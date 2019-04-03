DEEDS
COLUMBIA COUNTY
John Sikalias. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Seitzinger Group. Amount: $350,000.
Todd W. Kreisher. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Seitzinger Group. Amunt: $512,000.
Redner Real Estate LLC. Property Location; Benton Twp. Seller: Mill Race Golf Club & Camping Resort Inc. NKA 523 Enterprises Inc. Amount: $650,000.
Gardner Realty Investments LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Robert P. Powell. Amount: $475,000.
Abram Smoker. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Seller: James E. Fausey. Amount: $360,000.
Gerald L. Avery. Property Location: Fishingcreek Twp. Seller: William A. & Shirley M. Avery Family Trust. Amount: $400,000.
Alan C. Kemmerer. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Robert A. Seesholtz. Amount: $400,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Judge Family Estates LLC. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Leonard E. Watkins. Amount: $335,000.
John A. Kwasna. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Garbarczyk Zygmunt. Amount: $350,000.
Kathleen Elaine Fage. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Helping Hands Property Care LLC. Amount: $390,000.
D V R Adams. Property Location: Fell Twp. Seller: Carol M. Datto Est. of Decd. Amount: $700,000.
Cheryl Roback Flynn. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Charles Rogers Sr. Amount: $259,000.
Christopher Ryan Stafford. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Amount: $376,000.
Robert Weidow. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Seller: Thaddeus J. Manchak. Amount: $350,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Kenneth D. Price. Amount: $349,500.
Lisa Armetta. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $349,500.
William Blazejewicz. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Seller: Bradley D. Glynn. Amount: $285,000.
Emmett Oberrdender. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Ann Donna Moody. Amount: $425,000.
Viridi Pascua LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Leonid Manannikov. Amount: $250,000.
Charles J. McAvoy. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Herbert S. Hollenberg. Amount: $275,000.
Keystone Company. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Underwood Realty Co. Inc. Amount: $329,900.
Robert Brehm. Property Location: Vandling Boro. Seller: Robert Vandling. Amount: $250,000.
Richard Gerrity Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Brian Maxwell. Amount: $252,000.
William T. Botke. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: John A. Kutz. Amount: $647,000.
Louis Demarco Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Maryann Veno Extrx. Amount: $275,000.
Francis E. Brieden. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: MSA Inc. Amount: $275,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Lisa K. Strawser. Property Location: Nuangola. Seller: Susan E. McLaine. Amount: $251,000.
Chad L. Kelley. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: David L. Dillon Jr. Amount: $555,000.
Stark Street Holdings LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Legacy Weavers LLC. Amount: $635,000.
Christopher Altieri. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Thomas M. Dbortoii. Amount: $407,000.
Terry Holmes Ogle Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Lewis W. Wetzel. Amount: $320,000.
Christopher Thomas Rivera. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Thomas J. Rushton. Amount: $286,000.
Ambica Properties LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Andrew P. Jezycki. Amount: $$345,000.
Valley Crest Real Estate LP. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Francis J. Murray. Amount: $424,748.
Citi MG LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Empire Street Realty LLC. Amount: $770,000.
Aimee Nicole Fritzges. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Eastern Communities Limited Partnership. Amount: $323,338.
Jarrett J. Ferentino. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: John J. Terrana. Amount: $650,000.
Brenda Pugh. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Joseph B. Sabo. Amount: $350,000.
Daniel J. Brooks. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: James Bonner. Amount: $415,000.
Torey B. Sattof. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Charles Cherkas. Amount: $$275,000.
J&K Humboldt Station LP. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Amount: $758,525.
Michael M. Luksic. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Wendy E. Lipka. Amount: $395,000.
Michael J. Kester. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Michael M. Luksic. Amount: $300,000.
Messa Verde LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: Frederick H. Rutzke Farms Inc. Amount: $$500,000.
