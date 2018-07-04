DEEDS
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Daniel F. Rutkowski. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Seller: William H. Bender. Amount: $322,500.
Anthony V. Bowers. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: David G. Patrick. Amount: $254,000.
Wieslawa Kawcznski. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Sandra Lee. Amount: $411,000.
James Finger. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Jack J. Danna. Amount: $282,500.
James Hartman. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: 2206 Robinson Close LLC. Amount: $330,000.
Catlin R. Pucilowski. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $286,400.
Mitchell E. Megliola. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $345,000.
John P. Wansacz. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $245,840.
Hammed Ninalowo. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Coroma Partners. Amount: $340,000.
Shawn Judge. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Richard L. Holden. Amount: $320,000.
Brookfield Relocation Inc. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: William J. Fulton. Amount: $325,000.
Katelyn Areson. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Brookfield Relocation Inc. Amount: $325,000.
BS Scranton LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $330,000.
AAA North Penn. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Shah Holding Viewmont LLC. Amount: $2,650,000.
A&F Parking LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: F&L Realty Inc. Amount: $2,750,000.
Donald L. Houser. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Loretta McDonnell. Amount: $257,000.
University of Scranton. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: James J. Zaydon Jr. Amount: $315,000.
Carolee M. Tarapchak. Property Location: So Abington Twp. Seller: Gravel Pond Townshouses Inc. Amount: $415,000.
N&P Investment Group LP. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Great American Oil Drilling Co. Inc. Amount: $835,000.
Arthur J. Catino III. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Hwa-Tzea Chuang. Amount: $280,000.
Kevin Duffy. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Shelley A. Fayocavitz. Amount: $447,500.
William H. James III. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Frank E. Beier. Amount: $325,000.
Skeeps OB LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Michelle Tunney. Amount: $268,500.
Ryan J. Rhett Butler. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Eileen Temprine. Amount: $250,000.
Ashley A. Johnson. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Alfred Sevensky Est. Amount: $260,000.
Dredge Management LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Paul S. Dmuchoski. Amount: $295,000.
Markoz Realty Inc. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: BGM Enterprises Inc. Amount: $285,000.
WW Norton & Company Inc. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: SC Realty Enterprises LP. Amount: $9,000,000.
Zou Zhe Xiang. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Thomas Meyer. Amount: $295,000.
Keith Brislin. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Joseph A. Buratti. Amount: $325,000.
PAK Eynon Realty LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: John Rudalavage. Est. Amount: $290,000.
William E. Coleman. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: New Venture Realty Inc. Amount: $337,000.
Patrick A. Gravener. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Deborah Amato. Amount: $656,000.
Joseph E. Galardi. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Mary H. Acker Est. Amount: $269,300.
Harry D. Buck Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Valerie Dawn Weber. Amount: $420,000.
David P. Kwiatkowski. Property Location: Unknown: Seller: Jonathan P. Watt. Amount: $250,000.
Kip F. Chiappini. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $323,000.
Robert W. Shay Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Champion Grantor Trust. Amount: $286.200.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Robert Patrick Overbeck. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Joseph F. Acquaviva. Amount: $332,000.
Maria C. Piccillo. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: James J. Leary. Amount: $280,500.
Brandon Jimmerson. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Michael Walsh. Amount: $315,000.
DHD IV LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: American Industrial Resources Inc. Amount: $415,000.
Richard L. Canias. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Robert Overbeck. Amount: $256,000.
Carl Hurst. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Brian Baranski. Amount: $1,051,000.
Hannah Slack. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Rosanne Cronauer. Amount: $325,000.
Jonathan P. Pineon Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp. Amount: $283,900.
Toni. A. Loftus. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Christopher L. Rexer. Amount: $425,000.
Peter L. Dragon III. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Thomas B. Guido. Amount: $250,000.
Michael F. Messersmith. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Frank Bevevino. Amount: $365,000.
Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Rogers. Amount: $471,500.
Keith Willner.Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corporation Amount: $417,500.
Joseph L. Mailler. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Gary R. Antinnes. Amount: $264,000.
Andrew M. Panzitta. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Scott Kaufer. Amount: $254,000.
David Gerardi. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Ronald Athmann. Amount: $321,000.
Shawn Miller. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Tuula T. D’Anca. Amount: $992,640.
Fnu Atika Zubera. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Robert W. Smith. Amount: $450,800.
Lindsey K. Duguet. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Kelly L. Allex. Amount: $485,000.
Ronald W. Simms. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Michael J. Watson. Amount: $270,000.
Jeffrey J. Robinson. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Charles E. Thompson. Amount: $358,000.
John Furtenbacher. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $300,837.
Larissa Aguilar. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Calvin Eng. Amount: $485,000.
Kenneth B. Pizano Jr. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $248,000.
