender: MERS. Amount: $350,600.

Joan Gramazio. Property Location Shohola. Lender: Walden Savings Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Joseph and Elizabeth Kuemerle. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,726.

Kevin W and Carol Dietrich. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $1,192,000.

Matthew C Edgell. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Unit. Amount: $260,000.

Laurel Woods MHC LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $402,500.

Matthew Wayne and Charee Kinser. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.

Jason and Jillian Feese. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $354,848.

Timothy and Vicki Marie McCabe. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,233.

Juan A and Ursula Ruiz. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $301,246.

Jesse Gerald and Denise K Nawrocki. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $347,200.

Burton and Donna Levine. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $484,350.

Jennifer A Tague. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,439.

Lake Adventure Community Assoc. Inc. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $7,620,000.

Donald R and Donna M Yost. Property Location: Shohola. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,200.

Mockernut Holdings LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $351,750.

William H Detweiler. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Maount: $460,000.

Marie Sheard. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.

Gary and Karen Owens Houck. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $255,000.

William D and Evelyn M Edwards. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289,821.

Charles J and Rosa Kovalchik. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $321,158.

Cynthia J and Richard T Wormser. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $256,328.

Scott J Keener. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $450,000.

Denis Shametov, Roksana Granovskaya. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $257,200.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Lehigh Valley Educators Credit Union. Property Location: Lender: Tom and Lisa Bartasavage. Amount: $402,000.

Leonard and Merissa Brylewski. Property Location: Ryan Twp. Lender: Fleetwood Bank. Amount: $256,500.

Brendan and Holly Zindel. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank, NA. Amount: $371,200.

Orpat LLC, PA Ltd Liability Co. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: 2087 Market Street, LLC. Amount: $375,581.

WAYNE COUNTY

Eight two Five Realty Group LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Ice Lender Holdings LLC. Lender: Amount: $405,000.

Nicholas R and Heidi R Mosher. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,500.

Galina and Mikhail Yusim. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $324,000.

David Allen and Marie Kristell Faraon Buchannan. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $484,350.

Ryan D and Jennifer M Matthews. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Lender: Agchoice Farm Credit.

Ramon L and Minerva Montijo Jr. Property Location: Canaan Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

JCG Seven Seven. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $300,000.

Harold L and Marsha D Spangler. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Police and Fire Federal Credit Union. Amount: $327,725.

Mark and Janice Caplan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $268,500.

John and Georgene F Anderson. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $282,520.

Alfred and Roseanne Fontauria. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Ender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

Timothy S and Shannon Lynn Fuller. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant & Preston Twps. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $137,500 & $137,500.

Alin and Sandy Mardale. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: TVC Funding II. Amount: Sterling Twp.

Heather Schreiner, Jeffrey Robinson. Property Location: Texas Twp. 1 &2. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $272,370.

David and Laura E Berry. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,920.

Edward and Anna Shinn. Property Location: Honesdale National Bank. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $459,400.

Brigette Baum. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $450,000.

Caleb Robert and Michelle Vogler. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,200.

Anthony W and Carrie L Bourdow. Property Location: Citizens Bank. Amount: $628,000.

Sharon Flederbach. Property Location: Bethany Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $555,000.

David J and Sharon E Flederbach. Property Location: Bethany Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $555,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Servion Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: Matthew James and Megan M Walker. Amount: $320,336.

Jeffrey C and Alison Ruddell. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $315,000.

Michael D Rhoads. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: MERS. Amount: $577,087.

Brett W Fowler. Property Location: Nicholson. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $346,750.

Gerald J and Susan L Hildebrand. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

OBX Property Mgmt LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: People Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $395,000.

OBX Property Mgmt. LLC. Property Location: Nicholson & Falls Twps., Factoryvile. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $395,000.

Slupe Ilardi Properties LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $850,000.

Timothy and Jennifer Susan Hayner. Property Location: Mehoopany. Lender: MERS. Amount $374,500.