Greg R. Kulp. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Seller: Robert W. Eroh Jr. Amount: $295,000.
Kaitlyn Marie Falzone. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Sean Walski. Amount: $325,000.
Juan M. Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Keystone Automotive Operations Inc. Amount: $370,000.
Manuel V. Isherwood. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: MTGLO Investors LP. Amount: $287,000.
Thomas W. Glynn II. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Jerome E. Majusiak. Amount: $300,000.
Kelly Saba. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Marilyn M. Grant. Amount: $265,000.
V Prop LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Clearbrook Inc. Amount: $650,000.
SRG HI LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Great Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Amount: $600,000.
Adam Boyce. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: NEPA Property Investors LLC. Amount: $275,000.
LCHP Realty LLC. Property Location: West Hazleton. Seller: Christopher J. Allessio. Amount: $250,000.
Viraj S. Perera Koswattage. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $381,000.
Andrew James Maio. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Seller: Charles M. Stori Jr. Amount: $305,000.
Mark A. Finnegan. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Edward H. Thomas. Amount: $250,000.
Ross Andrew Spencer. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Albert R. Klein Jr. Amount: $529,998.
Nicholas Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: RCMP Enterprises LLC. Amount: $272,000.
Edward J. Williams III. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Village at Greenbriar Inc. Amount: $380,000.
Samma Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Akromas Realty LLC. Amount: $525,000.
Rock’s Realty LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Shastri Krupa LLC. Amount: $1,300,000.
Robert Matthew Belza. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Melanie Dovidas. Amount: $280,000.
Michael Eisenhower. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: John Falcome. Amount: $413,500.
Paul Connolly. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Bolek Construction LLC. Amount: $344,900.
Aaron L. Yaple. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Stone Financing LLC. Amount: $310,000.
Randolph I. Granger. Property Location: Yatesville. Seller: R&A LLC. Amount: $285,000.
Erin T. Vieney. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Vanessa Ann Ferrance. Amount: $382,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Luis D. Carrillo. Amount: $260,000.
Paul M. Comishock. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corporation. Amount: $260,000.
Gregory Shannon. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Ronald T. Selenski. Jr. Amount: $500,000.
Christopher J. Fisher. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Suzanne M. Frackle. Amount: $279,000.
KAVE LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort. Seller: MMOC Realty LLC. Amount: $437,500.
Patti Bobrowski. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Judith D. Masters. Amount: $354,000.
Dan S. Butoi. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Albert B. Sun. Amount: $380,000.
Kelly Carroll. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: Joseph Casella. Amount: $312,000.
Shasri Krupa LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Shiva Associates. Amount: $1,500,000.
Trinidad J. Martinez. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Mary Ellen H. O’Brien. Amount: $329,000.
Jason Kozicki. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: William Abrams. Amount: $285,000.
Matthew D. Bradley. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Daniel J. Chipego. Amount: $465,000.
Joshua M. Brucher. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Michael H. Brucher. Amount: $325,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Jeffrey Liu. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Vincent Traina. Amount: $315,000.
Robert Reilly. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Samad. Amount: $380,000.
Christian Uhler. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Andrew May. Amount: $365,000.
Cresco Post Office Holdings LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Eileen McCluskey. Amount: $465,000.
Aastha Homes LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Dynasty Custom Homes Inc. Amount: $865,000.
Tobyhanna Twp. Economic Development Authority. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: B&R General Realty LLC. Amount: $500,000.
John Favara. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Paul Gaglioti. Amount: $475,000.
Michael Tracy. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Hannig Development LLC. Amount: $334,000.
Lakeside Manor Inn LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Venture Options LLC. Amount: $340,000.
Kaushal Realty LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Smoker R Us of Pa Corp. Amount: $1,400,000.
3305 Bartonsville LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Pocono Land & Homes Inc. Amount: $325,000.
Brad Rappaport. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Ritter Family House LLC. Amount: $390,000.