Nichole R. Puz. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Ricky L. Longenberger. Amount: $330,000.
James Stanley. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp. Amount: $383,72.
Susan M. Krisburg. Property Location: Slocum Twp. Seller: Amy Brenner. Amount: $315,000.
Thomas C. Hart. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Ali Hussain. Amount: $530,000.
American International Relocation Solutions. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Sandra R. Sola. Amount: $395,900.
Juan C. Diaz. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: American International Relocation Solutions LLC. Amount: $390,000.
William Spudis. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: Jaime J. Falzone. Amount: $332,650.
Jordan Thomas. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Michael Troy. Amount: $385,000.
Maria Scopeliti. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Robert J. Watts. Amount: $274,000.
Thomas C. McGowan. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Luchi Real Estate LLC. Amount: $269,900.
MONROE COUNTY
Pocono 57 Residential Part A LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Michael Kelly. Amount: $545,000.
Rebecca Kuhar. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Christopher Marr. Amount: $485,000.
Luana Jackson. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $300,732.
Alla Kudryavskaya. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Michael Holm. Amount: $470,000.
Dakota Real Estate Inc. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Richard Cherry Est. Amount: $480,000.
Anthony Montalban. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Peter Koerner. Amount: $309,000.
Scotrun Star LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Cumello Family Trust. Amount: $525,000.
John Devin. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Robert Russell. Amount: $315,000.
Timothy Kullman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gary McGrory. Amount: $540,000.
Zinalda Rozhyatovskaya. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: ATD Park Slope LLC. Amount: $375,000.
Melvin Kausen Family Trust. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Seller: Mt. Pocono LLC. Amount: $2,235,21,941.
Deher Avenue Holdings LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Patrick Stier. Amount: $315,000.
David Miller. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Marshall Troy. Amount: $365,000.
Ennabe Properties Inc. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: BTS Stroudsburg LLC. Amount: $6,100,000.
Joh McGruther. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Wayne Vanderhoff. Amount: $310,000.
Thomson Logistics Assets LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Exeter 2088 Corporate Center LLC. Amount: $99,500,000.
Robert Hewitt. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller Lamont Satterly. Amount: $380,000.
Grish Surio. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: John Lescouflair. Amount: $305,000.
Tanya Garrett. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $383,914.
TMT33 LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: NRD RT 30 LLC. Amount: $822,227.
Mountainside Plaza Inc. Corp. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp.. Seller: Windy Corners Realty LLC. Amount: $750,000.
Eric Rylka. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Mary Brown. Amount: $620,000.
Miguel Ramos. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $300,000.
Joseph Rettenmyer. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Ann Lichtenwalner Est. Amount: $340,000.
Drew Harris. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Joseph Carlini.2011 Family Trust. Amount: $379,000.
G. Draycott Hooke III. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Miyoko Boswell. Amount: $370,000.
Youad Keren. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: William Grant Irrevocable Trust. Amount: $515,000.
Harold Silva. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Vahe Movsesyan. Amount: $310,000.
Gregory Devoe. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Jay Fishman. Amount: $357,500.
Gerald Brown. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Amount: $331,300.
Peter Fanning. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: John Reuter. Amount: $390,000.
John Fargalla Sr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Samuel Finkelstein. Amount: $460,000.
Jorge Mayoral-Diaz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Matthew Poore. Amount: $329,800.
Bakim & Associates CT Inc. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Carlos Pacheco. Amount: $350,000.
Javier Rosa. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: David Christy. Amount: $337,000.
Tudor Trails LTD. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Richard Despoli. Amount: $447,000.
Michael Busch. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Vincent Raia. Amount: $463,000.
Matthew Zibelman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Scott Fitzpatrick. Amount: $365,000.
Andrew Bader. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: James Zimnoch. Amount: $392,000.
Juliette McKay. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Bruce Gershenhorn. Amount: $470,000.
Matthew Schill. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Ignacio Fente. Amount: $380,000.
Frederic Baurer. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Curley. Amount: $320,000.
Spencer Yeakel. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Brian Costenbader. Amount: $325,000.
Ronald Schloss. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Charles Manley. Amount: $359,000.
Alan Schadler. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Lore Nowottny. Amount: $307,0-00.
Patrick Best. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Mount Pocono Enterprises LLC. Amount: $339,800.
John & Linda Landy Joint Revocable Trust. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Claire Parker. Amount: $800,000.
Eddie Quinones.Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: David Englehardt. Amount: $350,000.
Gilbert Bernal. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Charles Kraft. Amount: $385,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Paul Bloomberg. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Daniel J. Lifavi. Amount: $270,000.
Walter Louis Graff. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Dale McCready. Amount: $255,000.
