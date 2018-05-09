Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Creasy Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Craig L. Baker. Amount: $830,000.

Carl R. Slater Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Talen Generations LLC. Amount: $700,000.

Heather L. Marney. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Betty McMahan. Amount: $$310,000.

Michael G. Uranko Jr. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Franklin R. Gergitis. Amount: $315,000.

Mark Keifer. Property Location: Briarcreek. Seller: Norbert O’Donnell. Amount: $325,000.

Pennsylvania Acquisitions I LLC. Property Location: Miflin Twp. Seller: Bhasin & Sons Inc. Amount: $787,857.

Grainory Properties LLC. Property Location: Orange Twp. Seller: David G. Sorce. Amount: $385,000.

Austin S. Appel. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Kevin T. Keck Kester. Amount: $310,000.

Michelle R. George. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Shane C. Jaynes. Amount: $320,000.

Landmark Signature Homes LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Bloomsburg Properties. Amount: $850,000.

Douglas Otto Hoffman. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: SR Holdings LLC. Amount: $281,000.

Daniel A. Potter. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Matthew A. Kaercher. Amount: $328,000.

Patrick J. McKevie. Property Location: Locust Twp. Seller: Paul O. Peoples. Amount: $490,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Bernard P. Bitomo Jr. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Korean Karate Academy Inc. Amount: $320,000.

Wildlands Conservancy Inc. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Tighe J. Scott. Amount: $1,315,718.

Stanley A. Viesewski Jr. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Jennifer A. Lynett. Amount: $338,000.

334 Main LP. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Marcia Ufberg. Amount: $1,159,900.

SL 1026-28 Reeves Street LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Key Market Warehouse Investors LP. Amount: $14,300,000.

Nidhi Kumari. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $480,000

Evan J. Kasperowski. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Mark Widdick. Amount: $274,900.

Shawn Rolph. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Robert T. O’Leary Sr. Amount: $295,000

David Robert Farrington. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Mary Kay Hunter. Amount: $292,500.

Albert J. Savarese. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Shawn J. Rolph. Amount: $275,000.

Mustafa Kerimoglu. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Nancy A. Paden. Amount: $520,000.

Vyas Dipen. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $297,150.

Amanda Lynn Henderson. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Frank Hubbard. Amount: $315,000.

Alan W. Krieg. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Seller: David W. Harris III. Amount: $355,000.

1220 East Lackawanna Avenue LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Fastenal Co. Inc. Amount: $1,600,000.

EBI LLC. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Seller: Ransom Holdings LLC. Amount: $365,000.

Nico Menichello. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Seller: James R. Topa. Amount: $250,000.

SPF Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: CMARQ LLC. Amount:

$269,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Jacob Herber. Amount: $365,000.

Scranton Retail Plaza LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Anthony C. Brutico. Amount: $675,000.

David C. Lewis. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Mary M. Ryan. Amount: $274,000.

Thomas Sartori. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Amount: $428,478.

Dilip Patel. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Lee Chan Soong. Amount: $371,500.

Michael J. Cordaro Jr. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Reynolds Road Realty LLC. Amount: $274,900.

Steven Goul. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Brian J. Uhrin. Amount: $274,900.

Nicholas J. Bowers. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: James M. Mancus. Amount: $285,000.

Clover Communities Taylor LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Seller: Taylor 1 LLC. Amount: $1,450,000.

EBI LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Seller: Ransom Holdings LLC. Amount: $365,000.

Margaret M. Egan. Property Location: Unknown. Seller Eugene Egan Sr. Est. of Decd. Amount: $927,000.

James F. Boyle. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Jerry Kaufman. Amount: $310,000.

Andrew C. Bromley. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $309,500.

Eric N. Jordan. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Alan J. Glassman. Amount: $364,000.

Larry Kenneth Mackey. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Michael Anglin. Amount: $280,000.

Tara S. Murphy. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Mark J. Gilvey. Amount: $320,000.

David Bengt Nesbit. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Anne H. Millet. Amount: $335,000.

James M. Frankowski. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Suzanne Senn. Amount: $253,450.

Gerald J. Stanvitch. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: John McNulty. Amount: $276,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Tania Cintron. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $355,000.

James Mathiesen. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: John Fitzcharles. Amount: $399,000.

Starry LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Tara Fleming. Amount: $250,000.

Richard Walter. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Lot Holding Co. LLC. Amount: $408,500.

Pamela Hamilton. Property Location Barrett Twp. Seller: Edward Trumpbour. Amount: $660,000.

John Rennie. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Joseph Franconeri. Amount: $360,000.

John Calloway. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $366,697.

Vladimir Petit-Phare. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $303,500.

Abdul Sattar. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Kazin Mohammed. Amount: $302,673.

Antoinette Barnes. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Richard Tasker. Amount: $508,000.

Michael Braganza. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Douglas Bell. Amount: $319,000.