Thomas Nedo. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Ruth Borger. Amount: $458,750.
Ariel Horn. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Jerry Marcopoulos. Amount: $507,500.
Christopher Rogers. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: John Cosica. Amount: $380,000.
Kenneth Clement. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $300,000.
Mamitas Ices Ltd. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Frances Dillon. Amount: $335,000.
Maria Hackney. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Michele Barzydlo. Amount: $330,000.
John McMann. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Hannig Development LLC. Amount: $299,500.
Heinzee LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Sunset Hill Range LP. Amount: $2,750,000.
Lev Lewin. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Douglas Petit. Amount: $468,000
Daniel Conception. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Edward Sarubbi. Amount: $371,000.
Zuchey Fabian. Property Location: Middle Smithfield. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $303,290.
Richard Parente. Property Location: Price & Stroud Twps. Seller: Frank Rogowicz. Amount: $615,000.
Solomn Sade. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Joseph Bachmeier. Amount: $340,000.
William Bielefeld. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: John Demeo. Amount: $400,000.
Eron Rouse. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: James Wilkins. Amount: $440,000.
123 Spring Hill Farm LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Dime Bank. Amount: $390,000.
Stroudsburg DG LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: MBC Development LLC. Amount: $1,545,000.
Daniel Flipkowski. Property Location: Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Ranch Holdings LLC. Amount: $433,000.
Peter Lepore. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Juan Barragan. Amount: $335,000.
Sung Hong. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Varsha Vaishnav. Amount: $306,500.
Ginette William. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $308,500.
ODM Holdings LLC. Property Location; East Stroudsburg. Seller: 434 King Street LLC. Amount: $750,000.
Rite Aid of Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: JJ Fixl Properties LLC. Amount: $3,425,000.
Christopher McNicholas. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Wanda Ferguson. Amount: $329,000.
940 Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: MLF3 East Stroudsburg LLC. Amount: $450,000.
Eamonn Fox. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Losaura Living Trust. Amount: $435,000.
Carol Robinson-Stern. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $300,000.
Colin Gardner. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Country Properties LLC. Amount: $299,000.
Jason Runell. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: RGB Homes LLC. Amount: $353,000.
AVK Properties LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Hamilton Twp. Properties LLC. Amount: $375,000.
AVK Properties LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Hamilton Twp. Properties LLC. Amount: $275,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Charles A. Mitchell. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Andrew Andrejcisk. Amount: $375,000.
John A. Lang. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: John P. Pieroni. Amount: $270,000.
Joseph R. Marturano Jr. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Dennis B. Gallagher Jr. Amount: $250,000.
Dick Lee. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Frank J. Arrison. Amount: $280,000.
Jon R. Shiechter. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Milton Ciplet. Amount: $260,000.
Brian Minkoff. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Diana Krinker. Amount: $560,000.
Matthew Brian Jones. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Zachary Evans. Amount: $305,000.
Juliann Herrman Beckmann. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Gary Wand. Amount: $367,000.
Richard P. Mai. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: John D. Shewchuk. Amount: $475,000.
Roy Meriluoto. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Maria D. Guarnaschelli. Amount: $330,000.
Frank Broussard. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Thomas S. Hartman. Amount: $569,000.
EJJ Trust. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Theresa H. Shanoff. Amount: $264,000.
James Klieber. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Larry R. Dickstein. Amount: $275,000.
David Wayne Gangeri. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Stephen M. Russo. Amount: $392,000.
Michael Berinato. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $320,000.
Steven R. Danielsen. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Gary J. Rush. Amount: $350,000.
Scott Emlen Smith. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Bruce J. Diamond. Amount: $595,000.
John Sellen. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Patrick Reardon. Amount: $285,000.
Michael G.D. Meyers. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Michael F. Kleimont. Amount: $340,000.
Kevin Sardo. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Robert J. Schneider. Amount: $275,000.