William Ivans. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: David Wontor. Amount: $351,500.
A. Rudd Hendee. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Robert W. Rancati..
Amount: $280,000.
Michael P. Vanin. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller Silvio Verdile. Amount: $529,000.
Dominic Sanducci. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Frances M. Chupalio. Amount: $287,000.
Brian M. Fells. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jeanette J. Decker. Amount: $255,000.
Khalid Elhussein. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Sherri Davidson Saxton. Amount: $270,000
Scott P. Nielson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jesse Taslik. Amount: $270,000.
Phillip Sanniola. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Scott P. Nielsen. Amount: $266,000.
Derek Bennett Smith. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae AKA Federal National Mortgage Association. Amount: $250,000.
Blaire Peterson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Daniel Peterson, Executor. Amount: $287,000.
Matthew Osborn. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Georgey T. Easow. Amount: $287,000.
Arnold Rozenvasser. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph Zanca. Amount: $435,000.
Marika Callanan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph Petrone. Amount: $1,300,000.
Old Lumberyard Shops LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Milford Penn Realty LLC. Amount: $1,150,000.
Robert Louis Santos. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Mary L. Zazzarino. Amount: $263,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Hunter Hill Partners LP. Property Location: Mehoopany Twp. Seller: John F. Levicke. Amount: $324,358.
Gabriel T. Piselli. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Peter Candrilli. Amount: $285,000.
Penny Rodenbaugh. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp Seller: Kevin McCarthy. Amount: $315,000.
Grand Stride LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Michelle Labarre. Amount: $310,000.
Robert Hivner. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Seller: Ryan W. Sheridan. Amount: $274,900.
Anders P. Nelson. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Theresa A. Erickson. Amount: $785,000.
Eaton Road Company. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Terry A. Goble. Amount: $950,000.
MORTGAGES
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Steven M/ Wright. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,200,000.
Paul W. Heaps. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $3,000,000.
Craig A. Fester. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Turbotville National Bank. Amount: $385,800.
Leroy O. Diehl Jr. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $897,24.
Benuel E. Fisher. Property Location: Orange Twp. Lender: Old Order Amish Helping Program. Amount: $400,000.
P. Jeffrey Hill. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $340,000.
Patricia J. Vaughn. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $550,000.
Angela Rose Hess. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $350,000.
Daniel C. Dragonette. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $375,000.
Samir Bayoumi. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308,000.
Finnegan LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $479,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Young Mens Christian Association of Carbondale. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $377,000.
Heng Fu NI. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Alyson C. Reilly. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Sys Inc. Amount: $285,000.
Walter Rossi. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $400,000.
Daniel Rutkowski. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $312,825.
Martin G. Lawler. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $255,000.
Alessandra M. Striefsky. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Anthony M. Carito. Amount: $260,000.
William H. Raider. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $324,709.
James Hartman. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $264,000.
Kenneth T. Sandrowicz. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $500,000.
Anthony M. Mattioli. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Parkside Lending LLC. Amount: $272,050.
Powdermill Road LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $920,000.
Hammed Ninalowo. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $323,000.
Joellen Drosinski. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $373,000.
Shawn Judge. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $304,000.
Esperanza Rice. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $453,100.
John Roy Thompson. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.
Matthew Vacendak. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $450,300.
Katelyn Areson. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $308,750.
Mark F. Suchter Jr. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,890,000.
Kenneth T. Sandrowicz. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $500,000.
Michael Washo Construction Co. Inc. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.
MCKT Realty Co. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.
Louis T. Evans. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $400,000.
Owen V. Blake. Property Location; Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Roaring Brook Twp. Amount: $292,000.
Pertinacity LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $1,082,000.
BS Scranton LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $1,082,000.
Scranton Housing Authority. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $601,104.34.
Scranton Housing Authority. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $2,629,295.
AAA North Penn. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $4,300,000.
Steamtown 300 LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $13,500,000.
Keystone Community Resources Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,085,331.
Kenneth T. Sandrowicz. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $500,000.
JBAS Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $302,000.
A&F Parking LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $5,400,000.
Meals on Wheels of NEPA Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $542,500.
Anthony P. Roberto. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: LoanDepot Com LLC. Amount: $252,645.
316 Taylor Scranton LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: 18 Squared Tactical Fund LP. Amount: $386,175.
Frank E. Petrillo. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $799,000.
134 N. Main Ave. LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $799,000.
Northeastern Realty Partners LTD. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,850,000.
Millett Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.
Kevin Duffy. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: TIAA. Amount: $313,250.
William H. James III. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $308,750.
SM Rental Properties LLC. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Village Green Dev. Corp. Amount: $860,000
Brian Walls. Property Location: Springfield Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $300,000.
Michael Williamson. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $354,577.