Linghang Ying. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Daniel Shuster. Amount: $355,000.

Jasmine Homes LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $553,500.

Neal McLeod. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $314,500.

Stroudsburg Pocono Airpark LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Pocono Stroudsburg Airport Inc. Amount: $525,000.

Maria Petta. Property Location Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Amani Hanna. Amount: $325,000.

Jesus Rodriguez. Property Location: Strouod Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $338,848.

Zdravko Anvazov. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Northeast Investors Group Inc. Amount: $315,000.

Steven Fenstermacher. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Jonathan Irlbeck. Amount: $389,800.

MSJ Properties LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Norfolk Southern Railway Co. S/B/M Pennsylvania Lines LLC. Amount: $400,000.

Albert Lacourt. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Hannig Development LLC. Amount: $308,657.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Wal-Lehi LLC. Amount: $15,000,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Moises Almonte. Amount: $360,000

PIKE COUNTY

Marco Andretti. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Stuart Mentzel. Amount: $475,000.

Aleksandr Reznik. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Khushroo B. Patel.

Amount: $275,000.

Gregory Gorman. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Richard C. Zirpoli. Amount: $275,000.

Brian R. Deknight. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Robert J. McGinnis Jr. Amount: $418,000.

Andre Villa. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Albert Shvartsman. Amount: $277,500.

Zapt LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Sean O. Strub. Amount: $400,000.

Othmar Mayer. Property Location; Dingman Twp. Seller: Chester J. Rodd. Amount: $295,000.

Michael Ryan. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Entrustcama DBA &NKA. Amount: $267,500.

Peter Malamas. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: John Guthrie. Amount: $337,000.

Paulo M. Baptista. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $292,900.

Stephen McKernan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $290,000.

Sterling Realty of New York Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: McLary Properties Inc. Amount: $290,000.

David Cenci. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Milford Development Inc. Amount: $315,000.

Brett Siegelman. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Brinnen S. Carter. Amount: $289,000.

Edward C. Hanna. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Harold P. Jantz. Amount: $277,000.

Scott A. Clareen. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Mitchell Bassen. Amount: $260,000.

Andrew J. Hagen. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Thomas M. Bongiovi. Amount: $317,000.

JCG LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Christian Goetz. Amount: $275,000.

Thomas Kaliszuk. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Dale Dohner. Amount: $400,000.

The Yaldeinu School. Property Location; Shohola Twp. Seller: Iglesia El Camino Del Senor Inc. Amount: $550,000.

Jerry Gillen. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Carol J. Gillen Trustee. Amount: $303,000.

Rebecca Howland Granne. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Nancy J. Newcomb. Amount: $320,000.

Michael J. Steward. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Robert Lopez. Amount: $275,000.

SCHUYKILL COUNTY

Hoffner Properties LLC. Property Location: West Penn Twp. Seller: Kenneth C. Lalik. Amount: $250,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Brandon Coolbaugh. Property Location: Falls Twp. Seller: Dolores Gozikowski. Amount: $270.000.

Bradley Castrogiovanni. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Seller: Shirley Howson Trustee. Amount: $250,000.

Justin Yadlosky. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Gay Benic Kochmer. Amount: $329,000.

Jennifer Brunnenmeyer. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Michelle Urevitch Agent. Amount: $694,351.

K&B Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Richard J. Lawson.

Amount: $694,351.

K&B Holdings LLC. Property Location; Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Richard J. Lawson. Amount: $1,378,586.

Michael J. Wilkes. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Daniel W. Holod. Amount: $275,000.

K&B Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Richard J. Lawson. Amount: $460,559.

John M. Giannetti. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Dorothy Mikush. Amount: $355,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Creasy Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $947,750.

David A. Ford. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $313,308.

Carl R. Slater Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $700,000.

Michael M. Morucci. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $372,000.

Michael G. Uranko Jr. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $323,071.

Jack R. Bower. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $335,000.

Dennis A. Hashagen. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $439,025.

T&S Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $755,000.

Landmark Signature Homes LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: West Milton State Bank. Amount: $2,200,000.

Timothy S. Inns. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Lender: UNB Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Grainory Properties LLC. Property Location: Orange Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $269,000.

Landmark Signature Homes LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: West Milton State Bank. Amount: $900,000.

Cristian C. Foust. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: West Milton State Bank. Amount: $900,000.

Timothy D. Artman. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $460,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Pat Realty LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $366,900.

Carol Martini Hemphill. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Loandepot Com LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Anthony J. Ceccacci. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Sovereign Lending Group Inc. Amount: $278,650.

Stanley A. Viesewski Jr. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $287,300.

S: 1026-28 Reeves Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Liberty Bank. Amount: $10,000,000.

Dunmore Recreation LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $700,000.

Grove Construction Co. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $330,000.

Evan James Kasperowski. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $269,920.