Vincent P. Fiumidinisi. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: David J. Medford. Amount: $281,000.
Frank Barbaro. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Fannie Mae AKA Federal National Mortgage Association. Amount: $279,900.
Mikhail Cherny. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Anthony Como. Amount: $400,000.
Slava Ashurov. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $323,000.
Joseph Micek. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Anthony M. Marseglia. Amount: $265,000.
Polise Group LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Tanglwood Lakes Country Club Inc. Amount: $785,000.
Stanley J. Stuczynski. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Kurt Harold Fohl. Amount: $322,500.
Richard A. Flora. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Michael J. Plunkett. Amount: $322,500.
Vera Kagan. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Linda Dolan. Amount: $320,000.
Alcides Lucas Diaz. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Anthony E. Delmo. Amount: $324,000.
Robert Bowen. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Thomas Patrick Alexander. Amount: $310,000.
Charles J. Joaquin. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Milford West Development LLC. Amount: $275,000.
Russell Burns III. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Cheryl F. Viner. Amount: $330,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Ira Walters. Property Location: No. Manheim Twp. Seller: Aaron Clauser. Amount: $342,000.
Carl G. Sensenig. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Wayne Horn. Amount: $500,000.
Eric Halye. Property Location: East Brunswick Twp. Seller: Elizabeth O’Donnell. Amount: $395,000.
Patrick Jones. Property Location: No. Manheim Twp. Seller: Renee Herman. Amount: $255,000.
WAYNE COUNTY
Pile of Dirt LLC. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Maple Ridge Properties. Amount: $300,000.
Michele Blockberger. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae AKA by AF. Amount: $252,000.
Stephen K. Calles III. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Gerald P. Marks. Amount: $404,000.
Rosemarie Cazzorla. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Matthew C. Mole, Tr. Amount: $425,000.
Tricia S. Blair. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: David B. Pearse. Amount: $324,500.
Yancy Wayne Davis. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Cesar A. Vargas. Amount: 283,250.
Boyd State Ariel. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Hudson Advisors Wayne. Amount: $1,600,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Edward W. Polonis. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Seller: Charles Kozicki. Amount: $267,938.
Select Sires Inc. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Benjamin J. Dziuba POA. Amount: $883,450.
Antonio Manganaro. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Joseph Peter Papi. Amount: $250,000.
Victor J. Kochmer. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Dean Sai One Enterprises LLC. Amount: $800,000.
Justin M. Higgins. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Seller: Charlotte M. Davis Trustee. Amount: $255,750.
MORTGAGES
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Timothy A. Hostetter. Property Location: No. Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $657,450.
Todd W. Kreisher. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $453,100.
Hadden LLX. & Piri Inc. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Lender: Access Point Financial LLC. Amount: $2,700,000.
MVRN Nine LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $6,331,207.
MVRN Ten LCC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $6,331,207.
MVRN Eleven LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $6,331,207.
MVRN Twelve LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Bank. Amount: $6,331,207.
John C. Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $1,440,000.
Alan C. Kemmerer. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Robert A. Seesholtz Jr. Amount: $400,000.
Blaschak Coal Corp. Property Location: Centralia Boro. Lender: Marquette Business Credit LLC. Amount: $18,000,000.
Blaschak Coal Corp. Property Location: Centralia Boro. Lender: Marquette Business Credit LLC. Amount: $18,000,000.
Blaschak Coal Corp. Property Location: Centralia Boro. Lender: Marquette Business Credit LLC. Amount: $18,000,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Idle Hours Realty Inc. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $3,466,815.
Elizabeth A. Hopkins. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $257,936.
Thomas Edward Drewes. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Parkside Lending Inc. Amount: $370,500.
John B. Dempsey Jr. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $895,535.
Charles Rogers Sr. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $254,308.
Chris Ryan Stafford. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $376,000.
Robert Weidow. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Lee Batzel. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $450,000.