Keith Brislin. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Summit Mortgage Group. Amount: $335,725.
Northeastern Realty Partners LTD. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,850,000.
Dorothy A. Coleman. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $317,000.
Patrick A. Gravener. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Gateway Mortgage Group LLC. Amount: $453,100.
Harry D. Buck Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $298,127.
Timothy J. Farrell. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $254,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Nicole R. Puz. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $264,000.
Paris Stanley. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $364,564.
Verdi J. Disesa. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $344,000.
Drew E. Fitch. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $250,000.
David R. Fieury. Property Location: Leman Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $427,500.
JCJ Holdings II LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,205,000.
Michael G. Patrick. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Mortgage Company. Amount: $272,000.
Passan Family Limited Partnership. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.
Larissa Aguilar. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $436,500.
Juan C. Diza. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $389,000.
William Spudis. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems Inc. Amount: $294,057.
David A. Reppert. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $282,814.
Eugene C. Kelley. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $292,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Douglas Belanger. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $307,727.
Robert Chibowski. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $400,000.
Dhesi Real Estate Holding LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $325,000.
Rebecca Kuhar. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Lafayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $352,000
Alla Kudryavskaya. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Provident Funding Associates. Amount: $329,000.
Jun Chen. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $320,000.
Dakota Real Estate Inc. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Provident Bank Amount: $336,000.
Anthony Montalban. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Eagle Home Mortgage LLC. Amount: $303,403.
Thomas Gisonda. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Scotrun Star LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $287,500.
Bestway Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: M&T Bamk. Amount: $10,750,000.
Route 940 LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.
Darryl Knowles Jr. Property Location: Chestnuthill. Twp. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $375,000.
TSS Holdings LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $593,000.
Ennabe Properties Inc. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $3,660,000.
Todd Peters. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $450,000.
Jill Rader. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,800,000.
Tanya Garrett. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $300,826.
383 Ventures LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Vipul Shah. Amount: $440,000.
Pocono Community Church Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Assemblies of God Loan Fund. Amount: $6,648,500.
Brock Peabody. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $404,800.
John Glasner IV LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $420,000.
Solibe Ufondu. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $333,600.
Richard DeFino. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $680,000.
Eric Rylka. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Mark Brown. Amount: $485,000.
Poconos4Rent LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: American Heritage Federal Credit Union. Amount: $340,000.
PBPC Properties LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $2,169,793.
Joseph Rettenmyer. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $323,000.
Youad Karen. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $412,000.
Harold Silva. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Contour Mortgage Corp. Amount: $300,700.
Peter Fanning. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: NorthPointe Bank. Amount: $312,000.
Christine Cromer. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Lexington National Insurance Corp. Amount: $300,000.
John Farfella Sr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $368,000.
Jorge Mayoral-Diaz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Highlands State Bank. Amount: $336,890.
W. Scott Dreisback. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $435,000.
Javier Rosa. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $337,000.
Tudor Trails Ltd. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $330,000.
Juliette McKay. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $376,000.
Wood Hills Holdings of PA LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $447,000.
MWM Residential Services LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $380,000.
Matthew Schill. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $304,000.
Patarick Best. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Benchmark Mortgage/ Amount: $322,810.
John & Linda Sandy Revocable Trust. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Weichert Financial Services. Amount: $400,000.
Eddie Quinones. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $339,150.
PIKE COUNTY
Timothy McCabe. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $294,057.
Robert Louis Santos. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,236.
Kenneth F. Pavlik. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $681,000.
Domenick Sanducci. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,804.
John Sivo. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $10,000,000.
Jonathan Ivans. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $333,925.
Old Lumberyard Shops LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $895,000.
David Thorne. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,000.
Marc Bruno. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $931,083.
Paupack Property Management LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $750,000.
Craig Smyth. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Adrian Ghergulescu. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $525,000.
David A. Clark. Property Location: Metamoras Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank.
Amount: $280,000.
Matthew Osborn. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,3000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Sanmar real Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $310,000.
Gabriel T. Piselli. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Citizens & Northern Bank. Amount: $318,750.
Frank P. McGuire. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $498,800.
Grand Stride LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: Robert C. Friedman. Amount: $332,658.
Robert Hivner. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration. Amount: $284,000.
Pete Tummillo & Sons Inc. Property Location: Forkston Twp. Lender: Branch Banking of Pennsylvania. Amount: $400,000.
Andrew P. Kasisky Jr. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $403,750.
Anders P. Nelson. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $500,000.
Chief Exploration & Development LLC. Property Location: Mehoopany Twp. Lender: Texas Capital Bank National Association. Amount: $1,000,000,000.
Ray D. Petty Trustee. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $409,500.
Eaton Road Company. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $700,000.
Kathi A. Smurkoski. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $290,000.