Genevieve Lupini. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $265,000.

Shawn Rolph. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: New Penn Financial LLC. Amount: $280,250.

LMRK Propco LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Wilmington Trust. Amount: $80,000,000.

Dipen Vyas. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $264,000.

USPG Portfolio Five LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: US Bank National Association. Amount: $67,000,000.

Mari L. Klingerman. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $263,250.

Amanda Lynn Henderson. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: JPMorgan Bank. Amount: $252,000.

Stephen R. Doty. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $361,000.

Thomas R. Sartori. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Alan W. Krieg. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $337,250.

Edward E. Payne. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $738,329.

Jason J. Mattioli. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $465,000.

Tricia A. Iannone. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $995,000.

426 Madison LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

313 Taylor LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Hunt Slonem per Atty in Fact. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $500,000.

LMRK Propco LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wilmington Trust. Amount: $80,000,000.

Robert J. Kane. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $260,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security & Trust Co. Amount: $755,000.

Scranton Retail Plaza LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $1,710,000.

Lilac Group W Scranton Corp. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Joseph Nathanson. Amount: $750,000.

Lampman Family Revocable Trust. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Amount: $308,000.

Steven Goul. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $280,810.

William James Snyder Jr. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $313,405.

Clover Communities Taylor LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $10,40,000.

James F. Boyle. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,700.

Andrew C. Bromley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $278,550.

Eric N. Jordan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $291,200.

Kevin M. Moylan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $296,000

Tara S. Murphy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $279,812.

Vincent M. Munley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $263,939.

David Bengt Nesbit. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $301,500.

Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Joseph P. Fendrock Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $280,000.

MONROE COUNTY

James Mathiesen. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $339,150.

Richard Walter. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $388,075.

John Calloway. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $374,580.

Robert Frantangelo III. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Lehigh Valley Bail Co. Amount: $500,000.

Vaadimir Petit-Phare. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $298,002.

Forte Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $3,568,899.

AOA Management Co. LP. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Bank. Amount: $4,900,000.

Antoinette Barnes. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Embrace Home Loans Inc. Amount: $332,000.

Michael Braganza. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: LoanDepot.com LLC. Amount: $310,000.

Jasmine Homes LLC. Property Location; Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $480,000.

Neal McLeod. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,669.

Skytop Lodge Corp. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $1,000,000.

Stroudsburg Pocono Airpark LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Marvin Papillon. Amount: $475,000.

Leslie Roberts. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Money Source Inc. Amount: $329,700.

Megan Martin. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $298,278.

Jesus Rodriguez. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Residential Home Funding Corp. Amount: $311,740.

William Kofke. Property Location; Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $524,000.

Mountain Hollow Estate LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Amount: $4,289,625.

Richard Lesh. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Live Well Financial Inc. & Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $325,000.

Eric Snyder. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Neffs National Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Steven Fentstermacher. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $389,800.

Robin Murray. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $514,209.

MSJ Properties LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $514,209.

Lori Henry. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $388,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Zapt LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Laurel Highland Total Communications Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,000,000.

Othmar Mayer. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $301,341.

Laurel Highland Total Communications Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,000,000.

Gregory Gorman. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender; Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $261,250.

Rebecca Grannie Howland. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

Andrew J. Hagen. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,000.

Paulo M. Baptista. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,610.

David Upright. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $203,245.

Ursula Rutz. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,294.

Andre Villa. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,473.

David T. Cenci. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $283,500.

Jay A. Manasco. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $363,510.

Michael J. Steward. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,900.

Jodi L. Hulse. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $269,841.

JCG LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Glenn F. Goetz. Amount: $375,000.

Angela K. Ey. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Fanelli LTD Partnership 1. Property Location: Cass Twp. Lender: Vist Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Keystone Anthracite Co. Inc. Property Location: West Penn Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $5,164,548.

Robert Buglia. Property Location: Branch Twp. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Hoffner Property LLC. Property Location: West Penn Twp. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $350,000.

WYOMING

Zachary Dollak. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank.

Christopher R. Higdon. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $334,000.

Brandon Coolbaugh. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $256,500.

Key Stone Saw Shop LLC. Property Location: Washington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,940,000.

Justin Yadlosky. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $263,200.

Edward J. Lengel. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $423,000.

J. Stark Bartron III. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $549,631.

Michael J. Wilkes. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc.

K&b Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mehoopany Twp., Tunkhannock Twp. Northmoreland Twp., Laceyville Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $4,334,000.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA, 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

(CZNC – 24.21) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

Jan Fisher, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 265 shares on April 6 at $23.51 per share for a total cost of $6,231. Fisher controls 16,219 shares directly.

Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 276 shares on April 6 at $23.51 per share for a total cost of $6,489. Pellegrino controls 6,736 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Citizens & Northern Corporation acquired 6,830 shares and disposed of 2,969 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business April 10, 2018