Tammy Gaughan. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $287.920.
Lisa Armetta. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $279,600.
Robert G. Dougher Jr. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $380,000.
Mark Matylewica. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: US MortgageLine. Amount: $276,400.
Dennis L. Furman. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Provident Bank. Amount: $250,000.
William Blazejewica. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $255,500.
Emmett Oberrender. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: FirstTrustBank. Amount: $290,000.
Tyler Martin Waters. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $263,168.
Paul S. Cooper Co. Ptnr. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.
ATR Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $400,000.
Gerald A. Raymond. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $633,000.
Margaret M. Scott. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Loandepot com LLC. Amount: $312,320.
Idle Hours Realty Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $3,466,815.
Local 81 IBEW Building Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $260,000.
Charles J. McAvoy. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $280,912.
Gollhardt Properties LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $554,125.
Julie Wise Hall. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: 288,000.
Taylor 1 LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,100,000.
William T. Botke. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $582,300.
Lori L. Bonacci. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $345,000.
Andrew J. Peranick. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $310,000.
NJ Blue Sky Holdings LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC. Amount: $10,920,000.
Michael J. McHale. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $331,200.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Shawn Donnelly. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $299,100.
Sean A. Moran. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $284,000.
Kenneth L. Hoffer. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $274,043.
Interstellar Properties LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Lakeland Bank. Amount: $3,225,000.
Brian J. DeLuca. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $588,800.
Christopher Altieri. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $366,200.
NP Wilkes-Barre Building III LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Amount: $14,293,000.
Terry Holmes Ogle Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $304,000.
Edward R. Button Jr. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $635,000.
Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. $800,000.
Akshar Yogi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $350,000.
Christopher J. Falvello. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Marie C. Falvello. Amount: $250,000.
Ambica Properties LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $276,000.
John McCarrie. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $250,000
Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $800,000.
Mapps LLC. Property Location: New Columbus. Lender: Green Rock II. Amount: $273,000.
Regina Mealia. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Elizabeth A. Grimm Revocable Trust. Amount: $370,000.
William Vigorito. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $398,000.
Denzel Construction Company LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $400,000.
Citi Mg LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender Empire Street Realty LLC. Amount: $578,000
Richard P. Eckman. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. Amount: $1,100,000.
Aimee Nicole Fritzges. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Jarrett J. Ferentino. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $494,000.
Hugo O. Anrade. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $355,300.
Brenda Pugh. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $280,000.
Toni J. Rogan. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $648,000.
Daniel J. Brooks. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $332,000.
Bonnie L. Asman. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $273,500.
Michael M. Luksic. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $375,250.
Dennis X. Hooper. Property Location: Laurel Run. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $410,000.
Mesa Verde LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Lender: Frederick H. Rutzke Farms Inc. Amount: $450,000.
Jason Lukachinsky. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $255,000.
Richard E. Angelo. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $431,000.
Huntsville Limited Partnership. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $800,000.
Juan M. Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Community First Fund. Amount: $296,000.
Paul Young. Property Location: W. Hazelton. Lender: Huber Investments. Amount: $287,000.
Executive Land Development LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. $365,500.
Jeffrey Edwin Kuniegel. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $331,593.
Pramthesh K. Desai. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $450,000.
Joseph A. Ruitolo. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $394,500.
BSL Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $302,637.
Jerome E. Majusiak. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Thomas W. Glynn. Amount: $300,000.,
Marilyn M. Grant. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Kelly Saba. Amount: $265,000.
Shelley W. Davis. Property Location: Plymouth. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $253,500.
John Kieffer. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $300,000.
V PROP LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $550,000.
Matthew Carey. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $252,492.
Adam Boyce. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $270,019
Viraj S. Perera Koswattage. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electron Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $361,950.
R&A LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $805,000.
David A. Zeiter Jr. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Marcus Magyar. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308,000.
Home Hunters Realty LLC. Property Location: Fairmont Twp. Lender: REHAB Financial Group LP. Amount: $101,880.74.
Andrew James Maio. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Seller: Charles M. Stori Jr. Amount: $305,000.
John P. Scalleat. Property Location: White Haven. Lender: Wayne Bank. $495,000.
Maria Guadalupa Maio. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $250,000.
Derick J. Sabbatini. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Ross Andrw Spencer. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Albert R. Klein Jr. Amount: $530,000.
Milton de Jesus Roasrio. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $295,000.
Samma Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $405,000.
Samed D. Eid. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $405,000.
Samed D. Eid. Property Location: Kingston. Lender Community Bank. Amount: $405,000.
Rock’s Realty LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,375,000.
Richard E. Angelo Family Limited Partnership. Property Location: Wayne Bank. Amount: $290,000.
Citi Tower LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: NCC Properties Group LLC. Amount: $650,000.
Megan Eisenhower. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $392,825.
Paul Connolly. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $293,165.
James Scrobola Aircraft Services Inc. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $292,693.33.
Randolph I. Granger. Property Location: Yatesville. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $279,837.
Erin T. Vieney. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $362,900.
James K. Bonham Jr. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $575,000.
Gregory Shannon. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $400,000.
KAVE LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $330,000.
Wilkes-Barre Northern Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,892,036.
Stephanie Decker. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Lexington National Insurance Corporation. Amount: $2,000,000.
Laurel Mall Tenant LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Levon Keystone LLC. Amount: $4,500,000.
Thomas Cavanaugh. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Elecctronic Registration Systems. Amount: $310,000.
Steven Sutliff. Property Location: Hunlock Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $590,000.
Edward Lee Patrick. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $623,200.
Christopher J. Menedez. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $286,338.
Kelly Carroll. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: UFCW Federal Credit Union. Amount: $302,600.
Trinidad J. Martinez. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $329,000.
Jason Kozick. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $265,000.
Fellowship Evangelical Free Church of Back Mountain. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Christian Investors Financial. Amount: $2,300,000.
Gary Brand. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $299,669.
Joshua M Brucher. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,000.
Craig W. Baker. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $369,100
Robert T. Zbysheski. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $255,900.
JRS Property Management LLC. Property Location: Nescopeck. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $500,000.
Jayce Inc. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $386,400.
Shazaam Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $500,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Philip Fisher. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Byline Bank. Amount: $970,000.
Stroud Real Estate Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $2,405,510.
Cresco Realty LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Citibank NA Amount: $12,800,000.
Zhengs Lucky Inc. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $940,000.
Robert Reilly. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Co. LLC. Amount: $304,000.
Christian Uhler. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $338,675.
Kayleigh Kelly. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: 316,350.
Aastha Homes LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Dynasty Custom Homes Inc. Amount: $665,000.
Michael Tracy. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: New American Funding. Amount: $334,900.
John Casey. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: M&T Bank and Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $493,500.
Kaushal Realty LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $1,477,500.
John Comstock. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $300,000.
3305 Bartonsville LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $267,750.
Rodney Raughley. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Keybank NA. Amount: $310,000.
Mark Hug. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: TIAA FSB. Amount: $375,000.
Thomas Sodano. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.
Thomas Nedo. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $366,400.
Ariel Hom. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $304,000.
HSK Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,153,765.
Scott Slater. Property Location: Chestnuthill & Ross Twps. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,153,765.
VRC LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Anchor Loans LP. Amount: $292,480.
Tobyhanna DG LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: CommerceOne Bank. Amount: 1,261,750.
Lev Lewin. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $372,000.
James Dellaria. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $352,500.
Jeremiah Nethercutt. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Cetra Credit Union. Amount: $352,000.
Daniel Conception. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $352,100.
Richard Parente. Property Location: Price & Stroud Twps. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LP. Amount: $484,000.
Guy Long. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $345,000.
Spirit of Swiftwater Inc. Property Location Pocono Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $695,000.
Jordan Trunk. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $378,000.
Eron Rouse. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Mortgage Network Inc. Amount: $418,000.
Pocono Produce Co. Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Cit Northbridge Credit LLC. Amount: $24,000,000.
Rich Williams. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $320,000.
Evangel Hispanic Church Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Heritage Investment Services Fund Inc. Amount: $1,400,000.
Jean-Paul Romes. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,950,000.
Stroudsburg DG LLC. Property Location: Investors Bank. Amount: $1,081,000.
Daniel Filipkowski. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $308,000.
Ginette William. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $299,653.
James Smith. Property Location: Middle Smithfied Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $425,000.
Jimmy Schlier Sr. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $426,000.
Christopher McNicholas. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $336,073.
940 Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $375,000.
Eamonn Fox. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $391,500.
Donald Heller. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $355,000.
High Peak LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,138,682.
Franciana Williams. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $302,816.
Jason Runell. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $335,350.
Santiago Majam. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $311,527.
Emir Hot. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $950,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Frank Broussard. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $4,353,100.
John Bibbo Tr. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $332,250.
John Bibbo. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $332,250.
Dmitry Cherny. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.
Jayasekhar Talluri. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $250,000.
James S. Bedford III. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $320,000.
Jones Enterprises. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Amanda Marilyn Berinato. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $256,000.
Gary Allen. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $440,000.
Brian Minkoff. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $275,000.
Matthew Brian Jones. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $313,323.
Mitchell Possinger. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Neffs National Bank. Amount: $350,000.
Juliann Beckmann Herrmann. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $312,375.
Ryan Boyle. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Charles Sebring. Amount: $280,000.
Alcides Lucas Diaz. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $296,703.
Thomas J. Frost. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $250,000.
Renee Emery. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Michele I. Fleming. Amount: $500,000.
Richard A. Flora. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $290,250.
Margaret P. Locicero. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $270,000.
Mikhail Cherny. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,000.
Calvin Tallman. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,118.
Charles J. Joaquin. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $279,812.
Scott Emlen Smith. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Eileen Smith Horton. Amount: $476,000.
Michael G. D. Meyers. Property Location: Green Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.
Russell Burns III. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $340,890.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Tiffany Bieber. Property Location: W. Penn Twp. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Amount: $318,250.
Bonnie Markley. Property Location: W. Brunswick Twp. Lender: Homeside Financial LLC. Amount: $315,000.
Ira Walters. Property Location: No. Manheim Twp. Lender: Home Sale Mortgage LLC. Amount: $324,900,
45 Cherryhill Court L.P. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: FortyFive Cherryhill Court LP. Amount: $340,000.
James Spotts. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $284,850.
David Krewson. Property Location: New Ringgold. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Amos Stottzfos. Property Location: Gratz. Lender: Gratz Bank. Amount: $450,000.
William Smeltzer. Property Location: So. Manheim Twp. Lender: Jonestown Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.
Joseph Chipriano. Property Location: Wayne Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $369,000.
Eric Halye. Property Location: East Brunswick Twp. Lender: Home Sales Management. LLC. Amount: $395,000.
WAYNE COUNTY
Joseph Gillott. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $310,000.
Grace N. Nebzydoski. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Andrew P. Nebzydoski. Amount: $230,000.
Peregrine Property Group LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $287,000.
Randall G. Moore. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $284,000.
Ernest Muller III. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $284,747.
Michael J. Ochlan. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $251,636.
Besko Realty Holdings. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $350,000.
Strong Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Hawley Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $494,065.
John C. Bilsky. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Northwest Bank. Amount: $268,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Edward W. Polonis. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $263,084.
BSL Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $302,637.
Sarah J. Williams. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $264,000.
Oxbow Creek Energy LLC. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: Ares Capital Corporation Agent. Amount: $70,000,000.